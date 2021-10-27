Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Colosseum Centre a retail park located in Bucharest said on Tuesday that it has decided to reschedule the opening of an extension of its shopping mall for the spring of 2022, due to the unpredictability of the business environment amidst the coronavirus pandemic, according to See News. “The opening…

- Vienna-based oil field services provider Petro Welt Technologies announced that it has decided to close its operations in Romania due to obstacles caused by the coronavirus pandemic, according to See News. “Due to unforeseen delays and obstacles caused by Covid-19 restrictions the Company decided to…

- Ioana Mihaila, ministrul USR propus pentru inca un mandat la ministerul Sanatații nu a știut cați oameni au murit in cea mai neagra zi a pandemiei. Ea l-a acuzat pe premierul demis Florin Cițu ca “i-a faultat” toate soluțiile propuse pentru prevenirea valului 4, deoarece prim-ministrul Florin Cițu “nu…

- The European Union began work this week revising its fiscal rules as it considers new exceptions to allow for the massive investments needed to help member states make their economies more climate-friendly, according to Bloomberg. The European Commission launched a public consultation on the Stability…

- The European Commission announced on Friday that it has coordinated a shipment to Romania of 250 oxygen concentrators, crucial devices to boost the supply of medical oxygen which is needed to treat critically ill COVID-19 patients, according to Reuters. Countries in the European Union have sent COVID-19…

- Nuclearelectrica, the operator of Romania‘s sole nuclear power plant (NPP) Cernavoda said on Thursday that one of the plant’s 700 MW units automatically disconnected from the national electricity grid, according to See News. “The automatic disconnection of Unit 2 was on Wednesday morning and subsequent…

- The European Commission on Tuesday approved French plans to set up a E3 billion fund that will provide debt and capital support to companies affected by the coronavirus outbreak, according to a press release. “This E3 billion recapitalisation scheme will enable France to support companies affected…

- The European Commission said on Wednesday it has conditionally approved the proposed acquisition of fixed-line operator Telekom Romania Communications (TKR) by Orange Romania, a unit of France Telecom’s Internet and mobile arm Orange, according to SeeNews. The approval is conditional on the divestiture…