VREMEA până în 14 martie: Temperaturi de primăvară la sfârșitul iernii. Prognoza meteo pentru următoarele patru săptămâni

VREMEA până în 14 martie: Temperaturi de primăvară la sfârșitul iernii. Prognoza meteo pentru următoarele patru săptămâni

Vremea va fi mai…

Declaratii de avere: Daniela Mariana Olaru, consilier superior in A.R.B.D.D. Tulcea, detine un apartament si o masina (DOCUMENTE )

Declaratii de avere: Daniela Mariana Olaru, consilier superior in A.R.B.D.D. Tulcea, detine un apartament si o masina (DOCUMENTE )

In sectiunea "Documenteldquo; a acestui articol puteti vizualiza declaratia de avere si cea de interese ale Danielei Mariana Olaru, consilier…

VIDEO Razie de amploare pentru combaterea violenţei stradale şi reducerea riscului rutier. Amenzi de zeci de mii de lei, în cadrul acțiuni de la Buzău

VIDEO Razie de amploare pentru combaterea violenţei stradale şi reducerea riscului rutier. Amenzi de zeci de mii de lei, în cadrul acțiuni de la Buzău

Articolul VIDEO Razie de amploare pentru combaterea violenţei stradale şi reducerea riscului…

Carry-on luggage abandoned on a sidewalk in Sibiu did not present any danger

Carry-on luggage abandoned on a sidewalk in Sibiu did not present any danger

The carry-on luggage abandoned on a sidewalk in Sibiu did not present any danger, the Sibiu County Police Inspectorate announced. "The mission of the police forces has ended. The carry-on luggage was empty, without presenting any danger", states the…

VIDEO| Albaiulianul Alexandru Pârgaru, „purificare" eșuată la Românii au Talent. Bobonete: „Mă, cu ce i-am greșit eu"

VIDEO| Albaiulianul Alexandru Pârgaru, „purificare” eșuată la Românii au Talent. Bobonete: „Mă, cu ce i-am greșit eu”

VIDEO| Albaiulianul Alexandru Pârgaru, „purificare" eșuată la Românii au Talent. Bobonete: „Mă, cu ce i-am greșit eu" VIDEO| Albaiulianul…

OMS: Faza acută a pandemiei se va termina anul acesta. Ce obiectiv trebuie, însă îndeplinit

OMS: Faza acută a pandemiei se va termina anul acesta. Ce obiectiv trebuie, însă îndeplinit

Directorul general al Organizaţiei Mondiale a Sănătăţii (OMS), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, consideră că „faza acută" a pandemiei de COVID-19 s-ar putea încheia în 2022, dacă aproximativ 70% din populația lumii…

Transgaz a finalizat procedura de evaluare de mediu pentru Planul de Dezvoltare a Sistemului Național de Transport de gaze naturale 2021-2030

Transgaz a finalizat procedura de evaluare de mediu pentru Planul de Dezvoltare a Sistemului Național de Transport de gaze naturale 2021-2030

Societatea Naţională de Transport Gaze Naturale Transgaz a finalizat procedura de evaluare de mediu pentru Planul de…

EconMin: Defence industry can be revitalized with investments; Romania can become regional maintenance hub

EconMin: Defence industry can be revitalized with investments; Romania can become regional maintenance hub

Romania has the opportunity to become a regional hub for maintenance programs in the defence industry, Economy Minister Florin Spataru said in Brasov on Friday, stressing that the defence…

Ciuca - meeting with President of Moldovan Parliament; reiterates European path is only way to develop Moldova

Ciuca - meeting with President of Moldovan Parliament; reiterates European path is only way to develop Moldova

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca reiterated his firm belief that the European path is the only way to ensure the stability, prosperity, economic and social development of the Republic…

Cota de prevenție și intervenție la ursul brun este de 140 de exemplare pe an

Cota de prevenție și intervenție la ursul brun este de 140 de exemplare pe an

Numărul maxim al cotelor de intervenţie în cazul ursului brun va fi, în acest an, de 140 de exemplare, jumătate din cota anuală acordată înainte de anul 2016, a anunţat vineri, într-un comunicat, Ministerul Mediului, Apelor şi Pădurilor (MMAP).


Carry-on luggage abandoned on a sidewalk in Sibiu did not present any danger

Publicat:
Carry-on luggage abandoned on a sidewalk in Sibiu did not present any danger

The carry-on luggage abandoned on a sidewalk in Sibiu did not present any danger, the Sibiu County Police Inspectorate announced.

"The mission of the police forces has ended. The carry-on luggage was empty, without presenting any danger", states the Sibiu County Police Inspectorate.

A woman from Sibiu announced the authorities on Friday evening, after seeing a piece of carry-on luggage abandoned on the sidewalk in front of the house, Agerpres.ro informs.

"Around 6.30 pm, a woman called through 112 the Sibiu County Police Inspectorate, noticing that on the sidewalk in front

