ASFOR reacts to Gov't plans to halt wood exploitation activities during emergency period

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The Special Telecommunications Service (STS) has implemented an advanced mobile location (AML) technology solution that allows geographic tracking of calls made to the 112 emergency line, exclusively during the emergency call. "The solution was implemented by the Special Telecommunications Service…

- Secretary of State with the Interior Ministry (MAI) Raed Arafat posted on Saturday a message through which he urges to avoid, "to the maximum," the activities which are not essential during this period and also recommend the observance of the isolation and social distancing measures."Several…

- he public message I have for all the citizens of Romania and for the state authorities is that I want in handcuffs all those who illegally log, illegally transport or steal from Romania's forests, warned on Wednesday, in a press conference, the proposed Minister of Environment, Water and Forestry…

- Minister of the Environment, Water and Forestry Costel Alexe on Monday morning called an emergency meeting with the leaders of the National Environmental Guard (GNM) and of the National Agency for Environmental Protection (ANPM) following the surge in Bucharest's air pollution Sunday night. The onset…

- The National Environmental Guard (GNM) is currently carrying out two nationwide inspections of sanitation services and the activity of landfills, acting Minister of the Environment, Water and Forestry Costel Alexe told a specialist conference on Tuesday. "At the moment, the National Environmental…

- Acting Environment Minister Costel Alexe announced on Friday that his ministry will submit this month an application for an EU-funded project providing for setting up a bear sanctuary on land belonging to the Kronstadt Brasov Public Local Administration; according to the Minister, this will take…

- A European green deal and a European climate law will be part of Romania's to do list moving forward, and achieving new goals of the European Union, as established under this package of measures, entails major changes for Romania that deals with the environment, climate change, energy, industry,…

- Minister of Environment, Water and Forestry Costel Alexe announced the kickstart, this spring, of the broadest ever degraded land afforestation campaign, aimed at soil protection, restoring the hydrological balance and improving environmental conditions. Attending a meeting, this week, with members…