EU urges members to offer stockpiles, contracts to Ukraine

Gala Națională a Excelenței în Asistență Socială. O dâmbovițeancă nominalizată anul acesta la Premiul pentru asistentul social din domeniul servicii medicale și de sănătate

Gala Națională a Excelenței în Asistență Socială. O dâmbovițeancă nominalizată anul acesta la Premiul pentru asistentul social din domeniul servicii medicale și de sănătate

Gavrilița, despre zvonul că ar putea fi numită Guvenatoare la BNM: Profilul meu economic este potrivit pentru această funcție

Gavrilița, despre zvonul că ar putea fi numită Guvenatoare la BNM: Profilul meu economic este potrivit pentru această funcție

FRHG stă pe un butoi de pulbere. Probleme și scandaluri în hocheiul românesc

FRHG stă pe un butoi de pulbere. Probleme și scandaluri în hocheiul românesc

Angela Merkel păcălită de doi farsori ruși. Incredibil ce conversație a purtat la telefon fostul cancelar german

Angela Merkel păcălită de doi farsori ruși. Incredibil ce conversație a purtat la telefon fostul cancelar german

Lucrări inovative de îmbunătăţire a eficienţei energetice la Bazinul Olimpic din Alba Iulia: Actualizarea indicatorilor tehnico-economici la vot în CL

Lucrări inovative de îmbunătăţire a eficienţei energetice la Bazinul Olimpic din Alba Iulia: Actualizarea indicatorilor tehnico-economici la vot în CL

Chicu, către Recean: Calm, Dom. premier. Aeroportul e pe mâinile rușilor din 2013, când un guvern „patriot" și „pro-european" l-a cedat celor de la „Habarovsc"

Chicu, către Recean: Calm, Dom. premier. Aeroportul e pe mâinile rușilor din 2013, când un guvern „patriot” și „pro-european” l-a cedat celor de la „Habarovsc”

Mai multă consiliere psihologică pentru elevii din Cluj care au nevoie de ajutor

Mai multă consiliere psihologică pentru elevii din Cluj care au nevoie de ajutor

Rusia a cerut Statelor Unite să retragă armata și echipamentul din Ucraina

Rusia a cerut Statelor Unite să retragă armata și echipamentul din Ucraina

(UPDATE) Meteo: Avertizare cod roșu de intensificări ale vântului în județe ale Moldovei

(UPDATE) Meteo: Avertizare cod roșu de intensificări ale vântului în județe ale Moldovei

Bucharest Stock Exchange estimates for this year 15 financing rounds

Bucharest Stock Exchange estimates for this year 15 financing rounds

EU urges members to offer stockpiles, contracts to Ukraine

Publicat:
EU urges members to offer stockpiles, contracts to Ukraine

on Tuesday urged its member countries to provide more ammunition to Ukraine from their stockpiles and from any orders that they might have already placed with the defense industry to help defeat invading Russian forces, according to AP News. According to some estimates, Ukraine is firing up to 6,000-7,000 artillery shells daily […] The post EU urges members to offer stockpiles, contracts to Ukraine appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

EU adds Russia to blacklist of uncooperative tax regimes

14:25, 14.02.2023 - The European Union decided to add Russia to its blacklist of non-cooperative jurisdictions on tax matters because it concluded Moscow failed to address harmful practices on intellectual property and other issues before talks halted following the invasion of Ukraine, according to Bloomberg. EU finance…

Russian forces claim gains along Ukraine frontline

12:56, 13.02.2023 - Russia said on Monday its troops had pushed forward a few kilometres along the frontlines in Ukraine, while Kyiv said its forces had repelled Russian attacks in several areas,  according to Reuters. As the first anniversary of the Russian invasion neared, much of the fighting was taking place around…

Russia steps up attacks in Ukraine as offensive gathers pace

11:15, 10.02.2023 - Russian forces unleashed a barrage of missile and drone strikes against targets in eastern and southern Ukraine early Friday, as a Moscow offensive that has been brewing for days appeared to pick up pace ahead of the one-year anniversary of its invasion, according to AP News. The Kremlin’s forces focused…

EU to launch platform to fight Russian, Chinese disinformation

13:55, 07.02.2023 - The European Union will launch a new platform to counter disinformation campaigns by Russia and China amid growing worries, EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said on Tuesday, Politico reports. A so-called Information Sharing and Analysis Center within the EU’s foreign services —the European External…

Senior Ukrainian officials resign amid corruption crackdown

13:10, 24.01.2023 - The deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential office quit Tuesday after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky pledged to launch a staff shake-up amid high-level corruption allegations during the war with Russia, according to France 24. Kyrylo Tymoshenko asked to be relieved of his duties, according to…

Poland wants allies to send up to 100 tanks to support Ukraine

15:21, 18.01.2023 - Poland is working to convince European allies to send as many as 100 battle tanks to support Ukraine’s defense efforts against the Russian invasion, said Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, according to Bloomberg. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Tuesday that he’s in talks with allies over potentially…

EU and Iran to continue working on nuclear deal, Borrell says

13:20, 20.12.2022 - EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Tuesday condemned Iran’s support for Russia in its war in Ukraine and the ongoing repression of opposition in the country, but said the EU would continue to work with Iran on restoring the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, according to Reuters. “Necessary meeting with…

NATO chief says alliance won’t back down on Ukraine aid

11:15, 29.11.2022 - NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg on Tuesday said the alliance would not pull back in its support for Ukraine, calling on partners to pledge more winter aid for Kyiv as it braced itself for more cold and darkness due to Russian attacks on infrastructure, according to Reuters. NATO foreign ministers meeting…


