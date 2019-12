Bobsleigh: Andreea Grecu and Ioana Gheorghe, gold medalists in IBSF Junior World Championships 2019

Romania's bobsledders Andreea Grecu and Teodora Andreea Vlad grabbed the gold medal in the two-woman bobsleigh event on Sunday, in the 2019 IBSF Junior World Championships Bobsleigh & Skeleton (Germany). … [citeste mai departe]