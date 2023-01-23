Stiri Recomandate

EU says it cannot brand Iran’s Guards as terror group before court ruling

Publicat:
EU says it cannot brand Iran’s Guards as terror group before court ruling

cannot list Iran’s as a terrorist entity until an EU court has determined that they are, the European Union’s foreign policy chief said on Monday, according to Reuters.  EU foreign ministers are however set to add 37 names to the bloc’s list of people and entities subject to sanctions over […] The post EU says it cannot brand Iran’s Guards as terror group before court ruling appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

