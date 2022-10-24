Exhibition titled 'Dacia. The ultimate frontier of the Roman world' to open at MNIR on Oct 27

Exhibition titled 'Dacia. The ultimate frontier of the Roman world' to open at MNIR on Oct 27Publicat:
The exhibition "Dacia. The ultimate frontier of the Roman world", which builds on the concept materialized in the project "Archaeological treasures from Romania. Dacian and Roman roots" mounted in 2021 at the prestigious National Archeological Museum in Madrid, will open on Thursday at the National Museum of Romanian History (MNIR).
