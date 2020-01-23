Dj Dark – Autumn Vibes (September 2019)

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Save Romania Union (USR) proposed more than 60 amendments to the law on the state budget for 2020, among which one referring to the postponement of the application of the law on introducing special pensions for mayors, the head of this political party, Dan Barna, made the announcement on Monday. …

- In timp ce numarul copiilor in judetul Maramures continua sa scada, iar scolile sunt comasate, unele institutii din catune au prea multi copii. Este vorba de acele zone unde predomina populatia de rromi. Una dintre acestea se afla in Tara Lapusului. Numarul copiilor nascuti anual in catunul Ponorata,…

- The National Company Nuclearelectrica SA (SNN) posted a profit which increased by 29.6 percent after the first nine months of this year, with the net result reaching 415.946 million lei, according to a release of the company sent to AGERPRES on Thursday. "In the nine months period which concluded…

- The deficit in Romania's FOB /CIF trade balance reached 12.045 billion euros in the first nine months of 2019, higher by 2.089 billion euros y-o-y, according to data published by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Monday. According to INS, in the first nine months of 2019, the FOB exports…