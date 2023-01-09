David Popovici, present at launch of Dinamo Sports Club's Swimming Academy

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Double world and European swimming champion David Popovici told a news conference on Monday that he wants to win "at least one medal" at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games, after fulfilling his dream of participating in the previous edition, told Agerpres.

The parliamentary budget-finance committees on Monday approved the budget of the Presidential Administration for 2023, told Agerpres.

The 3-month ROBOR index, based on which the cost of consumer loans in RON with variable interest is calculated, fell to 8% per annum on Monday, from 8.2% per annum on Friday, according to data published by the National Bank of Romania (BNR).

Double world champion David Popovici won the 100m freestyle event on Thursday, on the first day of the National Short Course Swimming Championships (25 metres) in Otopeni.

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Monday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

As many as 77,191 people, including 7,636 Ukrainian citizens, entered Romania on Sunday, November 6, the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) reported on Monday, told Agerpres.

The Ministry of Finance (MF) borrowed, on Monday, 428.5 million RON from the banks, through an issue of benchmark state bonds, with a residual maturity of 119 months, at an average yield of 9.68% per year, according to data published by the National Bank of Romania (BNR).

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, president of the National Liberal Party (PNL), states that the Justice Laws voted on Monday in Parliament "lay the foundations for a true modernization of the system, align justice with European principles and strengthen its independence".