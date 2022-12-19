AUR calls on Romanians to continue boycott of Austrian products

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Right Force party national leader Ludovic Orban said on Saturday, in Timisoara, that although he respects the freedom of every Romanian citizen to react as he or she wishes to Austria's decision not to vote for Romania's accession to Schengen, he considers that boycotting Austrian products and companies…

President Klaus Iohannis stated on Thursday that there were discussions about the Schengen matter in the European Council meeting, adding he is optimistic that in 2023 the process shall conclude with a positive result for Romania and Bulgaria, told Agerpres.

Chairman of the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR), deputy George Simion, considers that the rejection of Romania's Schengen bid is a "failure of the current government and of President Klaus Iohannis", which is why he demands the resignation of the Ciuca Cabinet.

George Simion, the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) MP accused, on Monday, in the plenary session of the Chamber of Deputies, minister of the Environment Barna Tanczos of bringing about the wood crisis and the low-cost airline operator Blue Air blockage, and also of leading the ministry…

The president of the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR), George Simion, claimed on Friday in central Alba Iulia that Romania no longer has to finance "not even with a single RON" the Government in Chisinau, adding that "too much funds" have been allocated for the Ukrainian refugees, told Agerpres.

The leader of AUR (Alliance for the Union of Romanians) lawmakers, Antonio Andrusceac, said on Wednesday that the party's representative had been "abusively" removed from the list of lawmakers who are going to go to the US on a mid-term elections observation mission, told Agerpres.

Chairman of the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) George Simion criticized, on Friday, the amendment adopted by the Parliamentary Committee for Justice Laws eliminating the magistrates' misconduct for non-compliance with the decisions of the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR), told Agerpres.

Since 2011, Romania has fulfilled all the technical conditions for joining the Schengen area and it is important for Romanians to benefit from the free movement of people, President Klaus Iohannis stressed on Friday, before attending the informal meeting of the European Council in Prague.