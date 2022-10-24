Stiri Recomandate

Premierul Nicolae Ciucă preia interimatul de la Apărare, după demisia lui Vasile Dîncu

Nicolae Ciucă preia interimatul de la Apărare, după demisia lui Vasile Dîncu. „Prim-ministrul Nicolae Ciucă a transmis Administrației Prezidențiale documentele privind demisia domnului Vasile Dîncu din funcția de ministru… [citeste mai departe]

Care sunt opțiunile tactice ale generalului Surovikin în războiul contra Ucrainei

Generalul Serghei Surovikin, care a fost numit recent în funcția de comandant al operațiunilor militare ale Rusiei, a afirmat că obiectivul strategic este ca “Ucraina să devină independentă de Occident și de NATO și un stat prietenos… [citeste mai departe]

Colegiul farmaciştilor anunță un program pilot de vaccinare antigripală în farmaciile comunitare

Colegiul Farmaciştilor din România (CFR) anunţă demararea unui program pilot de vaccinare antigripală în farmaciile comunitare pentru a proteja populaţia în faţa unui sezon gripal care se anunţă a fi… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO: Reborn Bistrița oferă copiilor cu CES șansa de a se integra în cultura hiphop

„Avion cu motor, ia-mă și pe mine-n zbor” se numește proiectul inițiat de Asociația Reborn Bistrița. Acesta presupune „îmbarcarea” a 20 de copii cu CES, din Centrul Școlar de Educație Incluzivă nr. 2, Bistrița, la bordul avionului… [citeste mai departe]

Exhibition titled Dacia. The ultimate frontier of the Roman world to open at MNIR on Oct 27

The exhibition "Dacia. The ultimate frontier of the Roman world", which builds on the concept materialized in the project "Archaeological treasures from Romania. Dacian and Roman roots" mounted in 2021 at the prestigious… [citeste mai departe]

Rishi Sunak, primul premier britanic-asiatic de la Londra - Criza politică, aproape de sfârșit

Marea Britanie va avea premier. Rishi Sunak, fostul ministru de finanțe din mandatul lui Boris Johnson, va ocupa funcția. Sunak a rămas singurul candidat pentru funcţia de lider al Partidului Conservator şi,… [citeste mai departe]

Comisarul Mihai Rus, nepotul lui Ioan Rus, fostul ministru de Interne, este noul șef al Inspectoratului Județean de Poliție Cluj

Comisarul Mihai Rus, nepotul lui Ioan Rus, fostul ministru de Interne din perioada guvernului Năstase, este noul șef al Inspectoratului Județean… [citeste mai departe]

Majorarea PENSIILOR - Marius Budăi: „Aproape sigur acel procent de 9,4 va fi scos din PNRR”

„Avem un contract în derulare cu Banca Mondială, pentru a îndeplini cerinţele din PNRR. (..) Astăzi, de dimineaţă, am primit aşa cum scrie în contractul de asistenţă cu Banca Mondială un raport care conţine măsuri… [citeste mai departe]

Un centenar de viață. O femeie care locuiește în Alba Iulia va fi premiată de primărie, la împlinirea vârstei de 100 de ani

Un centenar de viață. O femeie care locuiește în Alba Iulia va fi premiată de primărie, la împlinirea vârstei de 100 de ani Primăria Alba… [citeste mai departe]


Exhibition titled 'Dacia. The ultimate frontier of the Roman world' to open at MNIR on Oct 27

Publicat:
Exhibition titled 'Dacia. The ultimate frontier of the Roman world' to open at MNIR on Oct 27

The exhibition "Dacia. The ultimate frontier of the Roman world", which builds on the concept materialized in the project "Archaeological treasures from Romania. Dacian and Roman roots" mounted in 2021 at the prestigious in Madrid, will open on Thursday at the of (MNIR).

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Natural gas stocks at almost 93 pct, to reach 95 - 97 pct by November 1

11:56, 20.10.2022 - Natural gas stocks have currently reached almost 93 percent and by November 1 they will be covered in a proportion of 95-97 percent, Minister of Energy Virgil Popescu announced on Thursday, in a videoconference with the county prefects on preparations for the cold season, headed by Prime Minister…

Euro trades at 4.9416 lei

13:36, 13.10.2022 - The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Thursday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows: Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help…

Dacian treasure, discovered in Alba following investigation started from online post

15:56, 22.09.2022 - A Dacian monetary treasure was discovered by the police in Alba County, in collaboration with the archaeologists of the National Museum of the Union in Alba Iulia, following an investigation started from an online post, the first estimates showing that the objects have a special patrimonial value.…

Over 1,000 people have died in road accidents in the last 8 months

15:55, 01.09.2022 - More than 1,000 people have died and approximately 2,260 others have been seriously injured, in the last 8 months, in road accidents across the country, the General Inspectorate of the Romanian Police (IGPR) informed on Thursday, in a statement sent to AGERPRES. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi…

Arts and Crafts Fund to host Art In Progress exhibition

13:10, 29.08.2022 - The fourth edition of Art In Progress, a multidisciplinary exhibition, which exclusively brings before the public works of painting, fashion, graphic design, design of objects made by 23 young artists, will be available to the public from Thursday and until September 18, at the Arts and Crafts Fund,…

Romanian Peasant Museum to host 'Unexpected (RE)solutions: How the process drives the outcome' exhibition

11:51, 29.08.2022 - 'Unexpected (RE)solutions: How the process drives the outcome' exhibition, displaying the works of art created under the Fusion:AIR 2022 art&science residency programme, will open on Thursday at the National Museum of the Romanian Peasant (MNTR). Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.…

Romania: Archaeological investigations in the Cemetery of political prisoners in Periprava

13:10, 24.08.2022 - The 9th archaeological investigation campaign in the Lipovan Cemetery in the village of Periprava in southeastern Tulcea has ended, eight graves of political prisoners who died in the former penitentiary colony have been identified, according to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday.…

Canadian Royal Air Force begins Air Policing mission in Romania

23:05, 02.08.2022 - The Canadian Royal Air Force will begin their mission of air police in Romania on Thursday, according to a press release sent by the Ministry of National Defence (MApN). Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your…


