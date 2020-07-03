ANSVSA: Number of African swine fever outbreaks goes up to 252

Stiri Recomandate

Îți place la film în AER LIBER? Iată ce te așteaptă

Anul trecut am fi zis că ne-am plictisit de aglomerația la filmele care rulează în sălile speciale din mall-uri și vrem la film în aer liber. Anul acesta nu mai avem ce zice…decât că e musai la film în aer... [citeste mai departe]

FOTO și VIDEO | Insulă de gunoaie pe râul Olt, în apropierea celei mai vechi mănăstiri de maici din România. Primarul din Călimănești: O să curețe cei de la Hidroelectrica

În dreptul unei ecluze de la marginea… [citeste mai departe]

Cum sa alegi cea mai buna hrana umeda pentru caini? Sfaturi de la specialisti!

Cainii sunt considerati a fi cei mai loiali prieteni necuvantatori ai oamenilor, iar acest lucru a fost dovedit de nenumarate ori de-a lungul timpului. Sunt extrem de inteligenti si se ataseaza foarte repede de stapanii lor. Este important, insa,… [citeste mai departe]

Iohannis: Schools ability to provide education through online means - a key prerequisite for the future

The ability of schools to provide education through online means is a key prerequisite for the future, President Klaus Iohannis said on Friday in a message presented on the occasion of the 'Teleschool'… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO! Beat, îşi asmuţea câinele periculos la trecători prin Govândari

REŞIŢA – Oamenii speriaţi au sunat la 112. Proprietarul şi câinele s-au refugiat într-un autoturism, iar după îndelungi tratative, câinele a ajuns la padoc, iar veselul proprietar a fost încătuşat şi amendat de jandarmi cu 1.700 de lei! „În urma apelului… [citeste mai departe]

Consilier în cadrul Casei de Asigurări de Sănătate, pozitiv Covid-19

Noul virus afectează și Casa Județeană de Asigurare de Sănătate Dâmbovița. Unul dintre consilierii instituției a fost testat pozitiv pentru Post-ul Consilier în cadrul Casei de Asigurări de Sănătate, pozitiv Covid-19 apare prima dată în Gazeta Dambovitei . [citeste mai departe]

Victor Negrescu: România se află pe ultimul loc la ocuparea locurilor de muncă în rândul tinerilor

Europarlamentarul Victor Negrescu a prezentat vineri un raport din care reiese că România este pe ultimul loc la iniţiativa privind ocuparea locurilor de muncă în rândul tinerilor cu o rată de absorbţie… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO| Elevi din Alba, cu media 10 la Evaluarea Națională, premiați de Primăria Alba Iulia cu 1.000 lei: Premii si pentru profesori

Ziarul Unirea FOTO| Elevi din Alba, cu media 10 la Evaluarea Națională, premiați de Primăria Alba Iulia cu 1.000 lei: Premii si pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Explozie puternică la o fabrică de artificii, aproape 200 de oameni se aflau înăuntru. Sunt numeroase victime, imagini terifiante VIDEO

Explozia, descrisă de serviciile de urgenţă drept ''accident industrial'', s-a produs în cursul dimineţii în oraşul Hendek,… [citeste mai departe]

Pascaru: Partidele din opoziție nu fac decît să-i apere pe „eroii lui Plahotniuc”

Deputatul PSRM Nicolae Pascaru condamnă acțiunile formațiunilor de opoziție, care au boicotat timp de două zile ședințele Parlamentului. Potrivit lui, grupurile conduse de Șor și Candu nu urmăresc decît să destabilizeze situația… [citeste mai departe]


ANSVSA: Number of African swine fever outbreaks goes up to 252

Publicat:
swine fever is present in 153 localities of 28 counties, with a number of 252 active outbreaks, among which four in commercial units, while in 12 counties only wild boar cases have been diagnosed, the and (ANSVSA) informs. A number of 243 outbreaks in 147 localities of 27 counties had been reported last week.

The veterinary authority points out that in the interval June 25 - July 1, 2020, 17 new outbreaks have been reported in the counties: Dolj - 4, Timis - 4, Ilfov - 2 and one each in Bihor, Prahova, Braila, ,…

