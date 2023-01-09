David Popovici, present at launch of Dinamo Sports Club's Swimming Academy

Stiri Recomandate

NATO şi UE se iau și mai puternic de mână în fața amenințării Rusiei: Planul pentru următoarea perioadă

NATO şi UE se iau și mai puternic de mână în fața amenințării Rusiei: Planul pentru următoarea perioadă

Alianţa Nord-Atlantică şi Uniunea Europeană vor acţiona în sensul intensificării cooperării bilaterale, în contextul riscurilor asupra Europei asociate invaziei militare ruse… [citeste mai departe]

Trupele ruse au lansat un „puternic asalt” asupra orașului Soledar, de lângă Bahmut. „Luptele grele continuă chiar în acest moment”

Trupele ruse au lansat un „puternic asalt” asupra orașului Soledar, de lângă Bahmut. „Luptele grele continuă chiar în acest moment”

Trupele ruse fac o nouă încercare de a avansa spre micul oraș Soledar, situat în apropiere de Bahmut, în regiunea… [citeste mai departe]

Până la 4 ani a fost hărnită doar cu pufuleți. Cum arată acum copila

Până la 4 ani a fost hărnită doar cu pufuleți. Cum arată acum copila

Fetița a crescut într-o familie disfuncțională și ajunsese la vârsta de 4 ani să fie malnutrită și să cântărească doar 5 kilograme.Medicii de la Spitalul de Copii „Sfânta Maria” din Iași au rămas uluiți atunci când s-au ocupat de cazul ei. Trupul fragil… [citeste mai departe]

Medicamentele se vor scumpi. Ce spune ministrul Sănătății despre creșterea prețurilor, după discuții cu producătorii

Medicamentele se vor scumpi. Ce spune ministrul Sănătății despre creșterea prețurilor, după discuții cu producătorii

Medicamentele se vor scumpi. Ce spune ministrul Sănătății despre creșterea prețurilor, după discuții cu producătorii Ministrul Sănătății, Alexandru Rafila,… [citeste mai departe]

Decizie radicală la Spitalul de Urgență Slatina. Toți pacienții sunt testați pentru Covid și gripă

Decizie radicală la Spitalul de Urgență Slatina. Toți pacienții sunt testați pentru Covid și gripă

„Începând de astăzi, funcţionează punctul de triaj UPU, unde sunt testaţi cu teste rapide pentru depistarea SARS-CoV-2 toţi pacienţii care se prezintă la UPU. Totodată, în funcţie de simptomatologie,… [citeste mai departe]

Chișinăul, în alertă epidemiologică, din cauza sporirii cazurilor de gripă și viroze

Chișinăul, în alertă epidemiologică, din cauza sporirii cazurilor de gripă și viroze

Alertă epidemiologică, în capitală, unde continuă să crească numărul cazurilor gripă și infecții respiratorii acute. Potrivit primarului capitalei, Ion Ceban în perioada 2-8 ianuarie au fost raportate în capitală 6432… [citeste mai departe]

Bursa de Valori Bucureşti a închis în creştere pe toţi indicii şedinţa de tranzacţionare de luni, iar valoarea tranzacţiilor s-a situat la 59,02 milioane de lei

Bursa de Valori Bucureşti a închis în creştere pe toţi indicii şedinţa de tranzacţionare de luni, iar valoarea tranzacţiilor s-a situat la 59,02 milioane de lei

Bursa de Valori Bucureşti (BVB) a închis în creştere pe toţi indicii… [citeste mai departe]

S-au găsit soluţii şi pentru suplimentarea cantităţilor de medicamene antivirale, anunţă ministrul sănătăţii, Alexandru Rafila

S-au găsit soluţii şi pentru suplimentarea cantităţilor de medicamene antivirale, anunţă ministrul sănătăţii, Alexandru Rafila

Producătorii de medicamente din România spun că vor asigura în continuare aprovizionarea cu produse care conţin Ibuprofen şi Paracetamol,… [citeste mai departe]

Banca Comercială Română a coordonat aranjarea unui credit sindicalizat pentru Carmistin Group

Banca Comercială Română a coordonat aranjarea unui credit sindicalizat pentru Carmistin Group

Grupul Carmistin, unul dintre cei mai importanţi producători români de alimente, a semnat o facilitate de credit sindicalizat în valoare totală de 846 milioane de lei, prin modificarea și majorarea facilităților… [citeste mai departe]

More than 160 specimens of birds hunted illegally by Italian citizens discovered by police

More than 160 specimens of birds hunted illegally by Italian citizens discovered by police

More than 160 specimens of birds illegally hunted by Italian citizens were discovered by the police during five house searches at the properties of individuals and legal entities located within the radius of the Stancuta… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

David Popovici, present at launch of Dinamo Sports Club's Swimming Academy

Publicat:
David Popovici, present at launch of Dinamo Sports Club's Swimming Academy

Double world and European champion participated, on Monday, in the launch of the 's , a project that aims to initiate, in the next 10 years, 15,000 children, with one of these to participate in the 2028 , told Agerpres.

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro ×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

× NEWSLETTER ×

Am citit și sunt de acord cu
Politica

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Swimming: Romania's David Popovici wishes 'at least one medal" at Paris 2024 Olympic Games

19:06, 09.01.2023 - Double world and European swimming champion David Popovici told a news conference on Monday that he wants to win "at least one medal" at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games, after fulfilling his dream of participating in the previous edition, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.…

Parliament committees issue favourable opinion on Presidential Administration 2023 budget

18:06, 12.12.2022 - The parliamentary budget-finance committees on Monday approved the budget of the Presidential Administration for 2023, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about Romania!…

Three-month ROBOR index falls to 8 pct per annum on Monday

12:41, 14.11.2022 - The 3-month ROBOR index, based on which the cost of consumer loans in RON with variable interest is calculated, fell to 8% per annum on Monday, from 8.2% per annum on Friday, according to data published by the National Bank of Romania (BNR). Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…

Swimming: David Popovici wins by far the 100 m freestyle event of National Chamionships

08:40, 11.11.2022 - Double world champion David Popovici won the 100m freestyle event on Thursday, on the first day of the National Short Course Swimming Championships (25 metres) in Otopeni. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your…

Euro trades at 4.8871 lei

14:01, 07.11.2022 - The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Monday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows: Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your…

Over 77,000 people enter Romania on November 6, including almost 7,700 Ukrainians

10:35, 07.11.2022 - As many as 77,191 people, including 7,636 Ukrainian citizens, entered Romania on Sunday, November 6, the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) reported on Monday, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro ×…

Finance Ministry borrows 428.5 million RON from banks on Monday, 9.68% interest per annum

17:55, 24.10.2022 - The Ministry of Finance (MF) borrowed, on Monday, 428.5 million RON from the banks, through an issue of benchmark state bonds, with a residual maturity of 119 months, at an average yield of 9.68% per year, according to data published by the National Bank of Romania (BNR). Fii la curent cu…

PM Ciuca: New laws of Justice lay foundations for a true modernization of the system

08:55, 18.10.2022 - Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, president of the National Liberal Party (PNL), states that the Justice Laws voted on Monday in Parliament "lay the foundations for a true modernization of the system, align justice with European principles and strengthen its independence". Fii la curent cu cele…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru maine 10 ianuarie 2023
Bucuresti 5°C | 12°C
Iasi -1°C | 9°C
Cluj-Napoca 4°C | 7°C
Timisoara 5°C | 8°C
Constanta 8°C | 12°C
Brasov 3°C | 8°C
Baia Mare 4°C | 9°C
alte orase..

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 09 ianuarie 2023
USD 4.6151
EUR 4.9252
CHF 4.9908
GBP 5.5943
CAD 3.4446
XAU 277.881
JPY 3.4797
CNY 0.6801
AED 1.2565
AUD 3.1886
MDL 0.2443
BGN 2.5182

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec