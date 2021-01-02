Coronavirus latest/ Case count of Romanians abroad unchanged at 7,063, out-of-country death toll steady at 130

Stiri Recomandate

The number of Romanians abroad confirmed as infected with the novel coronavirus remained unchanged at 7,063 since the last reporting, as did the number of out-of-country coronavirus-related… [citeste mai departe]

S-a aflat ce a pățit Diana Șoșoacă după ce s-a vaccinat. Prin ce chinuri a trecut, de fapt, senatoarul AUR după ce s-a imunizat, citiți în articolul de mai jos. Diana Șoșoacă, coșmar după ce s-a vaccinat. ”Am crezut că o să mor”… [citeste mai departe]

Conducerea Inspectoratului de Poliție al Județului (IPJ) Maramureş a anunțat, sâmbătă, că a demarat o cercetare internă după apariţia în spaţiul… [citeste mai departe]

Noi dezvăluiri din Familia Regală a Marii Britanii. Regina Elisabeta i-a dat o lovitură de grație Prințului Harry. Ce i-a făcut în doar 2 secunde suverana nepotului său e ireal. Un nou “scandal” între Regină şi… [citeste mai departe]

Academia uruguayană de Litere… [citeste mai departe]

Internaţionalul brazilian Philippe Coutinho, mijlocaşul echipei de fotbal FC Barcelona, a fost operat "cu succes" la genunchiul stâng şi va fi indisponibil "aproximativ trei luni", a anunţat sâmbătă clubul spaniol, citat… [citeste mai departe]

Iranul va riposta la „orice acţiune a duşmanului”, a avertizat, sâmbătă, comandantul Gardienilor Revoluţiei, armata ideologică a Iranului, referindu-se la tensiunile în creştere cu SUA, cu prilejul unei... [citeste mai departe]

Aglomerație la telegondola din Sinaia, în cea de-a doua zi a lui 2021. Turiștii care au ales să petreacă această perioadă la munte stau la cozi uriașe, iar administratorii pârtiilor spun că… [citeste mai departe]

Mai multe imagini în care un bătrân cade la pământ, fiind lovit de un mascat în seara de Revelion, au fost făcute publice, iar… [citeste mai departe]

1 ianuarie a adus și liberalizarea completă a pieței de electricitate. Asta înseamnă că românii nu mai plătesc preţuri stabilitate de Autoritatea… [citeste mai departe]


The number of Romanians abroad confirmed as infected with the novel coronavirus remained unchanged at 7,063 since the last reporting, as did the number of out-of-country coronavirus-related Romanian fatalities remain steady at 130, the (GCS) reports on Saturday, according to AGERPRES.

According to the cited source, of the 7,063 coronavirus-infected Romanian citizens, 1,939 are in Italy, 1,290 - in Spain, 173 - in the , 125 - in France, 3,085 - in Germany, 93 - in Greece, 49 - in Denmark, 36 - in Hungary, 28 - in the Netherlands, 2 - in Namibia,…

