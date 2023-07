Sorana Cirstea, eliminated at Wimbledon

The Romanian tennis player Sorana Cîrstea (37 WTA) was eliminated on Saturday, in two symmetrical sets, 6-2, 6-2, by the Brazilian Maia Haddad (13 WTA, favorite no. 13), in the 3rd round of the Grand Slam tournament from Wimbledon.Haddad prevailed after a match of only an hour and a half, both players having 5 aces each,… [citeste mai departe]