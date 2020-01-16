Daniela Zaharia, new President of the National Commission of Romania for UNESCO

Daniela Zaharia, new President of the National Commission of Romania for UNESCOPublicat:
Daniela Zaharia has been appointed as President of the National Commission of Romania for UNESCO. The decision signed by Prime Minister Ludovic Orban was published in the Official Journal.
The National Commission of Romania for UNESCO was established since the date of Romania's accession to this body, in 1956. Under GD 624/1995, the Commission was reorganized and collaborates with the relevant ministries, with the Permanent Delegation of Romania to UNESCO Paris, as well as with other institutions and central bodies.
