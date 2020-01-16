Daniela Zaharia, new President of the National Commission of Romania for UNESCO

Stiri Recomandate

Brazilia a revenit in Antarctica in forta, cu o baza noua de 100 de milioane de dolari (Video)

Vicepresedintele brazilian Hamilton Mourao a inaugurat, miercuri, in Antarctica, o noua baza de 100 de milioane de dolari, construita de compania chineza CEIEC, care va inlocui statia braziliana de cercetari stiintifice… [citeste mai departe]

Şofer filmat în timp ce intră pe contrasens pe şoseaua de centură

Imagini incredibile au fost surprinse în trafic ieri, în jurul orei 12.00, la ieşirea din Suceava spre Siret, pe E 85. Un şofer care circula dinspre Suceava face o manevră absolut inconştientă şi virează la stânga, peste linia continuă, intrând pe contrasens pe… [citeste mai departe]

A treia ediţie a conferinţelor Despre lumea în care trăim

Mircea Cărtărescu, Germina Nagâţ, Cristian Mureşan, Manfred Spitzer, dr. Alexandra Martin, dr.Yuvraj Kalra, Mihai Netea şi Horia-Roman Patapievici sunt invitaţi pe scena Ateneului la o nouă serie de conferinţe şi dialoguri culturale şi ştiinţifice pe teme de actualitate, organizată… [citeste mai departe]

Judetul Constanta: Accident rutier pe DN 38, intre Topraisar si Amzacea. Doua masini au iesit de pe carosabil. Un autoturism, rasturnat

Un accident s a produs joi pe DN 38. Potrivit DRDP Constanta, in jurul orei 9:00, pe drumul national DN 38, intre localitatile Topraisar… [citeste mai departe]

După Medvedev şi Kadîrov. Liderul Ceceniei Ramzan Kadîrov s-a autosuspendat din funcţie

Miercuri, 15 ianuarie, după ce Guvernul rus condus de Dmitri Medvedev, a demisionat, a venit o altă veste: liderul Ceceniei din Caucazul de Nord al Federației Ruse, Ramzan Kadîrov, s-a autosuspendat din funcție din cauza… [citeste mai departe]

Autoritățile ruse au sechestrat o navă de pescuit japoneză în apropierea unor insule disputate de Moscova și Tokyo

Autoritățile ruse au sechestrat o navă de pescuit japoneză în apropierea unor insule controlate de Moscova, dar revendicate de Tokyo, potrivit presei nipone, relatează… [citeste mai departe]

Mariana Alexandru anunţă reconstrucţia DNA: Vă propun un DNA profesionist, performant şi credibil

Cei cinci candidaţi la conducerea Direcţiei Naţionale Anticorupţie (DNA) susţin astăzi interviurile. Primul candidat intervievat este Mariana Alexandru, procuror cu peste 30 de ani vechime, cu dosare… [citeste mai departe]

Vezi cum s-a produs incendiul mașinii de pe drumul Careiului (FOTO)

Pompierii ISU au fost solicitați ieri, 15 Ianuarie, la ora 18:40, pentru a interveni în cazul unui incendiu izbucnit la un autoturism aflat în staţionare pe Drumul Careiului. Forţele de intervenţie au acţionat rapid pentru lichidarea incendiului, astfel că au reuşit… [citeste mai departe]

Simona Halep, locul 4 WTA o întâlnește pe Jennifer Brady, locul 49 WTA, în primul tur al Australian Open

Simona Halep, locul 4 WTA şi cap de serie numărul 4, va evolua împotriva americancei Jennifer Brady, locul 49 WTA, în primul tur al Australian Open, s-a stabilit în urma tragerii la sorţi… [citeste mai departe]

Huawei anunță livrări de 6,9 milioane de smartphone-uri 5G

Huawei a anunțat că a reușit să livreze în 2019, 6,9 milioane de smartphone-uri echipate 5G , un număr impresionant dacă luăm în calcul faptul că răspândirea rețelelor 5G se află totuși într-o fază incipientă la nivel mondial și nu trebuie uitat nici embargoul la care este supusă… [citeste mai departe]


Daniela Zaharia, new President of the National Commission of Romania for UNESCO

Publicat:
Daniela Zaharia, new President of the National Commission of Romania for UNESCO

has been appointed as President of of Romania for UNESCO.  The decision signed by was published in the

The National Commission of Romania for UNESCO was established since the date of Romania's accession to this body, in 1956. Under GD 624/1995, the Commission was reorganized and collaborates with the relevant ministries, with the of Romania to UNESCO Paris, as well as with other institutions and central bodies.

