Foreign direct investments, up by 29.44 percent during first six months of 2018
Direct foreign investments have gone up by 29.44 percent during the first six months of this year, in comparison with the similar period of 2017, to 2.194 billion Euro, according to the data of the Romanian National Bank (BNR), published on Monday.
"Direct investments of non-Romanian residents summed up 2.194 billion euro (in comparison with 1.695 billion euro, during the period of January-June 2017), of which capital participations (including reinvested estimate net profit) summed up 2.258 billion euro, an intragrup loans registered a negative net value of 64 billion Euro", according…
Retail business with motor vehicles and motorcycles up by 9 percent in first six months
11:07, 13.08.2018 - The turnover of trade, maintenance and repairing of motor vehicles and motorcycles, raw series, went up by 9 pct during the first 6 months of this year, due to growth increased in the trade of motorcycles, components and accessories, motorcycle maintenance and repair (22.4 pct), vehicle trade (17.4…
Retail trade turnover, up 6.5 percent during first 6 months (raw series)
12:58, 03.08.2018 - The turnover from retail trade (except for trade with motor vehicles and motorcycles) went up, during the first 6 months of this year, as raw series, by 6.5 percent, due to increasing sales of non-food products (+7.4 percent), to sales of food products, beverages and tobacco (+7 percent) and the…
Foreign direct investment up 17.6 pct in first 5 months of 2018
14:22, 16.07.2018 - Foreign direct investments have grown by 17.6 pct in the first 5 months of the year, in comparison with the similar period of 2017, to 1.720 billion Euro, according to the data released in Monday by the National Bank of Romania (BNR). "Direct investments of non-resident in Romania have summed…
Romania imports over 2.65 million toe of crude oil, in first four months of 2018
13:17, 18.06.2018 - Romania imported, during the first four months of 2018, a quantity of 2.655 million tons of crude oil (tep), by 348,300 tep (15.1 percent) higher than the one imported in the similar period of 2017, according to data centralized by the National Institute of Statistics (INS). Crude oil production…
Volume of construction works down 2.7pct in first four months of 2018
11:26, 14.06.2018 - The volume of construction works declined overall by 2.7 percent as gross series in the first four months of 2018 compared to the same period of the previous year, a drop reflected in new construction by 6.1 percent and in capital repair works by 3.5 percent, according to a release of the National…
Sales of food, beverages and tobacco contribute to 6.5 pct growth of retail trade, in first 4 months
11:01, 05.06.2018 - Retail trade turnover, except of motor vehicles and motorcycles sales increased, in the first four months of the year, by 6.5 percent, as compared to the similar interval in 2017, following the positive results especially recorded in the trade with food products, beverages and tobacco, with non-food…
New eco-friendly cars sales surge by 83.02 percent, in first four months of 2018
19:05, 20.05.2018 - The sales of new eco-friendly cars (electric and hybrid) have surged by 83.02 percent in the first four months of 2018, as compared to the same interval of the previous year, to 1,003 units, from 548 as recorded in 2017, show the statistical data of Romania's Association of Automotive Manufacturers…
New automotive sales rise by 28 percent, up to 51,800 units, in first four months
20:30, 18.05.2018 - Romania's new automotive total sales reached, in the first four months of 2018, 51,853 units, with a rise of 27.8 percent, as opposed to the same period of last year, according to the statistics of Automotive Manufactures and Importers Association (APIA), published Friday. According to the APIA…