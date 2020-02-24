Energy Minister: Romania needs Black Sea gas to comply with Green Deal

Stiri Recomandate

Uniunea Europeană nu intenţionează încă să ia în considerare suspendarea călătoriilor în spaţiul Schengen

Comisia Europeană a anunţat luni că Uniunea Europeană nu intenţionează încă să ia în considerare suspendarea călătoriilor în spaţiul Schengen fără frontiere după un focar… [citeste mai departe]

Comisarul șef al Gărzii de Mediu despre Centrul de carantină: “Din păcate, la această oră Tabăra de la Arbănași nu are autorizație de alimentare cu apă emisă de Apele Române”

Comisarul șef al Gărzii… [citeste mai departe]

Mâine vor fi acordate Premiile Anului 2019 în Cultură, la Brașov

Consorțiul Cultural Corona vă invită la festivitatea de decernare a Premiilor Anului 2019 în Cultură la Brașov. Marți, 25 februarie, ora 19.00, la Centrul Multicultural al Universității Transilvania,participanții vor descoperi care sunt organizațiile, proiectel și… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO EXCLUSIV Cutremurător! Cristi Bud, despre moartea fiului său de doar 5 zile: „Au zis că a avut ceva la plămâni, dar pe certificatul de deces scria că suferise o lovitură masivă la cap”

Cristi… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO Premiera iUmor s-a impus ca lider detaşat de audienţă, la nivelul tuturor categoriilor de public

Primul episod din sezonul cu numărul opt iUmor, difuzat aseară, în intervalul 19:59-22:50, la Antena 1, a fost lider detașat de audiență, atât pe publicul comercial din mediul urban, cât și… [citeste mai departe]

Alcoolul își face de cap printre șoferii bistrițeni. Alcoolemii record surprinse de polițiști

Polițiștii bistrițeni au înregistrat mai multe Infracțiuni la regimul rutier. 1,25 mg/l alcool pur în aerul expirat este cea mai mare valoare înregistrată cu aparatul etilotest în acest sfârșit de săptămână. [citeste mai departe]

Persoană găsită moartă în locuință, în comuna argeșeană Albota

Două persoane au fost găsite inconștiente în locuința din comuna argeșeană Albota. Din primele informații, o persoană este decedată, iar cealaltă inconștientă, posibil intoxicate. Vom reveni! [citeste mai departe]

Secretarul general al ONU: Drepturile omului sunt atacate din toate părțile

Criza climatică, violența asupra femeilor sau înmulțirea legilor represive, sunt câteva dintre modalitățile menționate luni de Secretarul general al ONU, Antonio Guterres, prin care se pun drepturile omului din ce în ce mai mult în pericol... [citeste mai departe]

SURSE - Ludovic Orban declanșează operațiunea distrugerea lui Tăriceanu: ALDE se va sparge în trei

Președintele PNL, Ludovic Orban, i-a anunțat pe liderii PNL, în cadrul ședinței BEX, că negociază cu o serie de parlamentari ALDE să vină la ședința de plen, de astăzi, pentru a asigura cvorumul… [citeste mai departe]

Gabi Balint, necruțător cu jucătorii de la FCSB: „Imaginile sunt penibile! Parcă își așteptau pedepsele”

Gabi Balint (57 de ani), fostul mare jucător al Stelei, nu e de acord cu atitudinea jucătorilor de la FCSB, care au în mers în fața galeriei pentru a le cere scuze fanilor… [citeste mai departe]


Energy Minister: Romania needs Black Sea gas to comply with Green Deal

Publicat:
Romania needs the gas resources in order to accomplish the ambitious carbon dioxide emission cuts undertaken through the Green Deal, Minister of Economy, Energy and told a specialist conference on Monday. " is the hot topic of this year. Under the Green Deal, the aims to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 55 percent until 2030, a high ambition Romania has acquiesced to and I think that we can make it. The EU has an even bolder ambition for 2050, achieving carbon emission neutrality," the minister said in the opening of…

Iordache to CCR: Early elections should be exclusively consequence of Parliament failing to function

14:03, 24.02.2020 - Deputy Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Florin Iordache maintained on Monday, at the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR), that early elections should only be triggered if Parliament is not functioning, not as a result of the political action of the head of state. "Early elections should be exclusively…

BNR governor: Romania is concerned about maintaining macroeconomic balance

16:28, 13.02.2020 - Romania further needs solid strategies, based on investments in priority areas, but at the same time is concerned about maintaining the macroeconomic balance, governor of the National Bank of Romania (BNR) Mugur Isarescu told a specialist conference on Thursday. "As a veteran in this position, having…

EC forbids Romania to issue unjustified emergency licenses for bee-harming pesticides

00:24, 04.02.2020 - The European Commission adopted on Monday two decisions that forbid Lithuania and Romania from issuing unjustified emergency licenses for pesticides containing three types of neonicotinoids (imidacloprid, clothianidin and thiamethoxam, the EC said in a release. After it has been proven that these…

Romania, still open to share expertise 11 years after successful Black Sea delimitation

14:32, 03.02.2020 - Romania has proven that it has the maturity and expertise required in international maritime delimitation law, which it is still open to share with other states, Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu said on the 11th anniversary of successful completion of the Black Sea delimitation before the International…

Special access line opens in Romania for airport passengers coming from China

16:43, 27.01.2020 - Romania's Health Minister Victor Costache said on Monday that special access lines for passengers coming from China were established at international airports. "For several days now, a special access line has been operating at international airports for passengers coming from China, as well as for…

PM Orban: Romania must remain active in process of preserving and completing Holocaust memory

11:27, 27.01.2020 - Romania, in and of itself, but also as a member state of the European Union, promotes tolerance between people, non-discrimination and peace, remaining active in the process of preserving and completing the Holocaust memory, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said in a message conveyed on Monday, on the…

Former ForMin Melescanu on Iran-USA conflict: We need a better standpoint at EU level and Romania should contribute

12:56, 08.01.2020 - Former Minister of Foreign Affairs Teodor Melescanu on Wednesday stated that the European Union needs to adopt "a common standpoint, and Romania needs to bring its own contribution," in what concerns the Iran-USA conflict. The Senate President spoke in the context in which the Iraqi military command…

Estonia, Latvia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Lithuania, Romania - lowest flu vaccination rate among the elderly

14:00, 09.12.2019 - The lowest influenza vaccination coverage rates among the elderly - more than 65 years old - in the European Union were recorded in Estonia, Latvia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Lithuania and Romania, compared with an average of 44.3 per cent at the EU level, show data published on Monday by the European…


