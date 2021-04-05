Euro trades at 4,9161 RON The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Monday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows: CURRENCY SYMBOL RON 1 Euro EUR 4.9161 1 US dollar USD 4.1871 1 Swiss franc CHF 4.4393 1 British pound GBP 5.8021 100 Japanese yen JPY 3.7853 1 Moldovan leu MDL 0.2310 1 Russian rouble RUB 0.0548 1 new Turkish lira TRY 0.5145 1 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.6376 1 gram of gold XAU 232.3158 1 SDR XDR 5.9380 The exchange rates of the currencies included… Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…

