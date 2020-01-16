Daniela Zaharia, new President of the National Commission of Romania for UNESCO

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Daniela Zaharia a fost numita in functia de presedinte al Comisiei Nationale a Romaniei pentru UNESCO. Decizia semnata de premierul Ludovic Orban a fost publicata in Monitorul Oficial. Comisia Nationala a Romaniei pentru UNESCO a fost infiintata inca de la data aderarii Romaniei la acest organism, in…

- Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Tuesday stated he presented Romania's opinion regarding the future multiannual budget of the EU for 2021-2027, during his discussions with European officials in Brussels, where he specified that Romania supports maintaining a substantial funding for cohesion and agriculture…

- Emilia Gane has been appointed for the position of government agent of Romania to the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) through a decision by Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, published Tuesday in the Official Journal of Romania.According to the decision, Emilia Gane is appointed as…

- PNL President, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, said that liberals must establish, by March 1, the candidates for mayor in all localities, noting that an opinion poll will be held to decides whether the party will go with a common candidate with USR for Bucharest mayoralty. "Our objective is that by…

- Prime Minister Ludovic Orban released Claudita Selavardeanu from the office of National Authority for Property Restitution (ANRP) vice president, against whom the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) initiated a criminal prosecution procedure, as she is said to have allowed the access of some…

- Masajul thailandez, o metoda terapeutica adusa in Thailanda din India in urma cu aproximativ 2.500 de ani, ar putea fi inclus in patrimoniul cultural imaterial UNESCO, potrivit site-ului organizatiei, potrivit descopera lumea. O terapie veche de milenii, masajul thailandez a devenit popular la nivel…

- Nicolae Turdean has been appointed as President, in rank of state secretary, of the National Agency for Mineral Resources (ANRM), through a decision of Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, published in the Official Journal of Romania on Friday. Furthermore, the PM also ordered, through another decision,…

- The president of the National Authority for Veterinary and Food Safety (ANSVSA) will be changed and we are currently conducting a procedure to identify a serious candidate, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban announced on Wednesday. He stressed that he asked the Minister of Agriculture to invite the ANSVSA…