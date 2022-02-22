COVID-19 vaccination campaign: 6,345 people immunised in last 24h, including 260 children aged 5-11

Stiri Recomandate

Bărbat bătut de patru indivizi, pe o stradă din Sânnicoară

Bărbat bătut de patru indivizi, pe o stradă din Sânnicoară

În urmă cu două zile, polițiștii din cadrul Secției 2 Poliție Rurală Apahida au intervenit pentru aplanarea și luarea măsurilor legale, urmare unei stări conflictuale care s-a derulat pe o stradă din localitatea Sânnicoară, comuna Apahida. Din cercetările efectuate de polițiști… [citeste mai departe]

Australia a dezvoltat o tehnică pentru a transporta vaccinurile fără condiţii de refrigerare

Australia a dezvoltat o tehnică pentru a transporta vaccinurile fără condiţii de refrigerare

Cercetătorii australieni au pus la punct o tehnică ce permite transportarea vaccinurilor fără condiţii de refrigerare, ceea ce va permite un acces mai convenabil şi mai echitabil la vaccinuri, a informat marţi… [citeste mai departe]

Un atac de mare anvergură din partea Rusiei este așteptat de NATO: Forţa de reacţie rapidă, plasată în alertă

Un atac de mare anvergură din partea Rusiei este așteptat de NATO: Forţa de reacţie rapidă, plasată în alertă

Un atac de mare anvergură din partea Rusiei este așteptat de NATO: Forţa de reacţie rapidă, plasată în alertă Un atac de mare anvergură din partea Rusiei este așteptat… [citeste mai departe]

UE anunță un nou pachet de sancțiuni împotriva Moscovei. Borrell: „Va răni Rusia – și o va răni foarte rău”

UE anunță un nou pachet de sancțiuni împotriva Moscovei. Borrell: „Va răni Rusia – și o va răni foarte rău"

Miniștrii de externe ai Uniunii Europene au convenit marți să sancționeze mai multe persoane și entități din Rusia, după ce Moscova a recunoscut două regiuni… [citeste mai departe]

Specialiştii în imobiliare estimează o scumpire de circa 10% a apartamenelor cu două şi trei camere în 2022

Specialiştii în imobiliare estimează o scumpire de circa 10% a apartamenelor cu două şi trei camere în 2022

Specialiştii în imobiliare estimează că apartamentele cu două sau trei camere vor rămâne în topul preferinţelor românilor şi anul acesta, majoritatea anticipând creşteri de până… [citeste mai departe]

Tenismena sebeșancă Giulia Pienariu, locul doi la Cupa Mureșul

Tenismena sebeșancă Giulia Pienariu, locul doi la Cupa Mureșul

Tenismena Giulia Pienariu, legitimată la Asociația Sportivă Tenis Club Dura Sebeș, s-a clasat pe locul al doilea în cadrul turneului Cupa Mureșul. Competiția disputată recent la Tg. Mureș a fost rezervată categoriilor de vârstă Under 10 și Under 14, masculin și feminin.… [citeste mai departe]

Incendiu cu degajări mari de fum la o spălătorie de haine din Bragadiru

Incendiu cu degajări mari de fum la o spălătorie de haine din Bragadiru

Un incendiu puternic a izbucnit, marţi seară, la o spălătorie de haine din Bragadiru, judeţul Ilfov. În zonă sunt degajări mari de fum și aproape 10 mașini de pompieri au fost mobilizate pentru stingerea flăcărilor, potrivit Agerpres . Potrivit ISU Bucureşti-Ilfov,… [citeste mai departe]

Vicepremierul polonez Jaroslaw Kaczynski pledează pentru sancţiuni care să îl vizeze direct pe Vladimir Putin

Vicepremierul polonez Jaroslaw Kaczynski pledează pentru sancţiuni care să îl vizeze direct pe Vladimir Putin

Liderul partidului conservator aflat la putere în Polonia, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, a declarat marţi că sancţiunile împotriva politicii Moscovei la adresa Ucrainei ar trebui să-l… [citeste mai departe]

Slujba Sfântului Cuvios Simeon Noul Teolog a fost publicată la Editura Institutului Biblic

Slujba Sfântului Cuvios Simeon Noul Teolog a fost publicată la Editura Institutului Biblic

„Slujba Sfântului Cuvios Simeon Noul Teolog” este disponibilă în Librăria Cărților Bisericești, alături de lucrarea cu titlul „Viața, Acatistul și Paraclisul Sfântului Simeon Noul Teolog”. Ambele apariții sunt publicate… [citeste mai departe]

Rusia îşi va evacua diplomaţii din Ucraina

Rusia îşi va evacua diplomaţii din Ucraina

„Principala noastră prioritate este să avem grijă de diplomaţii ruşi şi de angajaţii ambasadei şi consulatelor generale. Pentru a le proteja vieţile şi siguranţa, conducerea Rusiei a decis evacuarea personalului de la misiunile (diplomatice şi consulare) din Ucraina, care va fi efectuată în viitorul foarte apropiat”,… [citeste mai departe]


COVID-19 vaccination campaign: 6,345 people immunised in last 24h, including 260 children aged 5-11

Publicat:
COVID-19 vaccination campaign: 6,345 people immunised in last 24h, including 260 children aged 5-11

Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) reported on Tuesday that, in the last 24 hours, 6,345 doses of the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines were administered, namely 1,038 first doses, 2,228 second doses, and 3,079 third doses.

14,775 new Covid positives and 215 COVID-related deaths in the past 24 hours

11:25, 22.02.2022 - A total of 14,775 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the last 24 hours as well as 215 deaths, of which 8 prior to the reference period, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Tuesday, Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…

COVID-19 vaccination campaign: 6,024 people immunised in last 24h, including 410 children aged 5-11

20:50, 21.02.2022 - Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) reported on Monday that, in the last 24 hours, 6,024 doses of the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines were administered, namely 1,031 first doses, 2,070 second doses, and 2,923 third doses. Fii…

8,579 persons vaccinated against COVID, 838 children between 5 and 11 in past 24hrs

18:10, 18.02.2022 - As many as 8,579 vaccine doses from Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson&Johnson were administered in the last 24 hours, including 1,255 which represent the first dose, 3,080 received the second dose and 4,244 received the third dose, Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV)…

Gheorghita: Romania received, until February 16, 32,453,000 doses of anti-COVID vaccine; over 16,600,000 - administered

19:30, 17.02.2022 - The head of the National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee, Valeriu Gheorghita, has stated that, until February 16, Romania has receveide over 32,453,000 doses of COVID vaccine, 16,600,000, representing 51.28%, having been administered. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…

7,674 persons vaccinated against COVID; 525 children aged 5-11 immunized with full scheme

19:30, 17.02.2022 - As many as 7,674 vaccine doses from Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson&Johnson were administered in the last 24 hours, including 1,255 with the first dose, 2,563 with the second dose and 3,856 with the third dose, Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informed on Thursday.…

COVID-19 vaccination campaign:7,488 people immunised in last 24h; 304 children aged 5-11 fully immunized

19:20, 16.02.2022 - Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) reported on Wednesday that in the last 24 hours, 7,488 doses of the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines were administered, 1,231 first doses, 2,353 second doses, and 3,904 third doses. Fii la curent…

COVID-19 vaccination campaign: 11,469 people immunised in last 24h, including 117 children aged 5-11

22:10, 08.02.2022 - Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) reported on Tuesday that in the last 24 hours, 11,469 doses of the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines were administered, 2,236 first doses, 3,057 second doses, and 6,176 third doses. Of the total…

COVID-19 vaccination campaign: 11,291 people immunised in last 24h

18:50, 30.01.2022 - Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) reported on Sunday that in the last 24 hours, 11,291 doses of the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines were administered, 1,888 first doses, 1,889 second doses, and 7,514 third doses. Since the beginning…


