COVID vaccination campaign / 49,467 people immunized in last 24 hours, 19,248 with first dose

Stiri Recomandate

Trei festivaluri în România în acest an. Electric Castle se va ține 10 zile

Trei festivaluri în România în acest an. Electric Castle se va ține 10 zile

După festivalurile Untold și Saga care vor avea loc în aceeași perioadă, la Cluj și la București, acum și festivalul Electric Castle a anunțat că va avea loc în luna august la Bonțida. Organizatorii au făcut anunțul așteptat de fani. Festivalul… [citeste mai departe]

Horoscop 9 iunie 2021. Zodia care nu scapă de conflicte, se va certa rău cu cei din jur

Horoscop 9 iunie 2021. Zodia care nu scapă de conflicte, se va certa rău cu cei din jur

Horoscop 9 iunie 2021. Ce zodie nu scapă de conflicte și se va certa grav cu cei din jur. Dar mai întâi să anunțăm și numerele norocoase ale zilei, iar acestea sunt: 4, 16, 28, 39, 40, 41. De asemenea, culorile care fac ziua… [citeste mai departe]

Orban al Ungariei despre politica externă a UE: “niște tigri de hârtie”

Orban al Ungariei despre politica externă a UE: “niște tigri de hârtie”

Premierul Ungariei, Viktor Orban, a dat asigurări că va continua să blocheze actuala politică externă a Uniunii Europene pe care a calificat-o drept ridicolă, iar pe cei 27 de membri ai blocului comunitar a spus că-i vede ca pe nişte ”tigri de… [citeste mai departe]

Femeia lovită sâmbătă de excavator a murit în spital

Femeia lovită sâmbătă de excavator a murit în spital

Femeia, de 87 de ani, din Galați, care a ajuns, sâmbătă, în stare gravă la spital, după ce a fost lovită de un buldoexcavator ce executa o manevră de mers înapoi, a decedat, marţi, la Spitalul Judeţean de Urgenţă din oraș, scrie Digi24 . Accidentul s-a produs sâmbătă pe o stradă din oraș… [citeste mai departe]

Mai mulți locatari din zona centrală a Timișoarei rămân joi fără apă

Mai mulți locatari din zona centrală a Timișoarei rămân joi fără apă

Joi, 10 iunie, între orele 9 și 17, se vor executa legăturile la noua conductă PEHD 355mm din Parcul Civic, lucrare ce face parte din proiectul Primăriei Timișoara de modernizare a parcurilor. Aquatim anunță că vor rămâne fără apă consumatorii din… [citeste mai departe]

Liceeni cu rezultate școlare remarcabile se pot înscrie până pe 1 iulie în programul „Bursele Cupio”

Liceeni cu rezultate școlare remarcabile se pot înscrie până pe 1 iulie în programul „Bursele Cupio”

Cupio România se implică din acest an în formarea tinerei generații prin susținerea educației și a performanței, lansând, cu ocazia aniversării a nouă ani de activitate, programul burselor… [citeste mai departe]

4 tipuri de ceaiuri pe care trebuie să le cunoști

4 tipuri de ceaiuri pe care trebuie să le cunoști

4 tipuri de ceaiuri pe care trebuie să le cunoști Ceaiul, denumirea pe care generic o poartă la noi în țară orice băutură caldă din plante, se referă la o licoare preparată din frunzele arborelui de ceai, camellia sinensis (latină). Din acesta se obțin patru tipuri principale de ceai, în funcție de… [citeste mai departe]

Cum faci mulci de frunze și la ce îi folosești. Cel mai tare truc pentru românii de la curte

Cum faci mulci de frunze și la ce îi folosești. Cel mai tare truc pentru românii de la curte

Dacă locuiești la curte cu siguranță știi că mai nimic nu se aruncă, ci totul se refolosește. Este și cazul frunzelor care cad din copaci toamna și care reprezintă un adevărat chin pentru gospodari. Cum faci… [citeste mai departe]

3,42 % – rata şomajului înregistrat la AJOFM Satu Mare în luna aprilie

3,42 % – rata şomajului înregistrat la AJOFM Satu Mare în luna aprilie

La sfârșitul lunii aprilie 2021, rata șomajului înregistrată în evidențele Agenției Județene pentru Ocuparea Forței de Muncă Satu Mare a fost de 3,42 %, mai mica cu 0,02 pp decât cea din luna martie a anului 2021. Din totalul șomerilor înregistrați la… [citeste mai departe]

CCR: Secția de Investigare a Infracțiunilor din Justiție este constituțională

CCR: Secția de Investigare a Infracțiunilor din Justiție este constituțională

Curtea Constituțională a României a decis astăzi că reglementările care guvernează înființarea Secției pentru investigarea infracțiunilor din justiție "reprezintă o opțiune a legiuitorului național și îndeplinesc garanțiile stipulate în… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

COVID vaccination campaign / 49,467 people immunized in last 24 hours, 19,248 with first dose

Publicat:
COVID vaccination campaign / 49,467 people immunized in last 24 hours, 19,248 with first dose

In the last 24 hours there were 49,467 vaccine doses administered, of which 36,312 from Pfizer, 8,728 from Johnson&Johnson, 2,891 from Moderna and 1,536 from AstraZeneca, according to an informative bulletin from the National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV).

CNCAV shows that during the same interval, 19,248 people were vaccinated with the first dose and 30,219 people with the second dose.

27, 2020 there were 8,337,812 doses administered to a number of 4,476,936 people, of whom 440,237 received one shot and 4,036,699 received the second one.

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

49,405 people immunized in last 24 hours, 17,205 with first dose

18:45, 07.06.2021 - In the last 24 hours there were 49,405 vaccine doses administered, of which 37,294 from Pfizer, 7,080 from Johnson&Johnson, 3,020 from Moderna and 2,011 from AstraZeneca, according to an informing from the National Committee for Coordinating activities regarding vaccination against COVID-19 (CNCAV),…

COVID-19 vaccination campaign: 68,007 people immunised in last 24 hours, 25,021 with first dose

19:10, 04.06.2021 - Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) has reported that in the last 24 hours, 68,007 doses of vaccine were administered, of which 49,970 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 4,343 of the Moderna vaccine, 2,686 of the AstraZeneca vaccine and 11,008 of the Johnson & Johnson…

Anti-COVID vaccination campaign / 68,820 people immunized in last 24 hours

19:30, 25.05.2021 - The National Committee for Coordinating Activities regarding Vaccination against COVID-19 (CNCAV), informs that, in the last 24 hours, there were 68,820 vaccine doses administered, among which 48,111 from Pfizer, 6,224 from Moderna, 7,467 from AstraZeneca and 7,018 from Johnson&Johnson. The…

Anti-COVID-19 vaccination campaign/ Record of persons immunized in past 24 hours - 110,314

18:55, 14.05.2021 - The National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informs that according to data provided by the National Public Health Institute through the National Electronic Vaccinations Registry app, 110,314 people have received the coronavirus jab in the past 24 hours, with 89,406 injected with…

COVID vaccination campaign/ 103,233 people inoculated in past 24 hours

18:40, 13.05.2021 - The National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informs that according to data provided by the National Public Health Institute through the National Electronic Vaccinations Registry app, 103,233 people have received the coronavirus jab in the past 24 hours, with 84,348 injected with…

COVID vaccination campaign/ 104,754 people inoculated in past 24 hours

18:55, 12.05.2021 - The National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informs that according to data provided by the National Public Health Institute through the National Electronic Vaccinations Registry app, 104,754 people have received the coronavirus jab in the past 24 hours, with 86,158 injected with…

COVID vaccination campaign/ 105,844 people inoculated in past 24 hours

18:31, 11.05.2021 - The National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informs that according to data provided by the National Public Health Institute through the National Electronic Vaccinations Registry app, 105,844 people have received the coronavirus jab in the past 24 hours, with 87,497 injected with…

COVID vaccination campaign/ 99,460 people inoculated in past 24 hours

19:11, 10.05.2021 - The National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informs that according to data provided by the National Public Health Institute through the National Electronic Vaccinations Registry app, 99,460 people have received the coronavirus jab in the past 24 hours, with 81,863 injected with…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru maine 09 iunie 2021
Bucuresti 16°C | 27°C
Iasi 14°C | 27°C
Cluj-Napoca 12°C | 26°C
Timisoara 14°C | 29°C
Constanta 18°C | 25°C
Brasov 11°C | 24°C
Baia Mare 12°C | 26°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 06.06.2021

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 377.991,60 877.991,60
II (5/6) 9 13.999,68 -
III (4/6) 406 310,33 -
IV (3/6) 7.575 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 1.357.236,00

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 08 iunie 2021
USD 4.048
EUR 4.923
CHF 4.501
GBP 5.7231
CAD 3.3494
XAU 245.281
JPY 3.6989
CNY 0.6328
AED 1.1021
AUD 3.1365
MDL 0.2303
BGN 2.5171

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec