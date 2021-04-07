APRIL 7 IN HISTORY

APRIL 7 IN HISTORYPublicat:
1863 - National Congress of Romanians in Sibiu delegates 10 personalities led by Metropolitan Andrei Saguna to present Romanians' political demands to Austrian Emperor Franz Joseph I (1848-1916) in Vienna, agerpres.ro confirms.
1891 - Birth of engineer Aurel A. Beles, member of the Romanian Academy (d. 10 January 1976)
1931 - Birth of actor Amza Pellea. (d. 12 December 1983)
1938 - Birth of painter Gheorghe Anghel.
1941 - Death of Lazar Edeleanu, promoter of modern petrochemistry in Romania. (b. 1 September 1862)
1943 - Birth of director, scenarist and writer…
