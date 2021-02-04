DefMin Ciuca: Defense Ministry's direct payments to Romanian companies at over 1.5 bln lei in 2020

DefMin Ciuca: Defense Ministry's direct payments to Romanian companies at over 1.5 bln lei in 2020Publicat:
Direct payments in 2020 by the National Defense Ministry to Romanian companies totaled over 1.5 billion lei, Defense Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Thursday, mentioning also that payments for infrastructure works stood at about 750 million lei.
"The National Defense Ministry wants to engage as much as possible the national defense industry in the endowment programs of the Romanian Army," the Minister wrote on Facebook.
In this context, Ciuca said that he had a meeting on Thursday with Minister of Economy, Entrepreneurship and Tourism, Claudiu Nasui.
"The military experts…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
EconMin Nasui: Capping pay at so-called self-financed orgs at President's pay, common-sense criterion
10:05, 08.01.2021 - Capping wages at the so-called self-financed organisations at the level accorded to the President of Romania is a common-sense criterion, especially for Romania, which is not a rich country, Minister of Economy, Entrepreneurship and Tourism Claudiu Nasui said on Thursday evening. "We have…
Minister Nasui: I believe state-owned companies need to be massively reformed
09:55, 08.01.2021 - State-owned companies need to be massively reformed and only those people with whom the reform should be carried out, Minister of Economy, Entrepreneurship and Tourism Claudiu Nasui told on Thursday evening private TV broadcaster Antena 3. "I know dignitaries who were not present in any Board…
Minister of Economy, Claudiu Nasui: 'Zero tax on the minimum salary - absolutely achievable measure'
09:50, 08.01.2021 - The zero tax on the minimum salary is the best measure we can take to combat poverty and I hope it will be applied in agriculture as of 2022, where there are low wages and very high tax evasion, the Minister of Economy, Entrepreneurship and Tourism, Claudiu Nasui said Thursday evening. "The…
President Iohannis to meet PM Citu and other ministers
11:35, 07.01.2021 - President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday is set to meet, at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, with Prime Minister Florin Citu and several other representatives of the Government, according to AGERPRES. Thus, participating in the discussions will be Prime Minister Florin Citu, Deputy Prime Minister…
Romanian Hotels and Restaurants' Employers Association calls on Gov't to urgently reopen indoor restaurants
12:05, 04.01.2021 - The Romanian Hotels and Restaurants' Employers Association (HORA) calls for the immediate reopening of indoor restaurants, with the implementation of health safety measures, and removing them from the rule of 3 per thousand population incidence of COVID-19 spread, informs an open letter addressed…
PM Florin Citu, on New Year's Eve: I promise I will do everything to relaunch economy in 2021
17:01, 31.12.2020 - Prime Minister Florin Citu promises Romanians, on New Year's Eve, that he and his team will "do everything" for the economy to recover in 2021, according to AGERPRES. "We cannot do this alone. Only with you," the Prime Minister said in a message posted on his Facebook page on Thursday.…
DefMin Ciuca: Military Hospital in Craiova to be regional anti-COVID-19 vaccination centre
18:00, 03.12.2020 - The Military Hospital in Craiova will become a regional anti-COVID-19 vaccination centre, Defence Minister Nicolae Ciuca said in a message posted on Facebook. He added that he visited, on Thursday, a section of a health unit where there will be established a section for patients infected with the…
DefMin Ciuca: SARS-CoV-2 challenge mustn't diminish main mission of Defence Staff of protecting the country
13:10, 12.11.2020 - The Minister of National Defence, Nicolae Ciuca, on Thursday sent a message on the occasion of the Defence Staff Day (SMAp), accoridng to AGERPRES."Today we celebrate the most important military command structure in Romania, at a time when our country needs more than ever an army ready to…