Foreign direct investments, up by 29.44 percent during first six months of 2018

Plângeri depuse la Parchet, faţă de intervenţia jandarmilor

Adina Apostol, o victimă a incendiului din Clubul Colectiv, s-a prezentat la Parchetul Militar pentru a depune o plângere faţă de intervenţia jandarmilor de la protestul din 10 august. „Am făcut o plângere penală pentru că am inhalat multe gaze. Mă dor muşchii gâtului, câteva… [citeste mai departe]

Un nou jurat la emisiunea ”Te cunosc de undeva”. Vezi cine părăsește show-ul

Antena 1 a luat decizia ca, din toamnă, să producă din nou emisiunea "Te cunosc de undeva", care în primăvară a luat o pauză. The post Un nou jurat la emisiunea ”Te cunosc de undeva”. Vezi cine părăsește show-ul appeared first on Renaşterea… [citeste mai departe]

Date de ULTIMĂ ORĂ - Ce s-a întâmplat la ședința convocată de premierul Dăncilă după violențele din Piața Victoriei

Ministrul Afacerilor Interne, Carmen Dan, a ajuns luni, la prânz, la sediul Guvernului, acolo unde se află și premierul Viorica Dăncilă. Pe agenda… [citeste mai departe]

ŞEDINŢĂ DE URGENŢĂ la Guvern. Premierul Viorica Dăncilă s-a întors mai devreme din concediu

Viorica Dăncilă a ajuns luni, puţin după ora 11, la Palatul Victoria şi nu a făcut declaraţii. După prânz, la Palatul Victoria a ajuns şi ministrul de Interne, Carmen Dan. De asemenea, au fost convocaţi… [citeste mai departe]

Şova: Legătura dintre Gara de Nord şi Aeroportul Otopeni se va face pe calea ferată

Lucian Şova, ministrul Transporturilor, a declarat, într-un interviu acordat DC News, că s-a găsit o soluţie viabilă pentru ca legătura feroviară între Gara de Nord şi Aeroportul Otopeni să fie realizată până în anul 2020, atunci… [citeste mai departe]

Naţionaliştii albi au fost confruntaţi de contraprotestatari la protestul din Washington

Aproximativ 400 de naţionalişti albi au protestat, duminică, în Washington, la un an după ce la protestele din Charlottesville, Virginia, când o persoană a murit şi astfel au aprins tensiunile rasiale în America, conform… [citeste mai departe]

Șase turiști rătăciți în Măguri-Răcătău! Polițiștii i-au găsit la 20 de kilometri de locul unde își parcaseră mașina

La data 11 august, în jurul orei 18:50, polițiștii Postului Poliţie Comunal Măguri-Răcătău, din cadrul Secției 6 Poliție Rurală Florești,… [citeste mai departe]

Şeful CNAIR: 100 de kilometri de autostradă vor fi deschişi circulaţiei, în Anul Centenarului. Când va fi gata Sebeş-Turda

Şeful CNAIR, Narcis Neaga, a dezvăluit, într-un interviu acordat Agerpres, că în 2018, Anul Centenarului, vor fi deschişi circulaţiei, în total,… [citeste mai departe]

Alina Ghorghiu, INTERPELARE către Carmen Dan despre intervenția Jandarmeriei: Ar trebui să își dea demisia ministrul?

Alina Gorghiu, parlamentar liberal, susține că va transmite o interpelare către ministrul de Interne, adresându-i întrebări referitoare la intervenția Jandarmeriei… [citeste mai departe]

Modificări legislative la legea fondului funciar

În Monitorul Oficial nr.679/2018 a fost publicată Legea nr.231/2018 privind modificarea și completarea Legii fondului funciar nr.18/1991. ”Actul normativ reglementează situația juridică a terenurilor aferente caselor de locuit și anexelor gospodărești, precum și curtea și grădina din jurul acestora, situate… [citeste mai departe]


Foreign direct investments, up by 29.44 percent during first six months of 2018

Foreign direct investments, up by 29.44 percent during first six months of 2018

Direct foreign investments have gone up by 29.44 percent during the first six months of this year, in comparison with the similar period of 2017, to 2.194 billion Euro, according to the data of the (BNR), published on Monday
"Direct investments of non-Romanian residents summed up 2.194 billion euro (in comparison with 1.695 billion euro, during the period of January-June 2017), of which capital participations (including reinvested estimate net profit) summed up 2.258 billion euro, an intragrup loans registered a negative net value of 64 billion Euro", according

Retail business with motor vehicles and motorcycles up by 9 percent in first six months

11:07, 13.08.2018 - The turnover of trade, maintenance and repairing of motor vehicles and motorcycles, raw series, went up by 9 pct during the first 6 months of this year, due to growth increased in the trade of motorcycles, components and accessories, motorcycle maintenance and repair (22.4 pct), vehicle trade (17.4…

Retail trade turnover, up 6.5 percent during first 6 months (raw series)

12:58, 03.08.2018 - The turnover from retail trade (except for trade with motor vehicles and motorcycles) went up, during the first 6 months of this year, as raw series, by 6.5 percent, due to increasing sales of non-food products (+7.4 percent), to sales of food products, beverages and tobacco (+7 percent) and the…

Foreign direct investment up 17.6 pct in first 5 months of 2018

14:22, 16.07.2018 - Foreign direct investments have grown by 17.6 pct in the first 5 months of the year, in comparison with the similar period of 2017, to 1.720 billion Euro, according to the data released in Monday by the National Bank of Romania (BNR).  "Direct investments of non-resident in Romania have summed…

Romania imports over 2.65 million toe of crude oil, in first four months of 2018

13:17, 18.06.2018 - Romania imported, during the first four months of 2018, a quantity of 2.655 million tons of crude oil (tep), by 348,300 tep (15.1 percent) higher than the one imported in the similar period of 2017, according to data centralized by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).  Crude oil production…

Volume of construction works down 2.7pct in first four months of 2018

11:26, 14.06.2018 - The volume of construction works declined overall by 2.7 percent as gross series in the first four months of 2018 compared to the same period of the previous year, a drop reflected in new construction by 6.1 percent and in capital repair works by 3.5 percent, according to a release of the National…

Sales of food, beverages and tobacco contribute to 6.5 pct growth of retail trade, in first 4 months

11:01, 05.06.2018 - Retail trade turnover, except of motor vehicles and motorcycles sales increased, in the first four months of the year, by 6.5 percent, as compared to the similar interval in 2017, following the positive results especially recorded in the trade with food products, beverages and tobacco, with non-food…

New eco-friendly cars sales surge by 83.02 percent, in first four months of 2018

19:05, 20.05.2018 - The sales of new eco-friendly cars (electric and hybrid) have surged by 83.02 percent in the first four months of 2018, as compared to the same interval of the previous year, to 1,003 units, from 548 as recorded in 2017, show the statistical data of Romania's Association of Automotive Manufacturers…

New automotive sales rise by 28 percent, up to 51,800 units, in first four months

20:30, 18.05.2018 - Romania's new automotive total sales reached, in the first four months of 2018, 51,853 units, with a rise of 27.8 percent, as opposed to the same period of last year, according to the statistics of Automotive Manufactures and Importers Association (APIA), published Friday. According to the APIA…


