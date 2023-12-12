Court of Arbitration for Sport to hear Simona Halep in February

Stiri Recomandate

Droiguri expedfiate din Spania cu foirme de curierat! Doi suspecti, retinuti de procurorii DIICOT (GALERIE FOTO)

La data de 11.12.2023, procurorii Directiei de Investigare a Infractiunilor de Criminalitate Organizata si Terorism ndash; Biroul Teritorial Vrancea au dispus retinerea a doi inculpati…

Bradul de Crăciun din Lemniu a fost mai tare decât hoții

În seara de 11 decembrie, în jurul orei 22.30, hoții au încercat să fure bradul de Crăciun din localitatea Lemniu, comuna Letca, care era amplasat pe spațiul verde, în sensul giratoriu din fața restaurantului din localitate. Primarul Liviu Dorel Man ne-a precizat că bradul a fost depozitat…

Deținutul de la Rahova care a fugit din duba care-l aducea de la muncă, dat în urmărire națională și consemn la frontieră

 „S-a dispus darea în urmărire la nivel naţional şi în consemn la punctele de trecere a frontierei. Cercetările sunt continuate de către Serviciul…

Zece tone de deșeuri de plastic au fost oprite de Garda de Mediu la intrarea în România dinspre Serbia

La finalul săptămânii trecute, comisarii Gărzii Naționale de Mediu Serviciul Comisariatul Timiş, au interzis accesul pe teritoriul României a unui transport cu o cantitate de 9691 kg, deșeuri…

Bărbat din Săsarm, cu dosar penal! Beat la volan, a intrat cu mașina într-un stâlp

Un bărbat din Săsarm s-a ales luni seara cu dosar penal, din cauză că a condus beat un autoturism, motiv pentru care a pierdut controlul direcției de mers și a intrat într-un stâlp. Potrivit IPJ Bistrița-Năsăud, polițiștii Compartimentului…

Testul de atenție care arată dacă ai IQ ridicat. Găsești trandafirul diferit? Ai 12 secunde la dispoziție

Testul de atenție care te va scoate din minți. Cel mai interesant joc al momentului, pe care trebuie să îl rezolvi în doar 12 secunde. Dacă reușești să găsești trandafirul diferit…

Colinde în interpretarea Corului "Theotokos" din Brad (jud. Hunedoara) la Institutul Român de Cultură şi Cercetare Umanistică de la Veneţia

Institutul Român de Cultură şi Cercetare Umanistică de la Veneţia, în colaborare cu Parohia Ortodoxă…

Pași înainte pentru susținerea producției locale – peste 800 de produse 3RO disponibile în magazinele PENNY sunt semnalizate la raft cu simbolul 3RO

Pași înainte pentru susținerea producției locale – peste 800 de produse 3RO disponibile în…


Court of Arbitration for Sport to hear Simona Halep in February

Publicat:
of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne has announced on its official website that it will hear Romanian tennis player in the period 7-9 February in her case against the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA).

appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Lausanne on 24 October against her four-year suspension for doping.

According to the Lausanne court, Halep is asking for the ITIA decision to be annulled and her sanction ''to be reduced."

CAS arbitration proceedings have started, says the court, adding that it is not possible to…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


