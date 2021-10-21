Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Nuclearelectrica, the operator of Romania‘s sole nuclear power plant (NPP) Cernavoda said on Thursday that one of the plant’s 700 MW units automatically disconnected from the national electricity grid, according to See News. “The automatic disconnection of Unit 2 was on Wednesday morning and subsequent…

- The World Bank announced on Wednesday that Romania‘s gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to grow by 7.3% in 2021, improving its June forecast by 1.3 percentage points, according to See News. For next year the World Bank expects the Romanian economy to expand by 4.8%, a higher estimate than the…

- The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) announced that it agreed to the terms of a E5mln loan extended by the bank to the Romanian FMCG group Aquila along with an option to buy shares of up to another E5mln from the group’s founders, Catalin Vasile and Alin Dociu, according to Intellinews. …

- Danish renewable producer European Energy said on Thursday it has opened a subsidiary in Romania, as part of its strategy to expand its international footprint and become a major player on the local market, according to See News. European Energy stated in a press release that Ioannis Kalapodas was…

- The Republic of Moldova has taken steps to contract E30mln loans from the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), for the implementation of an energy efficiency project aimed at public buildings such as hospitals and schools, according to Intellinews. …

- Romanian oil and gas group OMV Petrom said on Friday that it has made the first liquefied natural gas (LNG) delivery to Damen Shipyards Mangalia, the largest shipyard in Southeastern Europe, according to See News. “The product was used to fuel a ship equipped with LNG engines, the first ship of this…

- Romanian technology company Visual Fan, operating under the Allview brand, said on Thursday it has signed a 10 million lei (2.02 million euro) research and development contract with Headlight Solutions, according to See News. “According to the contract, the two companies aim to create a final product…

- Romania‘s Ministry of Health said the government has approved a E150mln loan from the World Bank to finance the continuation of reforms in the national health system, according to See News. The funds will be invested, mainly, in the execution works and the purchase of equipment for the burn-victim centres…