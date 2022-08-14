David Popovici through to European 200m freestyle semifinals

Stiri Recomandate

Activiştii pentru climă din Franţa au astupat găurile de golf cu ciment, după ce terenurile au fost exceptate de la legea privind raţionalizarea apei

Activiştii pentru climă din Franţa au astupat găurile de golf cu ciment, după ce terenurile au fost exceptate de la legea privind raţionalizarea apei

Activiştii pentru protecţia climei din sudul Franţei au umplut găurile terenurilor de golf… [citeste mai departe]

Bătaie publică la Câmpia Turzii

Bătaie publică la Câmpia Turzii

La data de 14 august, în jurul orei 00.40, polițiștii din cadrul Poliției municipiului Câmpia Turzii au fost sesizați cu privire la o altercație care a avut loc între două persoane, în timp ce se aflau la un local public din municipiu. Deplasați la locația respectivă, polițiștii i-au identificat pe cei doi bărbați și condus la sediul… [citeste mai departe]

Seceta a pârjolit pajiștile. Fermierii folosesc deja furajele din depozite iar animalele ar putea muri de foame la iarnă

Seceta a pârjolit pajiștile. Fermierii folosesc deja furajele din depozite iar animalele ar putea muri de foame la iarnă

Articolul Seceta a pârjolit pajiștile. Fermierii folosesc deja furajele din depozite iar animalele ar putea muri de foame la iarnă se poate citi integral… [citeste mai departe]

Noua idee a lui Kissinger: Ucraina ar trebui tratată ca membru NATO

Noua idee a lui Kissinger: Ucraina ar trebui tratată ca membru NATO

Henry Kissinger a declarat într-un interviu acordat  Wall Street Journal  că, după modul în care Rusia s-a comportat în Ucraina, „acum consider că Ucraina trebuie să fie tratată, în urma acestei situații, ca un membru al NATO”. Fostul secretar de stat al SUA, Henry… [citeste mai departe]

Simona Halep va reveni în Top 10 WTA! Unde poate ajunge dacă va câștiga diseară finala de la Toronto

Simona Halep va reveni în Top 10 WTA! Unde poate ajunge dacă va câștiga diseară finala de la Toronto

Simona Halep (30 de ani, 15 WTA) și Beatriz Haddad Maia (Brazilia, 26 de ani, 24 WTA) se întâlnesc duminică, 14 august, în finala turneului de la Toronto (Canada). Meciul se dispută de la ora… [citeste mai departe]

Doi tineri au fost loviți de fulger în Hunedoara. Ce trebuie să faceți dacă vă prinde furtuna pe câmp

Doi tineri au fost loviți de fulger în Hunedoara. Ce trebuie să faceți dacă vă prinde furtuna pe câmp

Două persoane au fost lovite de fulger în Hunedoara. O tânără de 18 ani a ajuns la spital. Județul este sub avertizare cod galben de furtuni, la fel ca mare parte din țară, cu excepția… [citeste mai departe]

Băut la volan, un turdean a crezut că la ora aia nu-l oprește nimeni în trafic

Băut la volan, un turdean a crezut că la ora aia nu-l oprește nimeni în trafic

Un șofer de 48 de ani, din Turda, a fost prins băut la volan, pe strada Alexandru Ioan Cuza, ieri dimineață, la ora 5.35. ”La data de 13 august a.c., în jurul orei 05.35, polițiștii din cadrul Poliției municipiul Turda au oprit pentru verificări… [citeste mai departe]

Aur pentru fetele din barca de 8+1 a României, la Europenele de canotaj de la München. Tricolorii au cucerit 5 titluri continentale

Aur pentru fetele din barca de 8+1 a României, la Europenele de canotaj de la München. Tricolorii au cucerit 5 titluri continentale

După un finiș formidabil, fetele care compun echipajul bărcii de 8+1 au cucerit, duminică, 12 august, medalia de aur la Campionatele Europene… [citeste mai departe]

Cum a ajuns un documentar despre fosta Securitate să genereze un scandal mediatic

Cum a ajuns un documentar despre fosta Securitate să genereze un scandal mediatic

Un documentar despre fosta Securitate difuzat de Televiziunea Publică a generat un scandal mediatic, după ce G4Media a criticat modalitatea în care a fost prezentat materialul. În dispută au intervenit mai mulţi istorici, fie consultaţi… [citeste mai departe]

Aur pentru fetele din barca de 8+1 a României, la Europenele de la München. Tricolorii au cucerit cinci titluri continentale

Aur pentru fetele din barca de 8+1 a României, la Europenele de la München. Tricolorii au cucerit cinci titluri continentale

După un finiș formidabil, fetele care compun echipajul bărcii de 8+1 au cucerit, duminică, 12 august, medalia de aur la Campionatele Europene de canotaj… [citeste mai departe]


David Popovici through to European 200m freestyle semifinals

Publicat:
David Popovici through to European 200m freestyle semifinals

17-year-old qualified on Sunday for the semifinals of the men's 200m freestyle event of the European Aquatics Championships in Rome, pulling off the second-fastest heat time - 1 min 46.87, behind Hungary's - 1 min 46.26.

