Almost 154k persons enter Romania on Thursday, rd 17k Ukrainians included

The General Inspectorate of the Border Police informs that on Thursday, 153,854 people entered Romania through the border points, of which 16,849 were Ukrainian citizens.
According to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Friday, approximately 333,700 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, and more than 83,800 means of transport passed the control formalities (both in the direction of entry and exit) through the border points throughout the country.
As of February 10, 2022 (pre-conflict period), 5,498,591 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania.
