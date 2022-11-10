ForMin Aurescu, the representatives of the Coalition for the Development of Romania about accession to Schengen

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, had, on Tuesday, a telephone conversation with his Swedish counterpart, Tobias Billstrom, in the context of which the latter congratulated Romania for the key role it played in the overall EU actions in favour of Ukraine, a statement from the Ministry…

- Romania's accession to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) must be seen as a process of achieving priority changes in the administration in our country and not as an end in itself, stated the State Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for the process of accession…

- The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, participated, on Thursday, in the meeting of the Permanent Council of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) in a consolidated format, in which context he conveyed that "the so-called referendums organized by Russia in the occupied…

- The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, had, on Thursday, in New York, a meeting with his counterpart from the Maldives, Abdulla Shahid, former President of the UN General Assembly, and with Victoria Hallum, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the…

- The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, participated, on Thursday, in New York, at the high-level meeting of the UN Security Council, dedicated to the theme of maintaining peace and security in Ukraine, on which occasion he emphasized the "completely unacceptable nature" of Russia's decision…

- The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, participated, on Thursday, in the ministerial meeting on the theme of the response to humanitarian crises held on the sidelines of the high-level segment of the UN General Assembly, on which occasion he highlighted Romania's constant efforts aimed…

- The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, had a meeting with his Bulgarian counterpart, Nikolay Milkov, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, in New York, and the discussions focused on issues on the European agenda, with an emphasis on the efforts of Romania and Bulgaria regarding…

- The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, will participate on Tuesday and Wednesday in the informal meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the EU Member States (in Gymnich format), which will take place in Prague, within the Czech Presidency of the Council of the European Union, a…