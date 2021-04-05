Euro trades at 4,9161 RON

Stiri Recomandate

GRAFIC | Scande rata de incidenţă a cazurilor de COVID-19 în Bucureşti şi Ilfov. Situaţia de judeţe

Rata de incidenţă a cazurilor de COVID-19 continuă să scadă în Bucureşti, menţinându-se sub 7 cazuri la 1000 de locuitori. Şi în Ilfov rata de incidenţă scade sub 9 cazuri la 1000 de locuitori.… [citeste mai departe]

Coronavirus, România: peste 1.400 de pacienți la ATI și 120 de morți

La nivel național au fost confirmate 3.611 de noi infectări cu coronavirus, 127 dintre acestea fiind din Timiș. 120 de persoane au murit, majoritatea având boli asociate. Sunt 1.478 de pacienți internați la ATI. [citeste mai departe]

Ministrul Educației anunță burse școlare de la bugetul de stat

Ministerul Educației anunță că în acest an a fost alocată suma de 536 de milioane de lei pentru plata burselor școlare. În premieră, acestea sunt alocate și elevilor din învățământul preuniversitar. [citeste mai departe]

Banii pentru hrana bolnavilor cu covid-19, mult prea puțini. Beatrice Mahler face dezvăluiri de ultimă oră

Un bolnav de COVID-19 are alocat pentru cele trei mese 10 lei pe zi, adică 2 euro. Un pacient cu diabet are 15 lei, iar un bolnav cu tuberculoză 16 lei pe zi. Cei care se ocupă de… [citeste mai departe]

Sindicaliștii de la Apa Serv vor protest în fața Consiliul Judeţean Neamţ

La o săptămână după mitingul de protest organizat de Sindicatul EPCAN al salariaţilor din Compania Judeţeană Apa Serv Neamţ la sediul instituţiei, miercuri, 7 aprilie, protestatarii intenționează să repete lucrurile în faţa Consiliului Judeţean… [citeste mai departe]

UPDATE – Premierul Florin Cîţu anunţă înfiinţarea unui comitet interministerial care să pregătească, de la 1 iunie, revenirea la normalitate – VIDEO

  ” Astăzi voi anunţa constituirea unui comitet  interministerial sub coordonarea… [citeste mai departe]

În România nu se va aplica certificatul verde, românii vor merge în vacanță fără restricții

Prim-ministrul Florin Cîțu a anunțat că în România nu vor fi folosite certificatele digitale pentru călătorii. Este un pas spre revenirea la normalitate pe care dorim să-l facem de la 1 iunie, a dezvăluit… [citeste mai departe]

Cîţu: În România nu se va aplica certificatul verde

Premierul Florin Cîţu a afirmat, luni, că în România nu va fi folosit certificatul verde, despre care se vorbeşte la nivel european. „Românii vor merge în vacanţă fără”, a declarat premierul. Premierul Florn Cîţu a precizat, luni, într-o conferinţă de presă,  ca de la 1 iunie să fie relaxate… [citeste mai departe]

Primăria Capitalei a dat startul înscrierilor în programul Vacanţă activă în Bucureşti, destinat copiilor cu părinţii la serviciu

Primăria Capitalei anunță că a dat startul înscrierilor în programul "Vacanţă activă în Bucureşti", destinat copiilor cu părinţii… [citeste mai departe]

Survey: Almost 60 pct of workers of Timisoaras V. Babes Infectious Diseases Hospital suffer from burnout

Romania's pilot project for the assessment of physical exhaustion and professional stress among the medical staff of the Timisoara-based Infectious Diseases and Pneumophtisiology Hospital 'Dr.… [citeste mai departe]


Euro trades at 4,9161 RON

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Monday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON

1 Euro EUR 4.9161

1 US dollar USD 4.1871

1 Swiss franc CHF 4.4393

1 British pound GBP 5.8021

100 Japanese yen JPY 3.7853

1 Moldovan leu MDL 0.2310

1 Russian rouble RUB 0.0548

1 new Turkish lira TRY 0.5145

1 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.6376

1 gram of gold XAU 232.3158

1 SDR XDR 5.9380

The exchange rates of the currencies included…

