First ship safely exits Ukraine’s Black Sea corridor despite Russian blockade

Publicat:
First ship safely exits Ukraine’s Black Sea corridor despite Russian blockade

A cargo ship has successfully made the voyage across the from Ukraine to Turkey, using a shipping corridor established by Kyiv in an effort to break the Russian siege of its ports, according to Politico. Maritime tracking platform MarineTraffic shows the German-Chinese owned , an almost 1,000-foot long container ship flying under the flag […] The post First ship safely exits Ukraine’s corridor despite Russian blockade appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


