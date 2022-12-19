Stiri Recomandate

AUR calls on Romanians to continue boycott of Austrian products

Publicat:
AUR calls on Romanians to continue boycott of Austrian products

Chairman of the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR), deputy , calls on Romanians to continue the boycott of Austrian products, and asked president Iohannis to put on the agenda of the next the topic of the accession of Romania and Bulgaria to the Schengen area, told Agerpres.

