David Popovici through to European 200m freestyle semifinals

Top-seeded Romanian tennis player Nicholas David Ionel advanced on Friday to the semifinals of the 25K ITF tournament in Pitesti, after defeating No. 6 seed, Frenchman Valentin Royer 6-2, 6-2 in a match that lasted one hour and 12 minutes.

Romanian athlete Avram Iancu will swim on Wednesday, August 3, in Balaton Lake in Hungary, the largest lake in Central Europe, where he will try to remain in the water for at least 43 hours and 16 minutes, thus bringing down the European swimming record in free waters.

Romanian duo Alexandra Cadantu-Ignatik/Gabriela Lee on Monday advanced to the quarter-finals of the doubles event at the 251,750-USD Poland Open WTA 250 tennis tournament after defeating Hungary's Reka Jani/Adrienn Nagy 6-4 4-6 10-6.

National Defence Minister Vasile Dincu said on Sunday, during a ceremony organised in Galauta commune in Harghita County, that the national flag does not compete with the symbols of the local communities and does not ask to be loved by everyone, but the tricolour must be respected.

17-year-old Romanian swimmer David Popovici on Monday evening won the gold medal in the men's 200m freestyle event at the World Swimming Championships in Budapest, clocking in at 1 min 43.21 seconds.

The General Inspectorate of the Border Police informs that, on Sunday, 108,095 people entered Romania through the border checkpoints, out of whom 9,231 Ukrainian citizens (decreasing by 15.2% compared to the previous day).

Romania's women's volleyball team defeated Hungary 3-0 (25-20, 25-21, 25-13) on Wednesday in a home match in Alexandria, a victory that brought the girls the Golden League Pool C title and the qualification to the semifinals, Agerpres reports.

The president of the Bihor County Council, Ilie Bolojan, on Tuesday stated that Romania will be connected to Western Europe by a new road to be linked with the M44 highway in Hungary, which will be an express road.