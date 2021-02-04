DefMin Ciuca: Defense Ministry's direct payments to Romanian companies at over 1.5 bln lei in 2020

Stiri Recomandate

Carambol cu şase maşini în Galaţi. Trei persoane au ajuns la spital, iar autoturismele au fost ridicate cu platforma

Accident cu şase maşini implicate pe o stradă principală a oraşului Galaţi, din cauza nerespectării distanţei regulamentare. Trei persoane au fost rănite, iar traficul… [citeste mai departe]

Vaccinul AstraZeneca, administrat doar românilor între 18 şi 55 de ani

Comitetul Naţional de Coordonare a Activităţilor privind Vaccinarea anti-Covid-19 (CNCAV) a transmis, joi seară, că vaccinul AstraZeneca va fi administrat în România persoanelor cu vârsta cuprinsă între 18 şi 55 de ani, iar rapelul se recomandă a fi la 8… [citeste mai departe]

DefMin Ciuca: Defense Ministrys direct payments to Romanian companies at over 1.5 bln lei in 2020

Direct payments in 2020 by the National Defense Ministry to Romanian companies totaled over 1.5 billion lei, Defense Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Thursday, mentioning also that payments for infrastructure… [citeste mai departe]

Judetul Constanta: 2.111 persoane se afla in carantina la domiciliu

Situatie actualizata la nivelul judetului Constanta, privind noul coronavirus.De la debutul pandemiei cu noul coronavirus, la nivelul judetului Constanta au fost confirmate 30.213 persoane infectate cu SARS CoV 2. Pana in prezent, 760 de persoane au decedat din randul… [citeste mai departe]

Vaccinul AstraZeneca va fi făcut românilor sub 55 de ani, cu rapel la 8 săptămâni

Vaccinarea împotriva COVID-19 cu vaccinul AstraZeneca este recomandată pentru grupa de vârstă 18-55 de ani, iar intervalul de timp recomandat între cele două doze este de 8 săptămâni, anunță Comitetul național pentru vaccinare. [citeste mai departe]

Brokerii din România vin cu VEȘTI BUNE pentru șoferi: SCHIBĂRILE din domeniul RCA vor asigura multiple beneficii

Decontarea directă obligatorie la RCA generează creşterea calităţii serviciului de asigurare, susţin reprezentanţii Patronatului Român al Brokerilor de Asigurare-Reasigurare… [citeste mai departe]

Situație tensionată între Irlanda de Nord și UE din cauza noilor controale vamale post-Brexit

Tensiunile comunitare sunt vii în Irlanda de Nord din cauza noilor controale introduse în cadrul acordurilor comerciale post-Brexit, a declarat joi cel mai înalt responsabil al poliţiei din provincia britanică,… [citeste mai departe]

Lech Walesa l-a nominalizat pe Aleksei Navalnîi la Premiul Nobel pentru Pace

Fostul preşedinte polonez şi laureat al premiului Nobel pentru Pace Lech Walesa l-a nominalizat pe disidentul rus încarcerat Aleksei Navalnîi pentru acordarea acestei distincţii, relatează Gazeta Wyborcza, potrivit dpa. [citeste mai departe]

Aventura incredibilă a unui sărman plecat pe jos din Bucureşti spre Bacău, întreruptă de un echipaj de Poliţie

Un băcăuan de 50 de ani a plecat către casă pe jos, din Bucureşti, ţinând piept traficului intens de pe şoseaua europeană E85 mai bine de 12 ore. Peste 70 de kilometri… [citeste mai departe]

Nicolae Ciucă: În 2020, MApN a efectuat plăţi directe către operatori din economia naţională în valoare totală de peste 1,5 miliarde de lei. De asemenea, s-au făcut plăţi pentru lucrări de infrastructură de circa 750 de milioane de lei

”În… [citeste mai departe]


DefMin Ciuca: Defense Ministry's direct payments to Romanian companies at over 1.5 bln lei in 2020

Direct payments in 2020 by to Romanian companies totaled over 1.5 billion lei, said on Thursday, mentioning also that payments for infrastructure works stood at about 750 million lei.

"The National Defense Ministry wants to engage as much as possible the national defense industry in the endowment programs of the ," the Minister wrote on Facebook.

In this context, Ciuca said that he had a meeting on Thursday with Minister of Economy, Entrepreneurship and Tourism, .

"The military experts…

