Almost 39 pct of Romanians say they will not go on holiday this summer (survey) Approximately 39% of Romanians say they will not go on holiday at all this summer, and of those who will, more than 73% will spend their summer holidays in Romania, according to a survey conducted by CEC Bank in partnership with the banking comparison tool FinZoom.ro. When it comes to the budget allocated this year for the holiday - about 10% of respondents mentioned that they will allocate less than 1,000 RON, almost 25% answered between 1,000 - 3,000 RON, 14.5% will allocate between 3,000 - 6,000 RON, about 9% have planned between 6,000 - 10,000 RON, and almost 4% intend to spend more than… Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro

