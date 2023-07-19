American actor John Malkovich to perform at Timisoara National Theatre on Thursday and Friday

Stiri Recomandate

Freestyle Puppetry, în premieră la Constanța

Freestyle Puppetry, în premieră la Constanța

Teatrul de Animație Țăndărică, are deosebita onoare de a participa cu momentele de teatru de animație stradal, ”Freestyle Puppetry”, la două dintre mai importante evenimente teatrale din Constanța: SEAS – Stagiunea estivală a artelor spectacolului, în per [citeste mai departe]

Două evenimente marca „UPT Campus Creativ”, sub înaltul patronaj al Parlamentului European

Două evenimente marca „UPT Campus Creativ”, sub înaltul patronaj al Parlamentului European

Noaptea Campusului Deschis/Noaptea Cercetătorilor Europeni și FAST – Festivalul Școlilor de Arhitectură, evenimente marca „UPT Campus Creativ”, se vor desfășura sub înaltul patronaj al Parlamentului European.… [citeste mai departe]

Un centru de îngrijire din Mureș a fost închis în urma controalelor. Beneficiarii au fost relocaţi

Un centru de îngrijire din Mureș a fost închis în urma controalelor. Beneficiarii au fost relocaţi

Centrul de Îngrijire şi Asistenţă "Căsuţa lu Min" din judeţul Mureş a fost închis în urma neregulilor constatate la controalele efectuate la toate centrele sociale din judeţ, iar alte centre au… [citeste mai departe]

Protest al femeilor afgane la Kabul față de hotărârea talibanilor de a închide saloanele de înfrumusețare. „Nu-mi luați pâinea și apa”

Protest al femeilor afgane la Kabul față de hotărârea talibanilor de a închide saloanele de înfrumusețare. „Nu-mi luați pâinea și apa”

Aproximativ 50 de femei au participat miercuri, 19 iulie, la un protest în capitala Afganistanului, față… [citeste mai departe]

Accident pe drumul dintre Cavnic și Budești. O șoferiță s-a răsturnat cu mașina

Accident pe drumul dintre Cavnic și Budești. O șoferiță s-a răsturnat cu mașina

O șoferiță din Breb, în vârstă de 36 de ani, a ajuns pe patul de spital ca urmare a unui accident rutier care a avut loc azi, 19 iulie, pe drumul județean 109F, în Budești. Despre evenimentul rutier au fost anunțați polițiștii Secției… [citeste mai departe]

​Salariul minim net în construcții ar scădea cu 780 lei dacă se taie scutirile fiscale în vigoare (calcule BNS)

​Salariul minim net în construcții ar scădea cu 780 lei dacă se taie scutirile fiscale în vigoare (calcule BNS)

Salariul minim net acordat lucrătorilor din firmele de construcții ar scădea cu 780 de lei dacă Guvernul elimină facilitățile fiscale în vigoare pentru acești anagajați,… [citeste mai departe]

Meciul FCSB-Dinamo nu se va juca pe stadionul Steaua. Explicația clubului Armatei și a lui Gigi Becali

Meciul FCSB-Dinamo nu se va juca pe stadionul Steaua. Explicația clubului Armatei și a lui Gigi Becali

CSA Steaua a transmis miercuri, 19 iulie, că negocierile purtate cu FCSB s-au blocat după ce clubul patronat de Gigi Becali nu a prezentat „polița de asigurare acte de vandalism și biletul la… [citeste mai departe]

Nou-născut aruncat într-o toaletă de mama sa

Nou-născut aruncat într-o toaletă de mama sa

Dosar penal pentru o mamă din Botoșani care și-a aruncat nou-născutul într-o toaletă. Medicii care au tratat-o pe femeie sunt cei care au dat alerta la 112. Citește și: Educatoare din Pitești, trei ani de închisoare cu suspendare după ce a strâns de gât o fetiță Incidentul s-a petrecut în noaptea de 15 spre… [citeste mai departe]

„Dăm Folk!” Tabăra și festivalul național de creație – Bicazul Ardelean 24-30 iulie 2023

„Dăm Folk!” Tabăra și festivalul național de creație – Bicazul Ardelean 24-30 iulie 2023

O micuță localitate de pe Valea Bicazului, de la sud de muntele Ceahlău, va fi timp de o săptămână capitala folk-ului juvenil românesc. Cum? Prin efortul  Asociației Culturale „EU CRED”, care organizează Tabăra… [citeste mai departe]

60.000 de tone de grâne au fost distruse în atacul de la Odesa, acuză Kievul. Ce condiții pune Moscova pentru reluarea acordului privind cerealele

60.000 de tone de grâne au fost distruse în atacul de la Odesa, acuză Kievul. Ce condiții pune Moscova pentru reluarea acordului privind cerealele

Kievul a afirmat miercuri, 19 iulie, că Rusia a distrus 60.000 de tone de cereale destinate exportului… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

American actor John Malkovich to perform at Timisoara National Theatre on Thursday and Friday

Publicat:
American actor John Malkovich to perform at Timisoara National Theatre on Thursday and Friday

actor will perform on Thursday and Friday at the in Timisoara in 's play .

There will be three performances, one on July 20 from 7:00 p.m., and another two on July 21 from 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

CITESTE SI First edition of international street theatre festival, SEASTREET, between July 28 and 30 17:24 0 ECC2023/ Two events from UPT , under EP high auspices 17:05 4 Restrictive fiscal measures contemplated by Gov't would blow up Romanian tourism potential (employers' organisation) 16:17 9 PM Ciolacu,…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

First edition of international street theatre festival, SEASTREET, between July 28 and 30

17:35, 19.07.2023 - The first edition of the international street theatre festival - SEASTREET - will take place for three days, between July 28 and 30, in southeastern Constanta."The festival is funded mainly by the City Hall of Constanta, but also by the Constanta County Council (through the Constanta State Theatre,…

JusMin Gorghiu: In 2022 - lowest percentage of recidivists in the last 13 years

16:40, 29.06.2023 - JusMin Gorghiu: In 2022 - lowest percentage of recidivists in the last 13 years. Justice Minister Alina Gorghiu said on Thursday that, in 2022, Romania reached the lowest percentage of recidivists among the incarcerated population in the last 13 years, told Agerpres. CITESTE SI Iohannis: Risks…

EnvirMin Fechet: Environment Ministry can only be a supporter of as much green space as possible

16:15, 29.06.2023 - Environment Minister Mircea Fechet said on Thursday that he is a supporter of as much green space as possible, mentioning that he will personally participate in the debates of the parliamentary committees discussing the draft law on regulation in this area. CITESTE SI Iohannis: Risks that fake…

EduMin: Candidates with averages below 5 in National Assessment has increased, those with 10 has doubled

16:15, 29.06.2023 - The Minister of Education, Ligia Deca, said on Thursday, regarding the results of the National Assessment exam, that the number of candidates with an average of 10 has doubled compared to last year, but, unfortunately, the percentage of candidates with averages below five has increased, from at 17.7%…

Iohannis: Risks that fake news have on our democratic course urge us to remain vigilant

16:15, 29.06.2023 - The risks that fake news have on the democratic course urge us to remain vigilant and ready to combat them, defending human rights, Euro-Atlantic values and security, President Klaus Iohannis emphasized on Thursday, in a message sent on the occasion of the commemoration of the 82 years since the…

TransMin Grindeanu: The economy can be built, developed with an integrated vision like that of PSD

16:50, 15.06.2023 - TransMin Grindeanu: The economy can be built, developed with an integrated vision like that of PSD. Outgoing Transport Minister Sorin Grindeanu of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) - picked again to head the same minister in the incoming Ciolacu government - said on Thursday that the Romanian economy…

Acclaimed American actor John Malkovich to perform at Timisoara National Theatre this July

10:21, 16.05.2023 - Acclaimed American actor John Malkovich will be in Timisoara on July 20 - 21, starring in The Infernal Comedy musical theater piece staged at the National Theatre."The National Theater in Timisoara continues the Romanian Drama Festival (FEST-FDR) Seasons with a one-off event, an absolute debut for…

Tennis: Sorana Cirstea loses in second round in Rome (WTA)

21:15, 12.05.2023 - Romanian tennis player Sorana Cirstea was defeated by Latvian Jelena Ostapenko, 6-3, 3-6, 6-2, on Friday, in the second round of the WTA 1,000 tournament in Rome, with total prizes of 3,572,618 euros. CITESTE SI First E2 Centre in Europe to run NuScale SMR simulator, launched at Politehnica University…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 19 iulie 2023
USD 4.4033
EUR 4.9465
CHF 5.1315
GBP 5.7007
CAD 3.3426
XAU 279.977
JPY 3.1501
CNY 0.6102
AED 1.1988
AUD 2.9817
MDL 0.2464
BGN 2.5291

Urmareste stirile pe: