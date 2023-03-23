CCIB: Romanian-Turkish trade was 9.4 billion USD in 2022, up 12.5pct The total volume of Romanian-Turkish trade was 9.4 billion USD in 2022, increasing by 12.5pct compared to the previous year, the Bucharest Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCIB) informs. Of this amount, 3 billion USD represents exports (-3.9pct) and 6.4 billion USD imports (+22.2pct). As of 31 December 2022, there were 17,602 companies with Turkish capital registered in Romania (3rd place) with a subscribed share capital of 0.95 billion USD, which ranks Turkey 14th among the countries investing in our country, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro… Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The nautical and adventure sectors will constantly develop and, in this context, the representatives of the Bucharest Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCIB) proposed to promote, through specific means, the opportunities offered by these industries, CCIB President Iuliu Stocklosa stated.Between March…

- The President of the Romanian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCIR), Mihai Daraban, together with a delegation of businessmen made up of representatives of the most powerful Romanian companies that could get involved in the import-export activity with South America, participated in a working meeting…

- The Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Romania (CCIR) signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Bogota Chamber of Commerce for the promotion of bilateral trade and investments, within the framework of the World Chambers Federation (WCF) General Council, an event organized in Colombia, informs…

- In 2022, Romania's foreign trade saw a 26pct increase compared to the previous year, to the value of 218.1 billion euros, a record year in terms of Romania's trade relations Iuliu Stocklosa, the president of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the City of Bucharest (CCIB), told a specialist forum…

- Trade between Romania and Korea in the first 11 months of 2022 was 1.08 billion US dollars, up 11.4% from the same period of 2021, according to a press statement released by the Bucharest Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCIB). Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

- On January 31, 2023, the National Bank of Romania's foreign exchange reserves stood at EUR 50,202 million, as against EUR 46,636 million on December 31, 2022, BNR reported on Wednesday, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…

- The total value of bilateral exchanges between Romania and the United Mexican States, the most important market for Romanian products in Latin America, in the first ten months of 2022 was 315 million US dollars, an increase of 7% compared to the same period of the year 2021, according to a press…

- The trade balance deficit (FOB/CIF) was 31 billion euros, between January 1 and November 30, 2022, increasing by 45.2% (+9.654 billion euros compared to the value recorded in the same period in 2021, according to the data from the National Institute of Statistics (INS), published on Monday. Fii…