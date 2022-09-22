ForMinAurescu, in New York, about Romania's model on rights of minorities along ethnic, linguistic, religious dimensions

ForMinAurescu, in New York, about Romania's model on rights of minorities along ethnic, linguistic, religious dimensionsPublicat:
The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, participated, on Wednesday, in New York, in the High-Level Meeting on the 30th Anniversary of the Adoption of the Declaration on Rights of Persons Belonging to National or Ethnic, Religious and Linguistic Minorities, held on the sidelines of the high-level segment of the UN General Assembly.
