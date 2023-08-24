BRICS invites six countries including Saudi Arabia, Iran to join developing world bloc

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Leaders of the BRICS nations – Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa – converged on Johannesburg on Tuesday for a summit where they will weigh expanding the bloc as some members push to forge it into a counterweight to the West, according to Reuters. Heightened global tensions provoked by the…

- Oil prices rose on Monday as global supply is tightening with lower exports from Saudi Arabia and Russia, offsetting nagging concerns about global demand growth amid high-interest rates, according to Reuters. Brent crude climbed 75 cents to $85.55 a barrel by 0301 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate…

- BRICS leaders meet in South Africa next week to discuss how to turn a loose club of nations accounting for a quarter of the global economy into a geopolitical force that can challenge the West’s dominance in world affairs, according to Reuters. Russian President Vladimir Putin, who faces an international…

- Oil prices eased on Wednesday as concerns over slow demand from top crude importer China grew after bearish trade and inflation data, eclipsing fears over tighter supply arising from output cuts by Saudi Arabia and Russia, according to Reuters. Brent crude futures fell 21 cents, or 0.2%, to $85.96 a…

- European Union banks’ plans for surviving a major crisis without having to tap central bank money will undergo intense scrutiny next year, the bloc’s banking watchdog said, according to Reuters. The need for credible options was reinforced after the Swiss central bank stepped in with a liquidity backstop…

- Oil prices dipped in Asian trade on Monday as investors tread cautiously ahead of fresh economic data from top consumers the United States and China this week, though expected crude supply cuts from Saudi Arabia and Russia limited losses, according to Reuters. Brent crude futures fell 55 cents, or…

- European Union leaders are set on Friday to commit to reducing the bloc’s dependence on China and debate how to strike the balance between “de-risking” and engaging in areas such as climate change, according to Reuters. “This is the million euro question,” Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins told…

- Oil prices rose by more than $1 a barrel on Monday after top crude exporter Saudi Arabia pledged to cut production by a further 1 million barrels per day (bpd) from July to counter macroeconomic headwinds that have depressed markets, according to Reuters. Brent crude futures were up $1.72, or 2.3%,…