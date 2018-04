Azerbaijan plans to create industrial park for tourism sector Baku, Azerbaijan, April 6. Specialized parks in various sectors of industry operate in Azerbaijan and there are opportunities for creating such a park in the tourism sector, Azerbaijan’s Economy Minister Shahin Mustafayev said at a meeting with Zurab Pololikashvili, secretary general of the World Tourism Organization, Azerbaijan’s Economy Ministry said in a message April 6. Mustafayev informed the guest about the rapid development of tourism in Azerbaijan in recent years, a number of international events held in the country, the growth…