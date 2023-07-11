Almost 39 pct of Romanians say they will not go on holiday this summer (survey)

Stiri Recomandate

Întâlnire între cinci președinți de consilii județene din vestul țării. Ce pun la cale

Întâlnire între cinci președinți de consilii județene din vestul țării. Ce pun la cale

Președinții a cinci consilii județene s-au reunit ieri la Timișoara „pentru a poziționa regiunea Banat – Crișana în topul destinațiilor turistice din România”. La întâlnirea care a fost găzduită la Timișoara de Alin… [citeste mai departe]

S-a constituit REPER Timişoara. Soţia consilierului local exclus din USR, Andrei Meşter, secretar general

S-a constituit REPER Timişoara. Soţia consilierului local exclus din USR, Andrei Meşter, secretar general

REPER, partidul constituit de Dacian Cioloş, dar fără Cioloş în conducere, are filială şi la Timişoara. În conducerea filialei se află şi Adina Meşter, soţia consilierului local Andrei… [citeste mai departe]

Lovitura lui Kadîrov: cinci militari ucraineni capturați în zona Klişciivka

Lovitura lui Kadîrov: cinci militari ucraineni capturați în zona Klişciivka

Liderul Republicii Cecene a menționat că localitatea Klişciivka este controlată de Forțele Armate Ruse. Preşedintele Republicii Cecene, Ramzan Kadîov, a anunțat capturarea a cinci militari ai Forțelor Armate ale Ucrainei, în zona așezării Klişciivka,… [citeste mai departe]

Politia Romana: Amenzi in valoare de milioane de lei, acordate intr-o singura zi! Mii de persoane au fost sanctionate

Politia Romana: Amenzi in valoare de milioane de lei, acordate intr-o singura zi! Mii de persoane au fost sanctionate

In ultimele 24 de ore, incepand de ieri, 10 iulie, politistii au intervenit la peste 3.000 de sesizari venite din partea cetatenilor, iar in urma activitatilor desfasurate… [citeste mai departe]

Ai vedere ageră dacă zăreşti rapid bufnița din copac. Ai curaj să încerci?

Ai vedere ageră dacă zăreşti rapid bufnița din copac. Ai curaj să încerci?

Un nou test de atenție i-a pus la treabă pe internauți, după ce au acceptat provocarea de a găsi bufnița singuratică așezată în copac în imaginea de mai sus, în doar câteva secunde. Crezi că te numeri printre cei despre care se poate spune… [citeste mai departe]

Prefectul Radu Perianu: „Alimente expirate, mobilier sanitar deteriorat, mucegai, igrasie, în azilele private din Argeș”

Prefectul Radu Perianu: „Alimente expirate, mobilier sanitar deteriorat, mucegai, igrasie, în azilele private din Argeș”

După scandalul „azilelor groazei” din Voluntari, au început controalele și în centrele pentru vârstnici din Argeș! Acestea sunt coordonate de Prefectura… [citeste mai departe]

Tinerii, avertizați că răspândirea de imagini intime este infracțiune și se poate pedepsi ...

Tinerii, avertizați că răspândirea de imagini intime este infracțiune și se poate pedepsi ...

Polițiștii de la Biroul Siguranța Școlară din cadrul IPJ Suceava derulează în această vară activități preventive care au drept scop informarea tinerilor cu privire la pericolele de pe internet. Publicul… [citeste mai departe]

Pune un pliculeț de ceai folosit în ghiveciul cu plante. Vei vedea efectul fabulos după 3 zile

Pune un pliculeț de ceai folosit în ghiveciul cu plante. Vei vedea efectul fabulos după 3 zile

Pentru asta, trebuie să așezi pliculețele în pământ foarte aproape de rădăcina plantei. Pliculețele de ceai nu numai că vor determina planta să crească mai rapid, dar vor acționa și ca un dezumidificator în… [citeste mai departe]

Românii care nu trebuie să plătească contribuții la sănătate. Anumite sectoare sunt susținute în continuare de bugetul de stat

Românii care nu trebuie să plătească contribuții la sănătate. Anumite sectoare sunt susținute în continuare de bugetul de stat

Problema intrată în dialogul public la finalul lunii iunie cu privire la reintroducerea contribuțiilor la sistemul de sănătate… [citeste mai departe]

A furat de la o întreprindere de stat bunuri de peste 1 mil. lei: Un bărbat, condamnat la 7 ani de închisoare

A furat de la o întreprindere de stat bunuri de peste 1 mil. lei: Un bărbat, condamnat la 7 ani de închisoare

Un bărbat în vârstă de 56 de ani a fost recunoscut vinovat pentru furt, stabilindu-i-se o pedeapsă sub formă de închisoare pe un termen de 7 ani, cu executarea pedepsei în penitenciar… [citeste mai departe]


Almost 39 pct of Romanians say they will not go on holiday this summer (survey)

Publicat:
Almost 39 pct of Romanians say they will not go on holiday this summer (survey)

Approximately 39% of Romanians say they will not go on holiday at all this summer, and of those who will, more than 73% will spend their summer holidays in Romania, according to a survey conducted by CEC Bank in partnership with the banking comparison tool FinZoom.ro.

When it comes to the budget allocated this year for the holiday - about 10% of respondents mentioned that they will allocate less than 1,000 RON, almost 25% answered between 1,000 - 3,000 RON, 14.5% will allocate between 3,000 - 6,000 RON, about 9% have planned between 6,000 - 10,000 RON, and almost 4% intend to spend more than…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Urmareste stirile pe: