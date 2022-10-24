Exhibition titled 'Dacia. The ultimate frontier of the Roman world' to open at MNIR on Oct 27

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Natural gas stocks have currently reached almost 93 percent and by November 1 they will be covered in a proportion of 95-97 percent, Minister of Energy Virgil Popescu announced on Thursday, in a videoconference with the county prefects on preparations for the cold season, headed by Prime Minister…

- The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Thursday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows: Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help…

- A Dacian monetary treasure was discovered by the police in Alba County, in collaboration with the archaeologists of the National Museum of the Union in Alba Iulia, following an investigation started from an online post, the first estimates showing that the objects have a special patrimonial value.…

- More than 1,000 people have died and approximately 2,260 others have been seriously injured, in the last 8 months, in road accidents across the country, the General Inspectorate of the Romanian Police (IGPR) informed on Thursday, in a statement sent to AGERPRES. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi…

- The fourth edition of Art In Progress, a multidisciplinary exhibition, which exclusively brings before the public works of painting, fashion, graphic design, design of objects made by 23 young artists, will be available to the public from Thursday and until September 18, at the Arts and Crafts Fund,…

- 'Unexpected (RE)solutions: How the process drives the outcome' exhibition, displaying the works of art created under the Fusion:AIR 2022 art&science residency programme, will open on Thursday at the National Museum of the Romanian Peasant (MNTR). Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.…

- The 9th archaeological investigation campaign in the Lipovan Cemetery in the village of Periprava in southeastern Tulcea has ended, eight graves of political prisoners who died in the former penitentiary colony have been identified, according to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday.…

- The Canadian Royal Air Force will begin their mission of air police in Romania on Thursday, according to a press release sent by the Ministry of National Defence (MApN). Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your…