ForMinAurescu, in New York, about Romania's model on rights of minorities along ethnic, linguistic, religious dimensions

114 ani de la declararea Independenţei Bulgariei

Joi se împlinesc 114 ani de la declararea Independenţei Bulgariei. Pe data de 22 septembrie 1908, la Veliko Tărnovo, vechea capitală bulgară, Principatul Bulgariei şi-a proclamat în mod oficial independenţa faţă de Imperiul Otoman, modificându-şi statutul din principat în regat. Fii la curent cu cele… [citeste mai departe]

Coreea de Nord, un aliat al Rusiei, spune că nu vinde armament și muniție Moscovei

Coreea de Nord a negat miercuri că a furnizat arme Rusiei. Informația a fost publicată de presa de stat, la câteva săptămâni după ce Statele Unite au declarat că Moscova se îndreaptă spre Phenian pentru a-şi reface stocurile de armament… [citeste mai departe]

Ioan Ovidiu Sabău: ”Am fost contactat de la Alba Iulia, dar mai este până la a veni antrenor”

Ioan Ovidiu Sabău: ”Am fost contactat de la Alba Iulia, dar mai este până la a veni antrenor” Conjunctura face ca sâmbătă, pe “Cetate”, la meciul din Liga 3 dintre CSM Unirea Alba Iulia și Corvinul Hunedoara,… [citeste mai departe]

1.300 de oameni arestați la protestele din Rusia. „Acest regim s-a condamnat singur și își distruge tineretul”

Peste 1300 de ruși care au ieșit să protesteze față de ordinul de mobilizare parțială au fost reținuți în mai multe orașe din Rusia. Aproximativ 1.000 de oameni sunt… [citeste mai departe]

La o zi după ordinul lui Putin, rușii bombardează orașul Zaporojie. Există victime

Invadatorii ruși au atacat oraşul ucrainean Zaporojie în dimineața de 22 septembrie, mai multe explozii fiind semnalate înainte de declanşarea alertei de raid aerian, informează Rador. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO/VIDEO. Descinderi la traficanții de droguri, în Târgu Mureș. Peste 10 kilograme de cannabis și zeci de arme, ridicate în urma percheziţiilor

Poliţiştii au descoperit peste 10 kilograme de cannabis, pistoale, cuţite şi o colecţie cu mai multe… [citeste mai departe]

Zborurile din Rusia s-au epuizat după ce Putin a dat ordinul de mobilizare parțială la război

Ruşii încearcă să plece cât mai repede din ţară după discursul ţinut miercuri dimineaţă de preşedintele Vladimir Putin, în care anunţa o mobilizare parţială a rezerviştlor pentru armata implicată în război.  [citeste mai departe]

Onorant. Teatrul ”Matei Vișniec Suceava” selectat cu două spectacole la Festivalul Național de Teatru de la București

Teatrul Municipal ”Matei Vișniec” Suceava va fi prezent în premieră la Festivalul de Național de Teatru de la București unul evenimentele teatrale de… [citeste mai departe]

Colectare de deșeuri electrice la Săcele

Locuitorii municipiului Săcele sunt așteptați, vineri și sâmbătă, să se debaraseze de aparatele electrice vechi sau stricate în cadrul unei campanii de colectare a deșeurilor electrice.  Asociația de Dezvoltare ISO Mediu  împreună cu  Primăria Orașului Săcele organizează vineri și sâmbătă, 27-28 mai, între orele 10:00-18:00,… [citeste mai departe]

Eroii nu mor niciodata!: Au trecut noua ani. Doi militari din Fortele Navale cazuti in Afganistan. Unul era din judetul Constanta

Eroii nu mor niciodata Astazi vom onora memoria sublocotenentului pm Adrian Postelnicu si a sublocotenentului pm Vasile Claudiu Popa, cazuti la… [citeste mai departe]


Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Publicat:
ForMinAurescu, in New York, about Romania's model on rights of minorities along ethnic, linguistic, religious dimensions

The Minister of , Bogdan Aurescu, participated, on Wednesday, in New York, in the High-Level Meeting on the 30th Anniversary of the Adoption of the Declaration on Rights of to National or Ethnic, Religious and , held on the sidelines of the high-level segment of the UN .

ForMin Aurescu, during B9 meeting, in New York, about Ukraine, but also Visa Waiver

10:55, 21.09.2022 - The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, participated, on Tuesday, in New York, in a meeting in the Bucharest 9 format, organized on the sidelines of participating in the high-level segment of the UN General Assembly, the discussions aimed, among other things, at the recent developments in…

President Iohannis to attend 77th session of UN General Assembly in New York

09:16, 20.09.2022 - President Klaus Iohannis will lead the Romanian delegation that will participate in the high-level segment of the 77th session of the General Assembly of the United Nations, on Tuesday and Wednesday, in New York, the Presidential Administration informs. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.…

Annual amounts for Romania's OECD accession process, between 3.5 and 5 million euros

17:21, 14.09.2022 - The annual amounts for Romania's accession to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) range between 3.5 and 5 million euros, stated, on Wednesday, the Secretary of State for Romania's accession to the OECD with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE), Luca Niculescu. Fii…

Military and religious ceremony to commemorate Ip massacre victims 82 years ago by Horthy's troops

17:00, 14.09.2022 - Local and county officials from northwestern Salaj County were present, on Wednesday, in Ip, along with several dozen locals, at the commemoration of the victims of the massacre that took place in this locality, on the night of September 13 to 14, 1940, when 157 locals were killed by the Horthy's…

Cotroceni Presidential Palace to light up in national flag colours on Romanian Language Day

11:40, 31.08.2022 - The Cotroceni Presidential Palace will be lit up on Wednesday evening starting at 20:30 in the national flag colours to mark the Romanian Language Day, the Presidential Administration informs. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…

ForMin Aurescu in Prague to support EU-Russia visa granting agreement's suspension

19:46, 29.08.2022 - The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, will participate on Tuesday and Wednesday in the informal meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the EU Member States (in Gymnich format), which will take place in Prague, within the Czech Presidency of the Council of the European Union, a…

PM Ciuca: MAE continues to play essential role in Romania's European and Euro-Atlantic integration process

10:25, 27.07.2022 - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) played and continues to play an essential role in Romania's European and Euro-Atlantic integration process, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca conveyed, on Wednesday, in a message on the occasion of the 160th anniversary since the establishment of the Romanian diplomatic…

Foreign Ministry welcomes 25th anniversary of Romania - U.S. Strategic Partnership

13:55, 11.07.2022 - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomes on Monday the 25th anniversary of the launch of the Romania - U.S. Strategic Partnership. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about Romania!…


