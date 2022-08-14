David Popovici through to European 200m freestyle semifinals

David Popovici through to European 200m freestyle semifinalsPublicat:
17-year-old Romanian David Popovici qualified on Sunday for the semifinals of the men's 200m freestyle event of the European Aquatics Championships in Rome, pulling off the second-fastest heat time - 1 min 46.87, behind Hungary's Kristof Milak - 1 min 46.26.
