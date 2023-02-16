ANI establishes state of incompatibility regarding Bucharest former mayor Oprescu

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Minister-President of Bavaria Markus Soder will be visiting Romania on Monday and will have bilateral meetings with President Klaus Iohannis and Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, informs the German Embassy in Bucharest.

Secretary of State with the Ministry of Education Florin Lixandru on Wednesday confirmed to AGERPRES that he no longer has any job duties to carry out, after a ministerial order repealed those he had, told Agerpres.

The Grand Chess Tour (GCT), a circuit of international events, will be present for the fourth consecutive time in Bucharest, between May 4-16, according to a press release sent to AGERPRES.

The National Meteorological Administration (ANM) issued, on Monday, a series of Code yellow nowcasting warnings of strong wind, but also of fog and dust, valid in many areas of the country.

The Christmas Market in Bucharest's Drumul Taberei neighborhood "West Side Christmas Market", organized by UNTOLD Universe, in partnership with the Sector 6 Hall, was visited by one million people in 33 days.

The Crown Custodian Margareta, and Prince Radu visited the newest Google headquarters in Bucharest, the Royal Family of Romania informs, in a Facebook post on Thursday.

President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday that the decisions adopted at the NATO Summit in Madrid this year, particularly those regarding the Eastern Flank posture, must be implemented as soon as possible.

Save Romania Union (USR) will probably decide towards the end of 2023 whether it backs Nicusor Dan for a new mandate as Bucharest's general mayor, the president of the party, Catalin Drula said on B1Tv station, told Agerpres.