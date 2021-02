FEBRUARY 1 IN HISTORY

Day of Military Quartermaster 1838 - Birth of writer Nicolae Gane, Romanian Academy member. (d. April 16, 1916) 1838 - Birth of scholar and politician Stefan Gonata, founding member of the Romanian Academic Society. (d. Sept 18, 1896) 1847 - Copou Theatre opens its doors in Iasi, with the performance "Moldavians' battle with Teutonic Knights at Marienburg',… [citeste mai departe]