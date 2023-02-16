ANI establishes state of incompatibility regarding Bucharest former mayor Oprescu

Stiri Recomandate

Mai sunt câteva săptămâni până la primăvară, când vom avea un nou sezon al alergiilor la polen. Cei care se ştiu cu aceste probleme pot să ia măsuri încă de pe acum. Despre soluţii împotriva simptomelor specifice alergiei discutăm cu dr. Adriana… [citeste mai departe]

Pe site-ul ANI au apărut numele lui Sorin Oprescu și Nicușor Dan, primarul Bucureștiului. Din ceea ce au descoperit cei de la ANI, se pare... The post Nicușor Dan și Sorin Oprescu, în vizorul procurorilor! Care sunt acuzațiile appeared first… [citeste mai departe]

Consiliul Tehnico-Economic din cadrul Primăriei municipiului a avizat favorabil studiul de fezabilitate privind… [citeste mai departe]

Bulgaria a devenit faimoasă ca și campioană europeană în ceea ce privește nominalizările „Magnitsky” câștigate, deoarece opt bulgari s-au clasat… [citeste mai departe]

Mai mulți iubitori de animale acuză administrația orașului Beclean că nu deține un adăpost pentru câini autorizat. Mai mult, nici nu ar steriliza… [citeste mai departe]

Planeta a luat-o razna complet. După pandemie şi război a venit demenţa cutremurelor, dar lucrul cel mai bizar dintre toate este descinderea extratereştrilor sub formă de baloane. Maestrul Ion Cristoiu… [citeste mai departe]

Joi, 16 februarie 2023, au loc noi trageri Loto 6/49, Noroc, Joker, Noroc Plus, Loto 5/40 și Super Noroc, după ce la tragerile loto… [citeste mai departe]

Jocul de poker este fără discuţie cel mai cunoscut joc de cărţi de pe tot globul pământesc. Toată lumea l-a jucat la un moment dat cu prietenii sau într-o seară dedicată familiei pentru că jocul este unul eminamente social şi are darul să întărească relaţiile de camaraderie dintre oameni. Acesta este poker-ul distractiv, care… [citeste mai departe]

După ce a dezvoltat firma International Alexander până la momentul în care, în 2023, toate topurile și cataloagele o indică a… [citeste mai departe]

Primarul Capitalei, Nicușor Dan, a avut o primă reacție la comunicatul Agenției Naționale de Integritate, care îl acuză de conflict… [citeste mai departe]


ANI establishes state of incompatibility regarding Bucharest former mayor Oprescu

Publicat:
ANI establishes state of incompatibility regarding Bucharest former mayor Oprescu

(ANI) established that former mayor was in a state of incompatibility, when he worked as a doctor at the , told Agerpres.

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Minister-President of Bavaria Soder to meet president Iohannis, PM Ciuca in Bucharest, Monday

11:55, 10.02.2023 - Minister-President of Bavaria Markus Soder will be visiting Romania on Monday and will have bilateral meetings with President Klaus Iohannis and Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, informs the German Embassy in Bucharest. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…

Secretary of state with Education Ministry Lixandru says he no longer has any job duties

13:45, 01.02.2023 - Secretary of State with the Ministry of Education Florin Lixandru on Wednesday confirmed to AGERPRES that he no longer has any job duties to carry out, after a ministerial order repealed those he had, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…

Grand Chess Tour returns in Bucharest in 2023

14:25, 10.01.2023 - The Grand Chess Tour (GCT), a circuit of international events, will be present for the fourth consecutive time in Bucharest, between May 4-16, according to a press release sent to AGERPRES. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…

Code Yellow for fog in 16 counties, Bucharest, Monday morning, 13 counties under strong wind warnings

09:30, 09.01.2023 - The National Meteorological Administration (ANM) issued, on Monday, a series of Code yellow nowcasting warnings of strong wind, but also of fog and dust, valid in many areas of the country. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…

One million visitors to Bucharest's West Side Christmas Market, in Drumul Taberei

21:50, 28.12.2022 - The Christmas Market in Bucharest's Drumul Taberei neighborhood "West Side Christmas Market", organized by UNTOLD Universe, in partnership with the Sector 6 Hall, was visited by one million people in 33 days. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…

Crown Custodian Margareta, Prince Radu visit new Google headquarters in Bucharest

19:16, 08.12.2022 - The Crown Custodian Margareta, and Prince Radu visited the newest Google headquarters in Bucharest, the Royal Family of Romania informs, in a Facebook post on Thursday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your…

NATO2022 Bucharest/ Iohannis: It is our joint responsibility to fully implement the decisions taken in Madrid

15:50, 29.11.2022 - President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday that the decisions adopted at the NATO Summit in Madrid this year, particularly those regarding the Eastern Flank posture, must be implemented as soon as possible. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…

USR to probably decide at end-2023 whether it backs Dan for new term as Bucharest mayor

22:26, 28.11.2022 - Save Romania Union (USR) will probably decide towards the end of 2023 whether it backs Nicusor Dan for a new mandate as Bucharest's general mayor, the president of the party, Catalin Drula said on B1Tv station, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…


