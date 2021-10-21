Stiri Recomandate

Mesajul unui preot infectat cu coronavirus: Asociez secția COVID cu Purgatoriul lui Dante. Toţi intră pe picioare, apoi are loc trierea

Preotul sibian Achim Băcilă a transmis enoriașilor un mesaj de pe patul de spital, după ce s-a infectat cu Covid-19. Boala l-a… [citeste mai departe]

Simona Halep câștigă cu Veronika Kudermetova și se califică în sferturi la Kremlin Cup

Simona Halep, 30 de ani, 19 WTA, a învins-o, joi, pe Veronika Kudermetova, 24 de ani, 32 WTA, scor 6-1, 7-6, în optimile de finală ale turneului WTA Kremlin Cup, de la Moscova, Rusia, informează Gazeta Sporturilor.Partida… [citeste mai departe]

Cătălin Moroșanu își lansează cartea autobiografică: ‘M-au răscolit multe’

Cătălin Moroșanu a venit azi în emisiunea lui Cătălin Măruță, unde a vorbit despre academia sa, dar și despre volumul autobiografic la care lucrează momentan și pe care vrea să îl lanseze anul acesta. Cătălin Moroșanu își lansează… [citeste mai departe]

Bătaie la VIVO Cluj! Nu a vrut să prezinte certificatul de vaccinare - VIDEO

Un tânăr care nu a vrut nicicum să prezinte certificatul de vaccinare a fost rupt în bătaie de paznici. Un martor a spus că tânărul călcat în picioare ”nu a avut certificat de vaccin, dar a vrut să intre oricum”.  [citeste mai departe]

Oraşul Agigea intră în carantină

Oraşul Agigea intră în carantină   Foto: Arhivă/ Cătălin Radu Comitetul Judeţean pentru Situaţii de Urgenţă Constanța a decis carantinarea orașului Agigea începând de mâine, de la ora 20:00.   Ieșirea persoanelor din locuință este permisă numai pentru motive întemeiate, pe baza unei declarații… [citeste mai departe]

STIRIPESURSE.RO prezintă DOVADA că PS Gurie era vaccinat anti-COVID, dar tot a fost răpus de virus

STIRIPESURSE.RO a publicat, în exclusivitate, tragica veste a morții Preasfințitului Gurie, la numai 53 de ani. Acum, publicăm, în premieră, dovada că PS Gurie era vaccinat. Facem acest demers pentru… [citeste mai departe]

VEȘTI BUNE pentru județul ALBA: Încă șase proiecte importante de investiții, în valoare de 30 milioane RON, vor fi finalizate în 2021

VEȘTI BUNE pentru județul ALBA: Încă șase proiecte importante de investiții, în valoare de 30 milioane RON, vor fi finalizate… [citeste mai departe]

„Dacă aș fi o prințesă”…Catherine Zeta-Jones s-a filmat în fața Castelului Peleș din Sinaia (VIDEO)

Actrița Catherine Zeta-Jones s-a filmat în fața Castelului Peleș din Sinaia și a postat imaginile pe contul său de Instagram. „Dacă aș fi o prințesă, aici mi-ar plăcea să locuiesc”,… [citeste mai departe]

Intervenție medicală în PREMIERĂ NAȚIONALĂ la Cluj: AUTOTRANSPLANT RENAL. Ultima șansă pentru pacienții cu un singur rinichi

Intervenție medicală în PREMIERĂ NAȚIONALĂ la Cluj: AUTOTRANSPLANT RENAL. Ultima șansă pentru pacienții cu un singur rinichi O echipă… [citeste mai departe]

Simona Halep trece în două seturi de Veronika Kudermetova și se califică în sferturi la Kremlin Cup

Simona Halep (19 WTA) a învins-o joi seara pe rusoaica Veronika Kudermetova (32 WTA), în optimile de finală ale turneului de tenis WTA 500 Kremlin Cup, de la Moscova, calificându-se în sferturile… [citeste mai departe]


EBRD loans €20.5mln to Romania’s Iasi city for energy efficiency projects

Publicat:
EBRD loans €20.5mln to Romania’s Iasi city for energy efficiency projects

for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) said on Thursday that it is providing a loan of up to E20.5mln to the Romanian city of Iasi to finance energy-efficiency enhancement investments in public buildings, according to .  “The loan proceeds will finance the rehabilitation of 15 public buildings owned by the city and […] The post EBRD loans E20.5mln to Romania’s Iasi city for energy efficiency projects appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Romania’s Cernavoda NPP Unit 2 automatically disconnects from grid

14:30, 14.10.2021 - Nuclearelectrica, the operator of Romania‘s sole nuclear power plant (NPP) Cernavoda said on Thursday that one of the plant’s 700 MW units automatically disconnected from the national electricity grid, according to See News. “The automatic disconnection of Unit 2 was on Wednesday morning and subsequent…

World Bank raises Romania’s 2021 economic growth forecast to 7.3%

15:50, 06.10.2021 - The World Bank announced on Wednesday that Romania‘s gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to grow by 7.3% in 2021, improving its June forecast by 1.3 percentage points, according to See News. For next year the World Bank expects the Romanian economy to expand by 4.8%, a higher estimate than the…

EBRD extends E10mln financing package to Romania’s biggest FMCG distributor

11:55, 05.10.2021 - The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) announced that it agreed to the terms of a E5mln loan extended by the bank to the Romanian FMCG group Aquila along with an option to buy shares of up to another E5mln from the group’s founders, Catalin Vasile and Alin Dociu, according to Intellinews. …

Danish renewable producer European Energy enters Romanian market

14:45, 23.09.2021 - Danish renewable producer European Energy said on Thursday it has opened a subsidiary in Romania, as part of its strategy to expand its international footprint and become a major player on the local market, according to See News.  European Energy stated in a press release that Ioannis Kalapodas was…

Republic of Moldova to invest E75mln in thermal insulation for public buildings

12:45, 21.09.2021 - The Republic of Moldova has taken steps to contract E30mln loans from the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), for the implementation of an energy efficiency project aimed at public buildings such as hospitals and schools, according to Intellinews. …

Romania’s OMV Petrom completes first LNG delivery on local market

13:55, 17.09.2021 - Romanian oil and gas group OMV Petrom said on Friday that it has made the first liquefied natural gas (LNG) delivery to Damen Shipyards Mangalia, the largest shipyard in Southeastern Europe, according to See News. “The product was used to fuel a ship equipped with LNG engines, the first ship of this…

Romania’s Allview signs a 2 mln euro deal with Headlight Solutions

18:00, 16.09.2021 - Romanian technology company Visual Fan, operating under the Allview brand, said on Thursday it has signed a 10 million lei (2.02 million euro) research and development contract with Headlight Solutions, according to See News.  “According to the contract, the two companies aim to create a final product…

Romanian government approves E150mln World Bank loan for the health sector

17:50, 20.08.2021 - Romania‘s Ministry of Health said the government has approved a E150mln loan from the World Bank to finance the continuation of reforms in the national health system, according to See News. The funds will be invested, mainly, in the execution works and the purchase of equipment for the burn-victim centres…


