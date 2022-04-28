First Black Sea natural gas drill expected in mid-year

Stiri Recomandate

Proiecte pe agenda şedinţei Guvernului Foto: gov.ro RADIO ROMÂNIA ACTUALITĂȚI - Guvernul urmează să adopte în şedinţa de astăzi mai multe proiecte, unul dintre ele vizând reglementarea profesiei de bonă, în sensul în care chiar părinţii să poată deveni angajatori. În atenţia Executivului… [citeste mai departe]

Scumpirea gazelor naturale a dus la o creştere a cererii pentru lemne   Foto: pixabay.com RADIO ROMÂNIA ACTUALITĂŢI - Scumpirea gazelor naturale a dus la o creştere semnificativă a cererii pentru lemne din partea populaţiei. În judeţul Sălaj,… [citeste mai departe]

A început „sezonul căpușelor”, iar medicii ne recomandă să fim prudenţi atunci când ieşim la plimbare, în parc sau la iarbă verde. Dr. Cristina Răduţă, medic specialist în cadrul secţiei Boli Infecţioase a Spitalului Judeţean de Urgenţă Buzău, a vorbit despre cum putem preveni… [citeste mai departe]

O carte de versuri intiutlată „Dumnezeu ne aude”, pregătită pentru această Sărbătoare a Paștelui, în care se pot găsi poeme cu „Vinerea Mare”, vizitare de mănăstiri, rugi către Cer. Cartea începe cu poemul:Redă-mi, Doamne, lumina„Nu M-ai fi căutat dacă nu M-ai fi găsit!” – Blaise PascalRedă-mi,… [citeste mai departe]

Putin a afirmat ieri că amestecul oricărei țări în conflictul din Ucraina va fi întâmpinat cu un răspus rapid și că Rusia va folosi mijloace pe care nimeni nu se poate lăuda că le are împotriva… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO: Teodora Damian, diamantul de 15 ani din Războieni-Cetate, a strălucit la Jocurile Mediteraneene în “tricolor”! Talentata handbalistă Teodora Damian,… [citeste mai departe]

Noi localități din județul Brașov au fost introduse în lista categoriilor de persoane care beneficiază de reducerea vârstei standard de pensionare,… [citeste mai departe]

Miercuri dimineața, în jurul orei 8.00, polițiștii din Șimleu Silvaniei au fost solicitați să intervină la un eveniment rutier soldat cu pagube materiale. Din cercetări a reieșit că un tânăr de 33 de ani, din comuna Vârsolt, conducea autoturismul pe Drumul… [citeste mai departe]

În sfârșit a venit și primăvara, unul dintre anotimpurile preferate de toată lumea. Natura se trezește la viață, iar prin piețele de pește apare și specia pe care toți românii o îndrăgesc: scrumbia de Dunăre. [citeste mai departe]

Programul Rabla pentru electrocasnice va fi modificat, iar una dintre principalele schimbări va fi eliminarea televizoarelor din categoria… [citeste mai departe]


First Black Sea natural gas drill expected in mid-year

First Black Sea natural gas drill expected in mid-year

said on Wednesday that the first natural gas drill in the Black Sea will happen in the middle of this year, with the new exploitation expected to provide about one billion cubic metres per year, which is 10% of the annual natural gas consumption in Romania.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca in Ukraine: I saw such images before, never as shocking

08:45, 28.04.2022 - Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca on Wednesday said that the images he saw during his Tuesday visit to several areas of Ukraine affected by the armed conflict with Russia were the most shocking he saw during his entire military career. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

PM Ciuca: 'Romania unaffected at this time by gas cutoffs by Gazprom in Bulgaria, Poland'

18:25, 27.04.2022 - Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca stated, on Wednesday, that Romania is unaffected at this time, after Gazprom has cut off the supply of gas to Bulgaria and Poland. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends…

PM Ciuca: 'We are analyzing the requests of the Kyiv government'

18:15, 27.04.2022 - Romania will analyze the requests of the Kyiv Executive regarding the supply of weapons to Ukraine, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Wednesday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about…

PM Ciuca running for PNL national chairmanship

18:05, 06.04.2022 - Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca announced on Wednesday having submitted his candidacy for National Liberal Party (PNL) national leadership. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about Romania!…

Dan Vilceanu tenders resignation from ministerial post

16:00, 06.04.2022 - Minister of European Investment and Projects Dan Vilceanu announced on Wednesday having tendered his resignation to Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends…

PM Ciuca: Both NATO and the EU showed solidarity with the Ukrainian people

15:40, 06.03.2022 - NATO and the European Union have shown solidarity with the Ukrainian people and the Executive in Kyiv, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Sunday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about…

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca to meet, Wednesday evening, European Commission President

21:35, 02.03.2022 - Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca is meeting, Wednesday evening, starting at 21:30 hrs, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about Romania!…

Ciuca: 118,461 Ukrainian refugees entered Romania by Wednesday morning; 46,435 remained

17:10, 02.03.2022 - Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca announced that by Wednesday morning, 118,461 Ukrainian refugees had entered Romania, 46,435 of them deciding to stay in our country, and about 18,000 of them were children. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…


