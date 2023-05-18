DefMin Tilvar, on working visit at NATO HUMINT Centre of Excellence in Oradea.

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

PM Ciuca: Human trafficking is a form of crime for which Romania's Government has zero tolerance. Human trafficking is a form of crime for which the Romanian Government has "zero tolerance," stated Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca.

Irina Bara, Andreea Prisacariu qualify for Bodrum ITF tournament quarterfinals. Romanian tennis players Irina Bara and Andreea Prisacariu qualified Thursday for the quarterfinals of the ITF tournament in Bodrum (Turkey), with total prizes of USD 60,000, told Agerpres.

Irina Bara și Jaqueline Cristian s-au calificat marți in turul doi la turneele de categorie ITF de la Bodrum (Turcia) , respectiv Madrid (Spania).Irina Bara (223 WTA) a trecut in primul tur al turneului ITF W60 de la Bodrum de rusoaica Anastasia Kovaleva (557 WTA), in doua seturi, cu 6-4, 6-0, intr-o…

Social Democratic Party (PSD) leader Marcel Ciolacu said on Tuesday that the emergency ordinance to be issued by the Government is not about savings, but about directing the money and that it is normal for the Executive to try to allocate more to investments.

National Defence Minister Angel Tilvar met in Chisinau with his counterpart Anatolie Nosatii, within the official visit he is paying on Thursday and Wednesday to the Republic of Moldova.According to a press release of the National Defence Ministry (MApN), the two ministers discussed about the bilateral…

Romania has the resources, the manpower and the potential to perform in the energy sector and this is the direction strongly supported by the Government, said Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, Thursday, at the Victoria Palace of Government, at the signing ceremony of the declaration by Transgaz, OMV-Petrom…

In December 2022, the public administration debt (government debt) increased to 667.308 billion lei, compared to 654.545 billion lei in the previous month and 577.522 billion lei at the end of 2021, according to data published by the Ministry of Finance on Thursday.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca announces that, through the decisions adopted in Thursday's Government meeting, 79 calls for investments in the health infrastructure will be opened in a total amount of 5.45 billion euros.