Central banks signal end of bank turmoil with cut in dollar funding line

Tragedie! Doi morţi pe autostrada A1, lângă Timişoara

Tragedie! Doi morţi pe autostrada A1, lângă Timişoara În urma apelului primit prin 112 marţi la ora 14:08, pompierii timişenu au fost solicitați să intervină pentru asigurarea măsurilor PSI, descarcerare și prim-ajutor în urma unui accident rutier produs la ieșire din comuna Dumbrăvița… [citeste mai departe]

Cumplit! Doi morți lângă Timișoara într-un accident teribil

  În urma apelului primit prin SNUAU, din data de 25.04.2023, la ora 14:08, pompierii au fost solicitați să intervină pentru asigurarea măsurilor PSI, descarcerare și prim-ajutor în urma unui accident rutier produs la ieșire din comuna Dumbrăvița spre A1. La fața locului… [citeste mai departe]

Satul din Ardeal, cu un drum unic în lume, revine la viaţă. Este o bijuterie rurală nestemată- VIDEO

Satul Alun, din județul Hunedoara, este unic în lume pentru drumul său de marmură, dar trăiește drama localităților mici din România, depopularea. Satul Alun este la 30 de kilometri de Hunedoara,… [citeste mai departe]

Bianca Drăgușanu s-a revoltat pe o clientă: „Fetița asta răzgâiată a venit cu maică-sa/Voiam să sun la 112”

Bianca Drăgușanu le-a povestit fanilor despre o întâmplare inedită care a avut loc în atelierul ei. Blondina a mărturisit că o clientă care urma să-și serbeze majoratul… [citeste mai departe]

Cine este, de fapt, noua iubită a lui Dinu Maxer. Femeia a mai fost căsătorită

S-a aflat cine este, de fapt, noua iubită a lui Dinu Maxer. Deși Ada, pe numele său, nu este persoană publică, surse apropiate anturajului ei au dezvăluit câteva detalii interesante despre aceasta. Bruneta misterioasă a mai fost căsătorită… [citeste mai departe]

Scandal într-o comună din Alba: bărbat cu dosar penal după ce și-ar fi agresat și amenințat iubita

Scandal într-o comună din Alba: bărbat cu dosar penal după ce și-ar fi agresat și amenințat iubita Un bărbat s-a ales cu dosar penal după ce și-ar fi agresat și amenințat partenera, din Lupșa.… [citeste mai departe]

Nicolae Ciucă: Nu vom îngheța salarii. Măsurile de reducere a cheltuielilor vor fi anunțate după 1 mai

Premierul Nicolae Ciucă a anunțat că măsurile privind reducerea cheltuielilor vor fi anunțate după 1 mai. Nu vom îngheța salarii, am cerut Ministerului de Finanțe o analiză, a explicat… [citeste mai departe]

Femeie din Zalău, cercetată penal pentru conducere fără permis și uz de fals

Luni, 24 aprilie a.c., la ora 21.05, în municipiul Zalău, polițiștii Biroului Rutier din cadrul Poliției Municipiului Zalău au depistat în trafic o femeie de 25 de ani din Zalău, în timp ce conducea un autoturism. La solicitarea legală a… [citeste mai departe]

Un ”palat” în Cluj-Napoca se vinde cu prețul a șapte castele din Franța - FOTO

Un ”palat” din centrul Clujul, ce-i drept superb și cu mult potențial, a fost scos la vânzare pentru prețul de 7,5 milioane de euro, bani suficienți pentru a cumpăra nu mai puțin de șapte castele în Franța.”Amplasarea acestei proprietăți… [citeste mai departe]

I-a înfipt cuțitul în gât și a plecat în pușcărie: Un tânăr din Fălești, condamnat pentru omor. Ce sentință a primit

Un tânăr, în vârstă de 27 de ani, a fost condamnat la 12 ani de închisoare, pentru omor. Potrivit procuraturii, suspectul, fiind la domiciliul… [citeste mai departe]


Central banks signal end of bank turmoil with cut in dollar funding line

The world’s top central banks are cutting the frequency of their dollar liquidity operations with the U.S. from May, sending the clearest signal yet that last month’s financial market volatility is essentially over, according to Reuters. started offering dollars in daily tenders from late March after the failure of […] The post Central banks signal end of bank turmoil with cut in dollar funding line appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

