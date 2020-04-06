Stiri Recomandate

ASFOR reacts to Gov't plans to halt wood exploitation activities during emergency period

Publicat:
ASFOR reacts to Gov't plans to halt wood exploitation activities during emergency period

Forest exploitation ensures the woodlands' health and regeneration, the financing of the forest guarding and management services, the necessary wood resources for the furniture and construction industry, as well as the firewood for the population, argue the representatives of the Romanian Wood Industry Companies Association (ASFOR) in an open letter to the government.

Explaining that they have learned of the recent statements of Minister of Environment, Water and that he is considering stopping exploitation activities during the state of emergency, the ASFOR representatives

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


