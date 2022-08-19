EBRD invests in Romania’s first sustainability bondsPublicat:
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has invested RON 131 mln (E26 mln) in Romania’s first sustainability bonds, issued by Raiffeisen Bank Romania (RBRO), according to a press release. The Sustainability bonds are bonds with allocation to both green and social assets. Raiffeisen a subsidiary of the Austria-based group Raiffeisen Bank International – […] The post EBRD invests in Romania’s first sustainability bonds appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
