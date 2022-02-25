Defence Staff chief speaks with LANDCOM commander about future land forces deployments in Romania

Defence Staff chief speaks with LANDCOM commander about future land forces deployments in RomaniaPublicat:
The Chief of the Defence Staff, General Daniel Petrescu, met on Friday with the commander of the NATO Allied Land Command (LANDCOM), Lieutenant General Roger L. Cloutier Jr., in the context of the documentation visits that the commander of LANDCOM carries out in Romania until Monday.
Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.
Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebookstiripesurse.ro ×
Help your friends know more about Romania!
Share this article on Facebook
Share this article!× NEWSLETTER ×
Am citit și sunt de acord cu
Politica…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 8,974, in over 56,000 tests performed in last 24 hours
14:10, 25.02.2022 - As many as 8,974 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were registered in the last 24 hours in Romania, by 1,775 less than the previous day, on more than 56,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Friday, Agepres reports. Fii la…
Bucharest Mayoralty, Suceava&Radauti Archdiocese, Vrancea Red Cross & alii offer support to war-fleeing Ukrainian citizens
13:35, 25.02.2022 - The Bucharest general mayor Nicusor Dan sent on Friday a message of solidarity in the context of the situation in Ukraine, while announcing the municipality's support for possible refugees. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro ×…
CFR Cluj leads in League I in football, after leg 27
09:15, 22.02.2022 - CFR Cluj is leading in the League I in football, after leg 27, whose matches took place from Friday until Monday, Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about Romania! Share…
PSD's Ciolacu to propose fuel excise halving
16:35, 21.02.2022 - Social Democratic Party (PSD) Chairman Marcel Ciolacu on Monday announced he would propose in the ruling coalition measures to reduce fuel prices, one of these being halving the fuel excise duty. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…
Bucharest's COVID-19 rate drops to 31.42 cases per thousand population
15:15, 21.02.2022 - The 14-day COVID-19 notification rate in Bucharest City is 31.42 cases per 1,000 population on Monday, marking the fourth straight day of decline, the Public Health Directorate announced. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro ×…
Minister of Economy: We want to have new plane produced in Romania, with help of companies in Romania
18:10, 18.02.2022 - Minister of Economy Florin Spataru declared, on Friday, in Bacau, that he would like as a country project a new plane produced by companies in Romania, to be used both in our country and worldwide. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…
Prime Minister's Control Corps verifying activity of National Agency for Cadastre, Real Estate Advertising
11:40, 18.02.2022 - Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca ordered the Control Corps to carry out an action to document and verify the activities carried out by the National Agency for Cadastre and Real Estate Advertising, the Government informed on Friday, Agerpres informs. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…
Central Depository to distribute special dividends for 2021 starting on Friday to shareholders of Proprietatea Fund
08:50, 18.02.2022 - The Central Depository will distribute special dividends for the year 2021 starting on Friday to the shareholders of the Proprietatea Fund, with the value of a gross dividend being 0.06 lei. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro ×…