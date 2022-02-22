COVID-19 vaccination campaign: 6,345 people immunised in last 24h, including 260 children aged 5-11 Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) reported on Tuesday that, in the last 24 hours, 6,345 doses of the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines were administered, namely 1,038 first doses, 2,228 second doses, and 3,079 third doses. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × .ro × Help your friends know more about Romania! Share this article on Facebook Share this article! × NEWSLETTER × × NEWSLETTER × Am citit și sunt de acord cu

