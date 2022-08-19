EBRD invests in Romania’s first sustainability bonds

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Business activity in the euro zone contracted slightly in July for the first time since early last year as consumers reined in spending amid a cost-of-living crisis, according to a survey which suggested the outlook for the economy was gloomy, Reuters reports. S&P Global’s final composite Purchasing…

- Eurozone inflation surged to a record high of 8.6% in June, racing ahead of expectations once again and adding pressure on the European Central Bank to step up its fight against spiraling prices, flash Eurostat data showed on Friday, according to Politico. A Reuters poll of analysts had pointed to…

- French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi will visit Kyiv on Thursday for the first time since the beginning of Russia’s war in Ukraine, in a historic joint trip, according to Politico. The three leaders took a night train headed to Kyiv,…

- Romania‘s Ministry of Health announced on Monday that the first case of Monkeypox in the country was diagnosed in a 26-year-old man from Bucharest, Universal.net reports. According to the cited source, the disease began 4 days prior, and the patient went to the hospital on Sunday night. “The man’s condition…

- The euro zone economy grew much faster in the first quarter of the year than in the previous three months despite the impact of the war in Ukraine, the European Union statistics office said on Wednesday, revising its earlier estimates sharply higher, according to Reuters. Euro zone employment growth…

- Hungary plans to offer bonds in euros and dollars as Prime Minister Viktor Orban seeks alternatives to billions of euros in blocked European Union funding, according to Bloomberg. Hungary plans to sell seven-year and 12-year benchmark-sized bonds in dollars and nine-year bonds in euros in the near…

- French diplomats went on strike on Thursday for the first time in 20 years in protest at a perceived lack of recognition, fewer means, and reforms pushed by President Emmanuel Macron that they say could hurt France‘s global standing, according to Reuters. Hundreds of diplomatic staff at home and abroad,…

- EU leaders have reached an agreement “in principle” on banning oil imports from Russia, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said early on Tuesday, according to Reuters. “I am very glad that the leaders were able to agree in principle on the sixth sanctions package,” she told reporters after…