American actor John Malkovich to perform at Timisoara National Theatre on Thursday and Friday

- The first edition of the international street theatre festival - SEASTREET - will take place for three days, between July 28 and 30, in southeastern Constanta."The festival is funded mainly by the City Hall of Constanta, but also by the Constanta County Council (through the Constanta State Theatre,…

JusMin Gorghiu: In 2022 - lowest percentage of recidivists in the last 13 years. Justice Minister Alina Gorghiu said on Thursday that, in 2022, Romania reached the lowest percentage of recidivists among the incarcerated population in the last 13 years, told Agerpres.

Environment Minister Mircea Fechet said on Thursday that he is a supporter of as much green space as possible, mentioning that he will personally participate in the debates of the parliamentary committees discussing the draft law on regulation in this area.

- The Minister of Education, Ligia Deca, said on Thursday, regarding the results of the National Assessment exam, that the number of candidates with an average of 10 has doubled compared to last year, but, unfortunately, the percentage of candidates with averages below five has increased, from at 17.7%…

- The risks that fake news have on the democratic course urge us to remain vigilant and ready to combat them, defending human rights, Euro-Atlantic values and security, President Klaus Iohannis emphasized on Thursday, in a message sent on the occasion of the commemoration of the 82 years since the…

- TransMin Grindeanu: The economy can be built, developed with an integrated vision like that of PSD. Outgoing Transport Minister Sorin Grindeanu of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) - picked again to head the same minister in the incoming Ciolacu government - said on Thursday that the Romanian economy…

- Acclaimed American actor John Malkovich will be in Timisoara on July 20 - 21, starring in The Infernal Comedy musical theater piece staged at the National Theatre."The National Theater in Timisoara continues the Romanian Drama Festival (FEST-FDR) Seasons with a one-off event, an absolute debut for…

Romanian tennis player Sorana Cirstea was defeated by Latvian Jelena Ostapenko, 6-3, 3-6, 6-2, on Friday, in the second round of the WTA 1,000 tournament in Rome, with total prizes of 3,572,618 euros.