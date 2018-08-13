Foreign direct investments, up by 29.44 percent during first six months of 2018

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The turnover of trade, maintenance and repairing of motor vehicles and motorcycles, raw series, went up by 9 pct during the first 6 months of this year, due to growth increased in the trade of motorcycles, components and accessories, motorcycle maintenance and repair (22.4 pct), vehicle trade (17.4…

- The turnover from retail trade (except for trade with motor vehicles and motorcycles) went up, during the first 6 months of this year, as raw series, by 6.5 percent, due to increasing sales of non-food products (+7.4 percent), to sales of food products, beverages and tobacco (+7 percent) and the…

- Foreign direct investments have grown by 17.6 pct in the first 5 months of the year, in comparison with the similar period of 2017, to 1.720 billion Euro, according to the data released in Monday by the National Bank of Romania (BNR). "Direct investments of non-resident in Romania have summed…

- Romania imported, during the first four months of 2018, a quantity of 2.655 million tons of crude oil (tep), by 348,300 tep (15.1 percent) higher than the one imported in the similar period of 2017, according to data centralized by the National Institute of Statistics (INS). Crude oil production…

- The volume of construction works declined overall by 2.7 percent as gross series in the first four months of 2018 compared to the same period of the previous year, a drop reflected in new construction by 6.1 percent and in capital repair works by 3.5 percent, according to a release of the National…

- Retail trade turnover, except of motor vehicles and motorcycles sales increased, in the first four months of the year, by 6.5 percent, as compared to the similar interval in 2017, following the positive results especially recorded in the trade with food products, beverages and tobacco, with non-food…

- The sales of new eco-friendly cars (electric and hybrid) have surged by 83.02 percent in the first four months of 2018, as compared to the same interval of the previous year, to 1,003 units, from 548 as recorded in 2017, show the statistical data of Romania's Association of Automotive Manufacturers…

- Romania's new automotive total sales reached, in the first four months of 2018, 51,853 units, with a rise of 27.8 percent, as opposed to the same period of last year, according to the statistics of Automotive Manufactures and Importers Association (APIA), published Friday. According to the APIA…