EU Commission approves Romania’s €358mln support scheme for Covid-hit SMEsPublicat:
The European Commission announced on Wednesday that it has approved Romania's E358mln scheme to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) active in sectors particularly affected by the coronavirus outbreak, according to See News. "The scheme was approved under the state aid temporary framework adopted by the Commission," the EU's executive body said in a press release.
