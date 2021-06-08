COVID vaccination campaign / 49,467 people immunized in last 24 hours, 19,248 with first dose

COVID vaccination campaign / 49,467 people immunized in last 24 hours, 19,248 with first dosePublicat:
In the last 24 hours there were 49,467 vaccine doses administered, of which 36,312 from Pfizer, 8,728 from Johnson&Johnson, 2,891 from Moderna and 1,536 from AstraZeneca, according to an informative bulletin from the National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV).
CNCAV shows that during the same interval, 19,248 people were vaccinated with the first dose and 30,219 people with the second dose.
Since December 27, 2020 there were 8,337,812 doses administered to a number of 4,476,936 people, of whom 440,237 received one shot and 4,036,699 received the second one.…
