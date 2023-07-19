American actor John Malkovich to perform at Timisoara National Theatre on Thursday and Friday

American actor John Malkovich to perform at Timisoara National Theatre on Thursday and FridayPublicat:
Famed American actor John Malkovich will perform on Thursday and Friday at the National Theater in Timisoara in Michael Sturminger's play The Infernal Comedy.
There will be three performances, one on July 20 from 7:00 p.m., and another two on July 21 from 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.
