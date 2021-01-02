Coronavirus latest/ Case count of Romanians abroad unchanged at 7,063, out-of-country death toll steady at 130

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The number of Romanian nationals from abroad confirmed with the novel coronavirus increased to 7,034, three more than the last report, whilst the number of deaths stayed unchanged at 127, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Thursday, according to AGERPRES. According to the…

- The number of Romanians abroad confirmed with the novel coronavirus increased to 7,031, by 31 more than the last report, and the number of deaths remained at 127, the Strategic Communication Group announced on Wednesday (GCS), according to AGERPRES. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 epidemic,…

- The number of Romanian nationals from abroad confirmed with infection with the novel coronavirus is unchanged, at 6,914, and also is that of deaths, 127, informs, on Sunday, the Strategic Communication Group. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 epidemic and to date, 127 Romanian citizens abroad…

- The number of Romanians abroad confirmed with the novel coronavirus increases to 6,864, and the number of deaths remains at 126, informs, on Friday, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), according to AGERPRES. According to the GCS, 1,935 Romanians were confirmed, up to now, to be infected…

- The number of Romanians abroad confirmed as infected with the novel coronavirus remained steady at 6,863 since the last report, just as the number of out-of-country coronavirus-related Romanian fatalities, at 126, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reports on Thursday, according to AGERPRES.…

- The number of Romanians abroad confirmed with the novel coronavirus remains at 6,863, and the number of deaths - at 126, with no change compared to the latest report, informs the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) on Wednesday, according to AGERPRES. As of November 16, 10,908,028 cases of…

- The number of Romanians abroad confirmed infected with the novel coronavirus remains 6,862, and also does the number of deaths, at 126, informs, on Monday, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS). Since the beginning of the pandemic and up to now, 126 Romanian citizens abroad infected with…

- Over 30,000 Romanians abroad have so far registered to vote by mail in the December 6 general election, according to AGERPRES.According to the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) website, as of Tuesday around 14:30hrs, EEST, 30,069 applications had been submitted for voting by mail. Most…