CCIB: Romanian-Turkish trade was 9.4 billion USD in 2022, up 12.5pct

Direcţia Silvică a pierdut procesul cu proprietarul care se învecina pe Transfăgărăşan cu ex-deputatul Radu Vasilică

Direcţia Silvică a pierdut procesul cu proprietarul care se învecina pe Transfăgărăşan cu ex-deputatul Radu Vasilică

Fostul deputat PSD a susținut că nu are nicio proprietate acolo, numai că, surpriză, vara trecută, soția lui, judecătoarea Ana Denis Vasilică, a făcut cerere… [citeste mai departe]

Știrea Cititorului: Uite cum pune asfaltul pe… praf! Cât va ține?!

Știrea Cititorului: Uite cum pune asfaltul pe… praf! Cât va ține?!

Un cititor ne-a trimis câteva fotografii, pentru a ne arăta cum se „asfaltează” printre blocuri, la Turda, în zona Micro 3 (Macilor 18), de către cei care fac lucrări la rețele. „Uitați cum se lucrează mai nou, în ziua de azi, în domeniul lucrărilor de asfaltare.… [citeste mai departe]

Peste 250 de cazuri de gripă în Cluj, în ultima săptămână. Aproape 100.000 de cazuri de infecții respiratorii la nivel național

Peste 250 de cazuri de gripă în Cluj, în ultima săptămână. Aproape 100.000 de cazuri de infecții respiratorii la nivel național

Aproape 100.000 de cazuri de infecții respiratorii au fost înregistrate pe parcursul ulimei săptămâni. În Cluj au fost semnalate… [citeste mai departe]

Lazăr Faur: „10 noi proiecte pentru Arad!” (P)

Lazăr Faur: „10 noi proiecte pentru Arad!” (P)

Infrastructura, educația, parcurile, transporturile și reabilitarea termică sunt doar câteva domenii vizate de liberali pentru investiții majore demarate de municipalitate și sprijinite de consilierii PNL!... The post Lazăr Faur: „10 noi proiecte pentru Arad!” (P) appeared first on Special Arad ·… [citeste mai departe]

Boloș: Au intrat 6,3 miliarde de euro din PNRR. Este un moment istoric pentru România. Nu vom mai avea niciodată atâția bani

Boloș: Au intrat 6,3 miliarde de euro din PNRR. Este un moment istoric pentru România. Nu vom mai avea niciodată atâția bani

România are în cont 6,3 miliarde din PNRR și urmează să intre și alte sume în condițiile în care există contracte de 11,9 miliarde de euro. În… [citeste mai departe]

Plafonarea tarifelor RCA riscă sancțiuni mari pentru România și necesită avizul MAE

Plafonarea tarifelor RCA riscă sancțiuni mari pentru România și necesită avizul MAE

Deși Ministerul Finanțelor vrea o plafonare a pieței RCA, Ministerul Justiției spune că este nevoie și de avizul celor de la Externe, pentru că România e în pericol de infringement. Ministerul Justiției a avizat favorabil joi… [citeste mai departe]

Un bărbat care a fugărit și bătut un copil de 13 ani, trimis în judecată. Minorul a avut noroc cu intervenția unui martor

Un bărbat care a fugărit și bătut un copil de 13 ani, trimis în judecată. Minorul a avut noroc cu intervenția unui martor

Un bărbat care a fugărit și bătut un copil de 13 ani, trimis în judecată. Minorul a avut noroc cu intervenția unui martor Un bărbat care a fugărit… [citeste mai departe]

Enel Green Power începe construcţia celei mai mari centrale agrivoltaice din Italia, de 170MW, la Tarquinia

Enel Green Power începe construcţia celei mai mari centrale agrivoltaice din Italia, de 170MW, la Tarquinia

”Enel Green Power a dat startul lucrărilor pentru construcţia unei centrale fotovoltaice cu o capacitate de aproximativ 170 MW, care va fi cea mai mare centrală solară din Italia, precum… [citeste mai departe]

Klaus Iohannis, apel la colaborare cu ONU: Doar prin dialog pot să înţeleagă cât mai multe state ceea ce se întâmplă în Ucraina

Klaus Iohannis, apel la colaborare cu ONU: Doar prin dialog pot să înţeleagă cât mai multe state ceea ce se întâmplă în Ucraina

Liderii europeni au avut, joi, în cadrul reuniunii Consiliului European, discuţii aprofundate cu secretarul general al ONU, Antonio… [citeste mai departe]

CCIB: Romanian-Turkish trade was 9.4 billion USD in 2022, up 12.5pct

CCIB: Romanian-Turkish trade was 9.4 billion USD in 2022, up 12.5pct

The total volume of Romanian-Turkish trade was 9.4 billion USD in 2022, increasing by 12.5pct compared to the previous year, the Bucharest Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCIB) informs.Of this amount, 3 billion USD represents exports (-3.9pct) and 6.4 billion USD imports (+22.2pct).


CCIB: Romanian-Turkish trade was 9.4 billion USD in 2022, up 12.5pct

Publicat:
CCIB: Romanian-Turkish trade was 9.4 billion USD in 2022, up 12.5pct

The total volume of Romanian-Turkish trade was 9.4 billion USD in 2022, increasing by 12.5pct compared to the previous year, the of Commerce and Industry (CCIB) informs.

Of this amount, 3 billion USD represents exports (-3.9pct) and 6.4 billion USD imports (+22.2pct). As of 31 December 2022, there were 17,602 companies with Turkish capital registered in Romania (3rd place) with a subscribed share capital of 0.95 billion USD, which ranks Turkey 14th among the countries investing in our country, told Agerpres.

