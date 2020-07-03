ANSVSA: Number of African swine fever outbreaks goes up to 252

ANSVSA: Number of African swine fever outbreaks goes up to 252Publicat:
The African swine fever is present in 153 localities of 28 counties, with a number of 252 active outbreaks, among which four in commercial units, while in 12 counties only wild boar cases have been diagnosed, the National Sanitary Veterinary and Food Safety Authority (ANSVSA) informs. A number of 243 outbreaks in 147 localities of 27 counties had been reported last week.
The veterinary authority points out that in the interval June 25 - July 1, 2020, 17 new outbreaks have been reported in the counties: Dolj - 4, Timis - 4, Ilfov - 2 and one each in Bihor, Prahova, Braila, Satu Mare,…
