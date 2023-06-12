Contracts worth over 1.4 billion lei, signed under Women Entrepreneur, Start-Up Nation programmes

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Romania, promoted at IMEX Frankfurt International Tourism Fair. The Ministry of Entrepreneurship and Tourism (MAT) will be present with a national stand at the IMEX Frankfurt International Tourism Fair, Germany, from May 23-25, the institution said in a press release on Monday. CITESTE SI Education…

- DIPLOMACY:- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, participates in the meeting of foreign ministers from the member states of the European Union (Foreign Affairs Council/ EAC) - Brussels CITESTE SI Bucharest Tech Week kicks off in Bucharest on Monday 08:42 10 MAY 22 IN HISTORY 08:28…

- Seven Romanian companies participate under the national flag in the Marche du Film Cannes international movie industry fair running May 16 - 24, 2023, the Ministry of Entrepreneurship and Tourism (MAT) announced on Thursday in a release.Romania's participation in this event is ensured by MAT in cooperation…

- 1848 - The Diet (Transylvania's pre-parliamentary political and constitutional body) in Cluj, where the Romanian majority was not represented, votes the union of Transylvania and Hungary (17 May - 27 June) CITESTE SI Bucharest Stock Exchange closes Tuesday's trading session higher 16/05/2023…

- The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Tuesday by the banks authorized to operate on the currency market is as follows:CURRENCY SYMBOL RON CITESTE SI Polytechnic University of Bucharest to host SpaceFEST 14:28 0 PM Ciuca: Hosting the European…

- A total of 2,153 contracts were signed this year for Pillar I of Start-Up Nation Romania, and another 608 for Pillar II Start-Up Diaspora, while 836 were signed for the Woman Entrepreneur, Minister of Entrepreneurship and Tourism Daniel Cadariu stated according to a press release sent on Friday.…

- Education Minister Ligia Deca said on Monday evening in Timisoara that two of the ideas of the Romanian diaspora in the research area have become reality in the new legislative package in Bucharest - the internationalisation of higher education, which becomes a strategic priority, and the launch of…