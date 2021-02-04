DefMin Ciuca: Defense Ministry's direct payments to Romanian companies at over 1.5 bln lei in 2020

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Capping wages at the so-called self-financed organisations at the level accorded to the President of Romania is a common-sense criterion, especially for Romania, which is not a rich country, Minister of Economy, Entrepreneurship and Tourism Claudiu Nasui said on Thursday evening. "We have…

- State-owned companies need to be massively reformed and only those people with whom the reform should be carried out, Minister of Economy, Entrepreneurship and Tourism Claudiu Nasui told on Thursday evening private TV broadcaster Antena 3. "I know dignitaries who were not present in any Board…

- The zero tax on the minimum salary is the best measure we can take to combat poverty and I hope it will be applied in agriculture as of 2022, where there are low wages and very high tax evasion, the Minister of Economy, Entrepreneurship and Tourism, Claudiu Nasui said Thursday evening. "The…

- President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday is set to meet, at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, with Prime Minister Florin Citu and several other representatives of the Government, according to AGERPRES. Thus, participating in the discussions will be Prime Minister Florin Citu, Deputy Prime Minister…

- The Romanian Hotels and Restaurants' Employers Association (HORA) calls for the immediate reopening of indoor restaurants, with the implementation of health safety measures, and removing them from the rule of 3 per thousand population incidence of COVID-19 spread, informs an open letter addressed…

- Prime Minister Florin Citu promises Romanians, on New Year's Eve, that he and his team will "do everything" for the economy to recover in 2021, according to AGERPRES. "We cannot do this alone. Only with you," the Prime Minister said in a message posted on his Facebook page on Thursday.…

- The Military Hospital in Craiova will become a regional anti-COVID-19 vaccination centre, Defence Minister Nicolae Ciuca said in a message posted on Facebook. He added that he visited, on Thursday, a section of a health unit where there will be established a section for patients infected with the…

- The Minister of National Defence, Nicolae Ciuca, on Thursday sent a message on the occasion of the Defence Staff Day (SMAp), accoridng to AGERPRES."Today we celebrate the most important military command structure in Romania, at a time when our country needs more than ever an army ready to…