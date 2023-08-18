First ship safely exits Ukraine’s Black Sea corridor despite Russian blockadePublicat:
A cargo ship has successfully made the voyage across the Black Sea from Ukraine to Turkey, using a shipping corridor established by Kyiv in an effort to break the Russian siege of its ports, according to Politico. Maritime tracking platform MarineTraffic shows the German-Chinese owned Joseph Schulte, an almost 1,000-foot long container ship flying under the flag […] The post First ship safely exits Ukraine’s Black Sea corridor despite Russian blockade appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro
