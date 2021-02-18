DefMin Ciuca attending meeting of NATO defence ministers

Stiri Recomandate

Testarea COVID-19 ar putea fi posibilă cu ajutorul smartphone-ului

Testarea COVID-19 ar putea fi posibilă cu ajutorul smartphone-ului

În acest moment, dacă vrei să te testezi sau vrei să ii testezi pe cei din jurul tău pentru COVID-19, ar trebui să te duci la o clinică sau la un spital pentru a fi verificat. În timp ce există teste care pot fi livrate acasă, va trebui totuși să le trimiți înapoi la… [citeste mai departe]

Dosar de fraudă: A accesat contul bancar al unui coleg și a furat aproape 60.000 de lei

Dosar de fraudă: A accesat contul bancar al unui coleg și a furat aproape 60.000 de lei

Un bărbat din Suceava a fost trimis în judecată de procurorii suceveni după ce a accesat contul bancar al unui coleg și a modificat toate datele necesare pentru a putea prelua controlul acestuia. A obţinut apoi un credit de… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO | Incident neobișnuit: Trei mașini luate pe sus de vânt și aruncate pe șosea

VIDEO | Incident neobișnuit: Trei mașini luate pe sus de vânt și aruncate pe șosea

Vântul puternic de peste 100 de km/ pe oră a aruncat în afara drumului mai multe autoturisme și autoutilitare care circulau la acel moment pe șosea.Din fericire nu s-au înregistrat victime dar șoferii spun că nu s-au mai confruntat… [citeste mai departe]

44 de utilaje de deszăpezire au acționat toată noaptea în municipiul Brașov

44 de utilaje de deszăpezire au acționat toată noaptea în municipiul Brașov

De aseară, 44 de utilaje ale firmei de deszăpezire, Comprest, au acționat pe străzile Brașovului și din Poiana Brașov, astfel încât circulația, în această dimineață, se desfășoară în condiții bune. În timpul serii, după ce a început ninsoarea,… [citeste mai departe]

Sărbătoare 18 februarie: un mare sfânt este pomenit în calendar

Sărbătoare 18 februarie: un mare sfânt este pomenit în calendar

OrtodoxeSf. Ier. Leon, episcopul RomeiGreco-catoliceSf. papă LeonRomano-catoliceSf. Francisc Regis Clet, pr. m.; Fer. Ioan de Fiesole (Fra Angelico), călug.Sfântul Leon, episcop al Romei, este pomenit în calendarul creştin ortodox la 18 februarie.Acest mare arhiereu… [citeste mai departe]

Igor Dodon ar fi FURAT zeci de cadouri primite de instituția Președinției / Ex-șeful statului este un hoț dovedit

Igor Dodon ar fi FURAT zeci de cadouri primite de instituția Președinției / Ex-șeful statului este un hoț dovedit

În cei patru ani cât a fost șef de stat, Igor Dodon și-a însușit 40 de obiecte din cele 100 înscrise în Registrul cadourilor protocolare… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO | Demi Lovato a fost la un pas de moarte după o supradoză de droguri: a suferit trei atacuri cerebrale şi un atac de cord

VIDEO | Demi Lovato a fost la un pas de moarte după o supradoză de droguri: a suferit trei atacuri cerebrale şi un atac de cord

Cântăreaţa americană Demi Lovato dezvăluie într-un documentar că a suferit, în 2018, trei atacuri cerebrale şi un atac de cord după o supradoză… [citeste mai departe]

Facebook blochează afişarea şi distribuţia de ştiri în Australia

Facebook blochează afişarea şi distribuţia de ştiri în Australia

Conflictul dintre Facebook şi autorităţile australiene a îmbrăcat forme extreme. Gigantul IT a blocat afişarea şi distribuţia de ştiri pentru utilizatorii din Australia, materializându-şi astfel avertismentele anterioare. [citeste mai departe]

Firmele lui Sebastian Ghiță luptă pentru același contract. Cum vrea să pună mâna pe zeci de milioane de euro prin interpuși

Firmele lui Sebastian Ghiță luptă pentru același contract. Cum vrea să pună mâna pe zeci de milioane de euro prin interpuși

În declarația de participare din SEAP, firme cunoscute ca fiind din pepiniera de firmelor lui Sebastian Ghiță concurează pentru câștigarea… [citeste mai departe]

Noapte de coşmar în satul Caracui din raionul Hîncești. Doi minori, suspectaţi de comiterea a trei jafuri şi o crimă

Noapte de coşmar în satul Caracui din raionul Hîncești. Doi minori, suspectaţi de comiterea a trei jafuri şi o crimă

Doi minori cu vârstele de 16 şi 17 ani au fost reţinuţi, după ce noaptea trecută ar fi comis trei jafuri şi o crimă în satul Caracui din raionul Hîncești.Potrivit… [citeste mai departe]


DefMin Ciuca attending meeting of NATO defence ministers

Publicat:
DefMin Ciuca attending meeting of NATO defence ministers

Romania's is taking part February 17-18 in a virtual meeting of NATO defence ministers, according to AGERPRES.

Discussions on the first day of the meeting - chaired from the NATO headquarters in Brussels by NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg - focused on the "NATO 2030" agenda, as well as the implementation of the collective deterrence and defence posture, fair burden-sharing and the transatlantic security, according to the (MApN).

The virtual meeting provided an opportunity for the first attendance of a NATO meeting

