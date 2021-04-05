Euro trades at 4,9161 RON

Euro trades at 4,9161 RONPublicat:
The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Monday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:
CURRENCY SYMBOL RON
1 Euro EUR 4.9161
1 US dollar USD 4.1871
1 Swiss franc CHF 4.4393
1 British pound GBP 5.8021
100 Japanese yen JPY 3.7853
1 Moldovan leu MDL 0.2310
1 Russian rouble RUB 0.0548
1 new Turkish lira TRY 0.5145
1 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.6376
1 gram of gold XAU 232.3158
1 SDR XDR 5.9380
