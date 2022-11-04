Europe's climate ambitions at COP27

Stiri Recomandate

Klaus Iohannis a promulgat legea „fără penali pe buletinul de vot". Cine a făcut pușcărie nu mai poate candida la alegeri

Klaus Iohannis a promulgat legea „fără penali pe buletinul de vot”. Cine a făcut pușcărie nu mai poate candida la alegeri

Persoanele condamnate…

În orașul Vicovu de Sus au început în forță lucrările la extinderea rețelelor de apă și canal. Primarul Vasile Iliuț este mulțumit de ritmul în care a debutat investiția (FOTO)

În orașul Vicovu de Sus au început în forță lucrările la extinderea rețelelor de apă și canal. Primarul Vasile Iliuț este mulțumit de ritmul în care a debutat investiția (FOTO)

Primarul din Vicovu…

Elrond devine MultiversX şi lansează trei noi produse pentru Metaverse

Elrond devine MultiversX şi lansează trei noi produse pentru Metaverse

"Elrond, startupul care construieşte tehnologia blockchain la scara internetului, a anunţat la că evoluează şi se transformă în . Compania îşi extinde astfel viziunea de a construi noua economie a internetului, dincolo de frontierele spaţiului fizic şi a ce…

Emilia Șercan acuză că este urmărită: „Aș spune că sunt jurnalista hărțuită de serviciu și de servicii, probabil"

Emilia Șercan acuză că este urmărită: „Aș spune că sunt jurnalista hărțuită de serviciu și de servicii, probabil”

Jurnalista Emilia Șercan cataloghează, într-un interviu pentru Europa Liberă, aceste evenimente drept un act de intimidare și consideră că persoanele…

Nicolae Ciucă: Amenințările la adresa jurnalistei de la Radio România sunt „inacceptabile"

Nicolae Ciucă: Amenințările la adresa jurnalistei de la Radio România sunt „inacceptabile”

Premierul Nicolae Ciucă a condamnat amenințările la adresa jurnalistei radioului public Parászka Boróka și a cerut protejarea jurnaliștilor și tragerea la răspundere a celor vinovați. „Condamn public amenințările…

Florin Cîțu, nou atac la PSD: „Românii ar putea avea inflație mai mică și dobânzi scăzute dacă MF-PSD ar reduce deficitul bugetar"

Florin Cîțu, nou atac la PSD: „Românii ar putea avea inflație mai mică și dobânzi scăzute dacă MF-PSD ar reduce deficitul bugetar”

„Este nevoie URGENT de deficit bugetar de 5%, în 2022, și de 3%, în 2023.Soluția pentru inflație mică, dobânzi scăzute…

Porsche: 9.000 de euro pentru un nou sistem audio creat din evacuarea lui 911 GT3

Porsche: 9.000 de euro pentru un nou sistem audio creat din evacuarea lui 911 GT3

În urmă cu șase ani, Porsche lansa un sistem audio creat din evacuarea unui 911 GT3. Acum, constructorul german de automobile vine cu varianta îmbunătățită, mai puternică, dar și mai scumpă. Numele său este Porsche 911 Soundbar 2.0 Pro. Creat…

Ce este papaya, fructul misterios din supermarketuri. Ai cumpăra aşa ceva?

Ce este papaya, fructul misterios din supermarketuri. Ai cumpăra aşa ceva?

Acesta are ca ţară de origine Mexicul şi a fost răspândit în perioada coloniilor în întreagă lume. Cuceritorii au luat seminţele fructului şi au găsit alte zone în care acesta poate creşte fără probleme. Iniţial acesta a fost consumat ca o delicatesă…

O femeie a murit după ce a intrat cu maşina într-un copac. O fată de 13 ani, aflată în autoturism, a fost rănită

O femeie a murit după ce a intrat cu maşina într-un copac. O fată de 13 ani, aflată în autoturism, a fost rănită

O femeie în vârstă de 45 de ani a murit, vineri, în judeţul Dolj, după ce a intrat într-un copac cu maşina pe care o conducea, iar o fată de 13 ani, care se afla…

România prezentă la HOMEDesign Budapest, cea mai mare expoziție de mobilă și decorațiuni interioare din Ungaria

România prezentă la HOMEDesign Budapest, cea mai mare expoziție de mobilă și decorațiuni interioare din Ungaria

Conținut oferit de: homedesign-budapest.ro. România participă în perioada 4-6 noiembrie 2022 la HOMEDesign Budapesta, unul dintre cele mai importante evenimente dedicate…


Europe's climate ambitions at COP27

Publicat:
Europe's climate ambitions at COP27

With the 2015 , the international community committed itself to limit global warming to less than two degrees Celsius. At the Glasgow summit in 2021, a number of states assured that they would no longer invest into coal, oil and gas. Russia's war in Ukraine threw many things into disarray. Now, the climate targets are to be improved at the UN's COP27, told Agerpres.

PM Ciuca: Romania will contribute to NATO's voluntary funds dedicated to Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia

17:25, 26.10.2022 - Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca emphasized, in Brussels, on Wednesday, the need for support and assistance for Ukraine, noting that the Republic of Moldova and Georgia, the most vulnerable partners, need support, and Romania's decision is to contribute financially to the NATO Voluntary Funds dedicated…

Iohannis: Over 5 million tons of grain exported through Romania; approximately 60% of what Ukraine exported

19:26, 20.10.2022 - President Klaus Iohannis declared, on Thursday, that over 5 million tons of grain from Ukraine were exported through Romania, which means approximately 60% of what was exported by this country. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…

EU Strategy for the Danube Region forum adopts joint declaration condemning Russia's aggression in Ukraine

20:26, 19.10.2022 - Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu participated, on Wednesday, in the ministerial meeting of the 11th Annual Forum of the EU Strategy for the Danube Region (EUSDR), in videoconference format, where he stressed the importance of solidarity, unity and cooperation between partner states and…

Iohannis: I strongly condemn Russia's horrible attacks on cities and civilian infrastructure in Ukraine

18:30, 10.10.2022 - On Monday, President Klaus Iohannis "firmly" condemned Russia's missile attacks on cities and civilian infrastructure in Ukraine. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about Romania!…

Romania, Ukraine sign cross-border crime agreement

18:11, 07.10.2022 - Romania's National Anti-Corruption Directorate (DNA) announced on Friday having signed a co-operation agreement with Ukraine's State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) amid the ongoing military conflict and the exceptional situation in which the judicial authorities of Ukraine find themselves. Fii…

ForMin Aurescu: so-called referendums organized by Russia in occupied territories of Ukraine do not produce any legal effect

20:45, 29.09.2022 - The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, participated, on Thursday, in the meeting of the Permanent Council of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) in a consolidated format, in which context he conveyed that "the so-called referendums organized by Russia in the occupied…

Refugee Ukrainian children in Romania begin new school year

15:56, 12.09.2022 - More than 60 Ukrainian children residing in Romania participated on Monday in the Barbu Delavrancea school no. 73 in Bucharest, at an opening ceremony of the school year, an event organized by the management of the education unit and Save the Children organization, with the singing of the state anthems…

PM Ciuca on International Youth Day: Intergenerational solidarity is needed to overcome difficulties

15:20, 12.08.2022 - In a message on August 12, International Youth Day, Romania's Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said that intergenerational solidarity is needed to successfully overcome the difficult period we are going through, marked by the economic and social effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and the…


