Bucharest partial data at 14:00 hrs: Nicusor Dan - 42.78pct, Gabriela Firea - 37.99pct

Independent candidate Nicusor Dan, supported by the PNL (National Liberal Party) and USR PLUS Alliance (Save Romania Union - Liberty, Unity and Solidarity Party), won 42.78 pct of the votes for the office of Bucharest General Mayor,… [citeste mai departe]