Defence Staff chief speaks with LANDCOM commander about future land forces deployments in Romania

Războiul din Ucraina: Voluntarii primesc arme, să apere Kievul. Armata aduce echipamente grele, să apere Capitala

Echipamentele militare sosesc în capitala Ucrainei pentru a-i consolida capacitatea de apărare, potrivit site-ului Ministerului de Interne ucrainean. Este vorba atât de… [citeste mai departe]

Traian Băsescu nu exclude invadarea României de către Rusia! Atac împotriva țărilor europene: Bătăușul de la Kremlin trebuie oprit!

Fostul președinte al României, Traian Băsescu, cere măsuri dure împotriva liderului de la Kremlin, pentru invadarea Ucrainei.… [citeste mai departe]

Vladimir Putin, acuzat că ascunde o avere fabuloasă, de peste 200 de miliarde de dolari

Averea din Europa a președintelui rus Vladimir Putin va fi înghețată, după decizia liderilor Uniunii de blocare a afacerilor Rusiei pe continent. Măsura îl vizează și pe ministrul rus de Externe Serghei Lavrov. Cei doi vor… [citeste mai departe]

Vor să le fie alături celor mai triști ca noi. Sute de moldoveni s-au mobilizat pentru a le da o mână de ajutor refugiaţilor din Ucraina

Sute de moldoveni s-au mobilizat de la primele ore ale dimineţii pentru a le da o mână de ajutor refugiaţilor din Ucraina.… [citeste mai departe]

The Coffee Van revine pe platoul de sus al Cheilor Turzii!

Primăvara e aproape, ceea ce înseamnă că ne vom întâlni în curând și cu temperaturi ceva mai ridicate care ne vor oferi posibilitatea de a ne petrece timpul în aer liber. Cheile Turzii este unul... Acesta este doar un sumar al știrilor. Vizitați siteul nostru pentru mai multe știri complete! [citeste mai departe]

Court denies request to declare chief banker Isarescu informant of communist political police

The Bucharest Court of Appeal on Friday refused to take up a request submitted by the National Council for the Study of Securitate Archives (CNSAS) for the court to ascertain that Governor of the National Bank of Romania… [citeste mai departe]

Replica zilei de la un refugiat ucrainean: „Dacă NATO nu vine la noi, ne ducem noi în NATO!”

Peste 1.000 de refugiați au ajuns până acum în țara noastră cu bacul, prin punctul de frontieră care face legătura între satul Orlovka, regiunea Odesa și orașul Isaccea, județul Tulcea. Traversând Dunărea,… [citeste mai departe]

Carambol rutier cu patru masini si un TIR pe autostrada A2, pe sensul de mers spre Bucuresti

Inspectoratul pentru Situatii de Urgenta "Dobrogea" al judetului Constanta a fost solicitat sa intervina de urgenta vineri seara, 25 februarie, pe Autostrada Soarelui.Conform primelor informatii, este vorba despre un… [citeste mai departe]

Rusia avertizează că vor fi consecinţe militare,politice grave dacă NATO acceptă Suedia,Finlanda

Eventuala admitere a Finlandei sau Suediei în Alianţa Nord-Atlantică ar genera "consecinţe militare şi politice grave", a avertizat vineri după-amiază Administraţia Vladimir Putin, conform BBC News. [citeste mai departe]

Tăiere ilegală și furt de arbori, într-o pădure din Târlișua￼

Ieri, polițiștii Secției 5 Poliție Rurală Petru Rareș, au identificat un număr de 12 cioate de arbori, de diferite dimensiuni, în pădurea situată în extravilanul localității Răcăteșu, comuna Târlișua. Din investigațiile efectuate polițiștii au identificat și depistat… [citeste mai departe]


Defence Staff chief speaks with LANDCOM commander about future land forces deployments in Romania

Publicat:
of the , , met on Friday with the commander of the NATO (LANDCOM), L. ., in the context of the documentation visits that the commander of LANDCOM carries out in Romania until Monday.

Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 8,974, in over 56,000 tests performed in last 24 hours

14:10, 25.02.2022 - As many as 8,974 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were registered in the last 24 hours in Romania, by 1,775 less than the previous day, on more than 56,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Friday, Agepres reports. Fii la…

Bucharest Mayoralty, Suceava&Radauti Archdiocese, Vrancea Red Cross & alii offer support to war-fleeing Ukrainian citizens

13:35, 25.02.2022 - The Bucharest general mayor Nicusor Dan sent on Friday a message of solidarity in the context of the situation in Ukraine, while announcing the municipality's support for possible refugees. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro ×…

CFR Cluj leads in League I in football, after leg 27

09:15, 22.02.2022 - CFR Cluj is leading in the League I in football, after leg 27, whose matches took place from Friday until Monday, Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about Romania! Share…

PSD's Ciolacu to propose fuel excise halving

16:35, 21.02.2022 - Social Democratic Party (PSD) Chairman Marcel Ciolacu on Monday announced he would propose in the ruling coalition measures to reduce fuel prices, one of these being halving the fuel excise duty. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…

Bucharest's COVID-19 rate drops to 31.42 cases per thousand population

15:15, 21.02.2022 - The 14-day COVID-19 notification rate in Bucharest City is 31.42 cases per 1,000 population on Monday, marking the fourth straight day of decline, the Public Health Directorate announced. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro ×…

Minister of Economy: We want to have new plane produced in Romania, with help of companies in Romania

18:10, 18.02.2022 - Minister of Economy Florin Spataru declared, on Friday, in Bacau, that he would like as a country project a new plane produced by companies in Romania, to be used both in our country and worldwide. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…

Prime Minister's Control Corps verifying activity of National Agency for Cadastre, Real Estate Advertising

11:40, 18.02.2022 - Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca ordered the Control Corps to carry out an action to document and verify the activities carried out by the National Agency for Cadastre and Real Estate Advertising, the Government informed on Friday, Agerpres informs. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…

Central Depository to distribute special dividends for 2021 starting on Friday to shareholders of Proprietatea Fund

08:50, 18.02.2022 - The Central Depository will distribute special dividends for the year 2021 starting on Friday to the shareholders of the Proprietatea Fund, with the value of a gross dividend being 0.06 lei. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro ×…


