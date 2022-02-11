Carry-on luggage abandoned on a sidewalk in Sibiu did not present any danger The carry-on luggage abandoned on a sidewalk in Sibiu did not present any danger, the Sibiu County Police Inspectorate announced. "The mission of the police forces has ended. The carry-on luggage was empty, without presenting any danger", states the Sibiu County Police Inspectorate. A woman from Sibiu announced the authorities on Friday evening, after seeing a piece of carry-on luggage abandoned on the sidewalk in front of the house, Agerpres.ro informs. "Around 6.30 pm, a woman called through 112 the Sibiu County Police Inspectorate, noticing that on the sidewalk in front… Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…

