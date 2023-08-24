BRICS invites six countries including Saudi Arabia, Iran to join developing world bloc

Stiri Recomandate

Dosar penal deschis de polițiști, după ce o angajată a Fabricii de Arme Cugir și-a prins părul într-o mașină de frezat

Joi, 24 august 2023, în jurul orei 08.30, polițiștii din Cugir au fost sesizați de către un bărbat, de 57 de ani, cu privire la faptul că, la o fabrică,… [citeste mai departe]

Salariul mediu net, în Alba, în luna iunie: TOP-UL venitului din România. Pe ce loc se află județul la nivel național

Salariul mediu net, în Alba, în luna iunie: TOP-UL venitului din România. Pe ce loc se află județul la nivel național Salariul mediu net, în județul Alba,… [citeste mai departe]

Șofeul drogat care a provocat tragedia din localitatea 2 Mai, audiat la DIICOT - SURSE

Tânărul șofer a mai avut un dosar pentru consum de droguri, însă în ianuarie anul acesta Tribunalul București a decis, la cererea DIICOT, ca în cazul lui Matei Vlad Pascu să se renunțe la urmărirea penală pentru posesie de droguri.… [citeste mai departe]

Klaus Iohannis, mesaj pentru Zelenski de Ziua Ucrainei: Vom continua să fim alături de ţara dumneavoastră atât timp cât va fi nevoie

Preşedintele Klaus Iohannis i-a transmis joi, 24 august, o scrisoare omologului său Volodomir Zelenski, cu prilejul aniversării… [citeste mai departe]

Un general rus din serviciile secrete a murit în mod misterios: avea informații despre casa lui Putin

Un general rus din serviciile secrete a murit în mod misterios: avea informații despre casa lui Putin!Generalul rus din cadrul serviciilor secrete Ghenadi Lopirev, condamnat de corupţie în 2017… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO: Primăria TURDA a celebrat cuplurile care au împlinit 50 de ani de căsătorie!

Primăria TURDA a celebrat cuplurile care au împlinit 50 de ani de căsătorie! Cristian Matei, primarul municipiului Turda: „Astăzi, în sala mare a primăriei am avut bucuria să sărbătorim nu [citeste mai departe]

„Secolul martirilor” – expoziție internațională, la Memorialul Închisoarea Pitești

Miercuri, 23 august, la Memorialul Închisoarea Pitești s-a lansat expoziția prin care sunt comemorate victimele regimurilor totalitare. La expoziție au venit reprezentanți ai municipalității, ai Asociației Foștilor… [citeste mai departe]

Nicușor Dan declară război până și bolnavilor de cancer

Nicușor Dan declară război până și bolnavilor de cancer Scandalul provocat de Nicușor Dan și alianța PNL-USR-PMP din Consiliul General, urmare a suspendării PUZ Sector 2 începe să genereze reacții vehemente din partea tuturor celor afectați. După ce analistul de politică externă… [citeste mai departe]

Proiect unic al ROREG pentru finanțare europeană

Asociația Agențiilor pentru Dezvoltare Regională din România – ROREG a lansat astăzi un proiect unic la nivel național, destinat personalului din unitățile administrativ-teritoriale, prin care angajații acestora pot învăța, cu ajutorul unei serii de informații video, cum să realizeze eficient și cu… [citeste mai departe]


BRICS invites six countries including Saudi Arabia, Iran to join developing world bloc

Publicat:
BRICS invites six countries including Saudi Arabia, Iran to join developing world bloc

Leaders of the BRICS group of developing nations have invited , Iran, Ethiopia, Egypt, Argentina and the to join, in a move aimed at growing the clout of a bloc that has pledged to champion the “,” according to Reuters. Expansion could also pave the way for dozens of interested […] The post BRICS invites six countries including , Iran to join developing world bloc appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

