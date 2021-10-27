Stiri Recomandate

Târgu Neamţ: Pistă pentru biciclete spre staţiunea Oglinzi

Târgu Neamţ: Pistă pentru biciclete spre staţiunea Oglinzi

De câteva zile, pe strada Băile Oglinzi din Târgu Neamţ au loc lucrări de modernizare a drumului care duce spre fosta staţiunea Băile Oglinzi. Este vorba de amenajarea a 3 km de drum începând de la intersecţia străzii Mărăşeşti şi până la liziera pădurii din spatele fostei staţiuni.… [citeste mai departe]

Irina Begu and Andreea Mitu qualify for quarters of Transylvania Open doubles event

Irina Begu and Andreea Mitu qualify for quarters of Transylvania Open doubles event

The Romanian pair Irina Begu / Andreea Mitu have qualified on Wednesday for the quarter finals of the doubles event of the Transylvania Open tennis tournament (WTA 250), which takes place at the BT Arena in Cluj-Napoca and is equipped… [citeste mai departe]

Schimbare la Senat, pe obligativitatea certificatului verde la job

Schimbare la Senat, pe obligativitatea certificatului verde la job

 Update Certificatul verde nu a trecut de votul Senatului. Chiar dacă inițial s-a considerat că proiectul normativ a trecut cu 48 voturi „pentru” si 46 „împotrivă” în sală, după numărarea voturilor exprimate online s-a constatat că mai lipsesc două voturi „pentru”. După… [citeste mai departe]

Deputat Carmen Holban: Am votat proiectul de Lege privind plafonarea preţurilor la energie şi gaze

Deputat Carmen Holban: Am votat proiectul de Lege privind plafonarea preţurilor la energie şi gaze

Deputat Carmen Holban: Am votat proiectul de Lege privind plafonarea preţurilor la energie şi gaze The post Deputat Carmen Holban: Am votat proiectul de Lege privind plafonarea preţurilor la energie şi… [citeste mai departe]

Guvern Ciucă – Ciolacu: Firea la Interne, Cojocaru la Apărare!

Guvern Ciucă – Ciolacu: Firea la Interne, Cojocaru la Apărare!

Atunci când se întoarce din Egipt, președintele trebuie să aibă pe masa de lucru ”draft”-ul cu componența noului guvern creat pe axa Nicolae Ionel Ciucă – Marcel Ciolacu. Și din care tabăra Florin Cîțu – Dan Vîlceanu va dispărea cu totul! Mai ales că deja au fost demarate… [citeste mai departe]

Avertismentul Rusiei, după ce Ucraina a folosit o dronă turcească împotriva separatiştilor proruşi din Donbas

Avertismentul Rusiei, după ce Ucraina a folosit o dronă turcească împotriva separatiştilor proruşi din Donbas

Rusia a avertizat miercuri împotriva vânzărilor de armament modern Ucrainei, după ce armata ucraineană a utilizat marți, pentru prima oară, o dronă de atac de fabricaţie… [citeste mai departe]

PSD inițiază consultări cu reprezentanții sectoarelor afectate de pandemie

PSD inițiază consultări cu reprezentanții sectoarelor afectate de pandemie

Social – democrații anunță o serie de consultări cu reprezentanții sectoarelor afectate de pandemie, în vederea identificării soluțiilor pentru depășirea crizei sanitare în care se află România. Discuțiile vor avea loc joi, în sistem hibrid, cu… [citeste mai departe]

Kelemen Hunor: UDMR a cerut din iulie protejarea consumatorilor la creşterea preţurilor la energie, a venit cu soluţii

Kelemen Hunor: UDMR a cerut din iulie protejarea consumatorilor la creşterea preţurilor la energie, a venit cu soluţii

Kelemen Hunor, preşedintele UDMR,  a precizat, miercuri, după adoptarea în plenul Camerei Deputaţilor a proiectului privind compensarea şi plafonarea creşterii… [citeste mai departe]

Cum se face pălinca. Câte grade trebuie să aibă

Cum se face pălinca. Câte grade trebuie să aibă

Pălinca este o băutură tradițională la noi. Se face din fructe și are un conținut ridicat de alcool. Pălinca se obține prin dublă distilare.  Cuprins: Despre pălincă De unde provine numele de pălincă Cum se face pălinca Despre pălincă Există mari diferențe între pălincă, țuică și horincă. Țuica este… [citeste mai departe]

Un bărbat diagnosticat cu COVID-19, care a fugit de la spital, găsit DECEDAT pe marginea unui drum

Un bărbat diagnosticat cu COVID-19, care a fugit de la spital, găsit DECEDAT pe marginea unui drum

Un bărbat diagnosticat cu COVID-19, care a fugit de la spital, găsit DECEDAT pe marginea unui drum Un bărbat diagnosticat cu COVID-19, care a fugit de la spital, găsit DECEDAT pe marginea unui drum Un… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

EU Commission approves Romania’s €358mln support scheme for Covid-hit SMEs

Publicat:
EU Commission approves Romania’s €358mln support scheme for Covid-hit SMEs

 announced on Wednesday that it has approved Romania‘s E358mln scheme to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) active in sectors particularly affected by the coronavirus outbreak, according to . “The scheme was approved under the state aid temporary framework adopted by the Commission,” the EU’s executive body said in a press release. […] The post EU Commission approves Romania’s E358mln support scheme for Covid-hit SMEs appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Romania’s Colosseum delays shopping mall extension again over spike in Covid-19

17:21, 26.10.2021 - Colosseum Centre a retail park located in Bucharest said on Tuesday that it has decided to reschedule the opening of an extension of its shopping mall for the spring of 2022, due to the unpredictability of the business environment amidst the coronavirus pandemic, according to See News. “The opening…

Petro Welt Technologies closes operations in Romania due to pandemic

12:55, 22.10.2021 - Vienna-based oil field services provider Petro Welt Technologies announced that it has decided to close its operations in Romania due to obstacles caused by the coronavirus pandemic, according to See News.  “Due to unforeseen delays and obstacles caused by Covid-19 restrictions the Company decided to…

Ioana Mihaila, ministrul propus al Sanatații, NU a știut cați morți de Covid a avut Romania azi

19:45, 19.10.2021 - Ioana Mihaila, ministrul USR propus pentru inca un mandat la ministerul Sanatații nu a știut cați oameni au murit in cea mai neagra zi a pandemiei. Ea l-a acuzat pe premierul demis Florin Cițu ca “i-a faultat” toate soluțiile propuse pentru prevenirea valului 4, deoarece prim-ministrul Florin Cițu “nu…

EU starts work on fiscal reforms after COVID-19 spending splurge

18:00, 19.10.2021 - The European Union began work this week revising its fiscal rules as it considers new exceptions to allow for the massive investments needed to help member states make their economies more climate-friendly, according to Bloomberg. The European Commission launched a public consultation on the Stability…

EU sends COVID-19 drugs, equipment to Romania to tackle health crisis

14:45, 15.10.2021 - The European Commission announced on Friday that it has coordinated a shipment to Romania of 250 oxygen concentrators, crucial devices to boost the supply of medical oxygen which is needed to treat critically ill COVID-19 patients, according to Reuters. Countries in the European Union have sent COVID-19…

Romania’s Cernavoda NPP Unit 2 automatically disconnects from grid

14:30, 14.10.2021 - Nuclearelectrica, the operator of Romania‘s sole nuclear power plant (NPP) Cernavoda said on Thursday that one of the plant’s 700 MW units automatically disconnected from the national electricity grid, according to See News. “The automatic disconnection of Unit 2 was on Wednesday morning and subsequent…

EU Commission approves E3 bln French scheme to support virus-hit companies

14:00, 14.09.2021 - The European Commission on Tuesday approved French plans to set up a E3 billion fund that will provide debt and capital support to companies affected by the coronavirus outbreak, according to a press release.  “This E3 billion recapitalisation scheme will enable France to support companies affected…

Commission approves acquisition of Telekom Romania by Orange, subject to conditions

15:26, 29.07.2021 - The European Commission said on Wednesday it has conditionally approved the proposed acquisition of fixed-line operator Telekom Romania Communications (TKR) by Orange Romania, a unit of France Telecom’s Internet and mobile arm Orange, according to SeeNews. The approval is conditional on the divestiture…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 27 octombrie 2021
Bucuresti 3°C | 16°C
Iasi 2°C | 16°C
Cluj-Napoca -1°C | 15°C
Timisoara 1°C | 16°C
Constanta 6°C | 15°C
Brasov -2°C | 14°C
Baia Mare 2°C | 16°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 24.10.2021

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 275.686,80 775.686,80
II (5/6) 23 3.995,46 -
III (4/6) 815 112,75 -
IV (3/6) 11.195 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 1.295.328,00

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 27 octombrie 2021
USD 4.2693
EUR 4.9486
CHF 4.6485
GBP 5.8647
CAD 3.4383
XAU 245.288
JPY 3.7578
CNY 0.6676
AED 1.1623
AUD 3.2012
MDL 0.243
BGN 2.5302

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec