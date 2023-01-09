David Popovici, present at launch of Dinamo Sports Club's Swimming Academy

David Popovici, present at launch of Dinamo Sports Club's Swimming AcademyPublicat:
Double world and European champion David Popovici participated, on Monday, in the launch of the Dinamo Sports Club's Swimming Academy, a project that aims to initiate, in the next 10 years, 15,000 children, with one of these to participate in the 2028 Olympic Games, told Agerpres.
