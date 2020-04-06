ASFOR reacts to Gov't plans to halt wood exploitation activities during emergency period

ASFOR reacts to Gov't plans to halt wood exploitation activities during emergency periodPublicat:
Forest exploitation ensures the woodlands' health and regeneration, the financing of the forest guarding and management services, the necessary wood resources for the furniture and construction industry, as well as the firewood for the population, argue the representatives of the Romanian Wood Industry Companies Association (ASFOR) in an open letter to the government.
Explaining that they have learned of the recent statements of Minister of Environment, Water and Forestry Costel Alexe that he is considering stopping exploitation activities during the state of emergency, the ASFOR representatives…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
STS implements advanced mobile location tech for 112 emergency line
13:17, 01.04.2020 - The Special Telecommunications Service (STS) has implemented an advanced mobile location (AML) technology solution that allows geographic tracking of calls made to the 112 emergency line, exclusively during the emergency call. "The solution was implemented by the Special Telecommunications Service…
Secretary of State with the Interior Ministry (MAI) Raed Arafat: Avoid all activities that are not essential
16:58, 21.03.2020 - Secretary of State with the Interior Ministry (MAI) Raed Arafat posted on Saturday a message through which he urges to avoid, "to the maximum," the activities which are not essential during this period and also recommend the observance of the isolation and social distancing measures."Several…
Proposed EnvMin Alexe: I want in handcuffs those who illegally log, steal from Romania's forests
13:32, 04.03.2020 - he public message I have for all the citizens of Romania and for the state authorities is that I want in handcuffs all those who illegally log, illegally transport or steal from Romania's forests, warned on Wednesday, in a press conference, the proposed Minister of Environment, Water and Forestry…
Environment Minister orders urgent measures following Sunday night spike in Bucharest air pollution
22:17, 02.03.2020 - Minister of the Environment, Water and Forestry Costel Alexe on Monday morning called an emergency meeting with the leaders of the National Environmental Guard (GNM) and of the National Agency for Environmental Protection (ANPM) following the surge in Bucharest's air pollution Sunday night. The onset…
National Environmental Guard currently conducting nationwide sanitation, landfill inspections
16:33, 25.02.2020 - The National Environmental Guard (GNM) is currently carrying out two nationwide inspections of sanitation services and the activity of landfills, acting Minister of the Environment, Water and Forestry Costel Alexe told a specialist conference on Tuesday. "At the moment, the National Environmental…
EnviMin announces plans to set up a state-owned bear sanctuary to ease pressure on Zarnesti Libearty refuge
00:07, 22.02.2020 - Acting Environment Minister Costel Alexe announced on Friday that his ministry will submit this month an application for an EU-funded project providing for setting up a bear sanctuary on land belonging to the Kronstadt Brasov Public Local Administration; according to the Minister, this will take…
European green deal, climate law to be part of Romania's to do list
22:53, 28.01.2020 - A European green deal and a European climate law will be part of Romania's to do list moving forward, and achieving new goals of the European Union, as established under this package of measures, entails major changes for Romania that deals with the environment, climate change, energy, industry,…
EnvirMin announces kickstart, this spring, of Romania's broadest ever afforestation campaign
17:14, 17.01.2020 - Minister of Environment, Water and Forestry Costel Alexe announced the kickstart, this spring, of the broadest ever degraded land afforestation campaign, aimed at soil protection, restoring the hydrological balance and improving environmental conditions. Attending a meeting, this week, with members…