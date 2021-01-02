Coronavirus latest/ Case count of Romanians abroad unchanged at 7,063, out-of-country death toll steady at 130

Coronavirus latest/ Case count of Romanians abroad unchanged at 7,063, out-of-country death toll steady at 130Publicat:
The number of Romanians abroad confirmed as infected with the novel coronavirus remained unchanged at 7,063 since the last reporting, as did the number of out-of-country coronavirus-related Romanian fatalities remain steady at 130, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reports on Saturday, according to AGERPRES.
According to the cited source, of the 7,063 coronavirus-infected Romanian citizens, 1,939 are in Italy, 1,290 - in Spain, 173 - in the United Kingdom, 125 - in France, 3,085 - in Germany, 93 - in Greece, 49 - in Denmark, 36 - in Hungary, 28 - in the Netherlands, 2 - in Namibia,…
