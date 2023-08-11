Almost 154k persons enter Romania on Thursday, rd 17k Ukrainians included

Stiri Recomandate

Nord-coreenii sunt obligați să protejeze statuile și portretele dictatorilor Kim înainte de ei înșiși în timpul furtunii masive Khanum

Nord-coreenilor li s-a transmis că „prioritară”, în timpul furtunii tropicale Khanum, este protejarea statuilor și portretelor… [citeste mai departe]

Navă încărcată cu grâu polonez, oprită în Portul Houston. Vameşii americani şi-au motivat decizia printr-o posibilă contaminare cu porumb

Vameşii americani au oprit o navă încărcată cu grâu polonez în Portul Houston, o decizie care ar putea da… [citeste mai departe]

BAIA MARE – Avem comisie de verificare a stadiului implementării proiectelor pe bani europeni. Cine face parte din aceasta

Consilierii locali băimăreni au decis, la finele lunii iulie, constituirea unei comisii speciale de analiză și verificare a performanței proiectelor din… [citeste mai departe]

Se vinde firma cu magazine și în România. Miliardarul care dă lovitura anului

Se vinde firma cu magazine și în România. Cine este miliardarul care dă lovitura anului, urmărind să cumpere cu totul retailerul de cosmetice L’Occitane. Ce intenționează să facă după preluarea companiei. Un miliardar austriac preia o companie… [citeste mai departe]

„Leii din Banat” şi-au aflat adversarii din Alpe Adria Cup. Echipa de baschet SCM – o nouă modificare a denumirii complete

SCM Timişoara, care se pare că şi-a modificat uşor numele (la baschet) dat de unul dintre sponsorii majori, şi-a aflat adversarii din competiţia… [citeste mai departe]

Se fac jocuri de culise? Toni Petrea, despre zvonurile legate de venirea lui Marius Șumudică la „U”: „Nu s-a pus problema de așa ceva”

Conducătorii Universității Cluj, dar și tehnicianul Toni Petrea, neagă orice discuție despre plecarea sa de la… [citeste mai departe]

Trezoreriile nu lucrează, deși sunt de plătit salarii și de încasat bani / Boloș: Peste 5 miliarde de lei sunt de achitat azi. Îndemn la calm

Ministrul Finanţelor a fost întrebat vineri dacă toţi bugetarii îşi vor primi astăzi banii. “16.300 de plăţi… [citeste mai departe]

Horoscopul culorilor cu Mariana Cojocaru. De ce ești atras de o anumită nuanță și ce înseamnă asta

Totul este organizat, are o ordine și o disciplină, totul e cu rost și cu scop. Așa este și în zodiac, de aceea și avem un astfel de horoscop al culorilor, deloc întâmplător. Fiecare planetă… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO. Angajații de la Finanțe continuă protestele. Boloș: „Nu pot rezolva peste noapte”

Nu renunță la proteste. Angajaţii din direcţiile financiare din mai multe judeţe protestează, vineri, faţă de prevederile ordonanţei de reducere a cheltuielilor pregătită de Guvern. „Nu pot să le rezolv peste noapte”,… [citeste mai departe]

Președintele polonez Andrzej Duda: Ucraina are nevoie de mai multe arme pentru a schimba balanța războiului

Ucraina are nevoie de mai multă asistență internațională, deoarece, cel mai probabil, nu are suficiente arme pentru a schimba balanța războiului, a declarat președintele polonez Andrzej… [citeste mai departe]


Almost 154k persons enter Romania on Thursday, rd 17k Ukrainians included

Publicat:
Almost 154k persons enter Romania on Thursday, rd 17k Ukrainians included

of the informs that on Thursday, 153,854 people entered Romania through the border points, of which 16,849 were Ukrainian citizens.

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Friday, approximately 333,700 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, and more than 83,800 means of transport passed the control formalities (both in the direction of entry and exit) through the border points throughout the country.

As of February 10, 2022 (pre-conflict period), 5,498,591 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania.

The border police detected 57 illegal acts…

Over 178k travelers enter Romania on Monday, of whom rd 16k Ukrainians

11:20, 08.08.2023 - The General Inspectorate of the Border Police informs that on Monday, 178,080 people entered Romania through the border points, of whom 16,069 were Ukrainian citizens.According to a press release sent on Tuesday to AGERPRES, approximately 378,400 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, with approximately…

Border Police: More than 181k people entered Romania on Friday, 18k of them Ukrainians

13:25, 05.08.2023 - The General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF) informs that, on Friday, 181,458 people entered Romania through the border crossing points, including 17,797 Ukrainian citizens.According to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Saturday, approximately 345,600 people, Romanian and foreign citizens,…

Border Police: Almost 139k people entered Romania on Wednesday, 18k of them Ukrainians

13:05, 03.08.2023 - Border Police: Almost 139k people entered Romania on Wednesday, 18k of them UkrainiansThe General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPR) informs that, on Wednesday, 138,899 people entered Romania through the border crossing points, of whom 18,042 were Ukrainian citizens, told Agerpres. According…

Almost 148k persons enter Romania on Tuesday, including round 16k Ukrainians

11:45, 02.08.2023 - Almost 148k persons enter Romania on Tuesday, including round 16k UkrainiansThe General Inspectorate of Border Police (IGPR) informs that on Tuesday, 147,880 people entered Romania through the border crossing points, including 16,090 Ukrainian citizens, told Agerpres. According to a press…

Almost 147,000 people enter Romania on Monday, including about 15,700 Ukrainians

10:50, 11.07.2023 - The General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPR) informs that on Monday, 146,948 people entered Romania through the border points, of which 15,648 were Ukrainian citizens.According to a press release sent on Tuesday by AGERPRES, approximately 295,600 people, Romanian citizens and foreigners,…

Over 148,300 people entered Romania on Friday, of which around 16,144 were Ukrainians

11:25, 08.07.2023 - The General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPR) informs that on Friday, July 7, 148,300 people entered Romania through the border points, of which 16,144 were Ukrainian citizens.According to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Saturday, approximately 288,500 people, Romanian and foreign citizens,…

Over 79,000 people entered Romania on Monday, of which over 7,800 Ukrainians

11:05, 30.05.2023 - The General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPR) informs that on Monday, 79,155 people entered Romania through the border points, of which 7,866 were Ukrainian citizens.According to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday, approximately 182,950 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, with…

Approximately 209,100 persons cross borders on Friday

12:55, 27.05.2023 - Approximately 209,100 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, with more than 55,000 means of transport, carried out, on Friday, the control formalities (both on entry and exit ways) through the border points throughout the country.According to the Border Police, 104,498 people entered Romania, including…


Cursul valutar din 10 august 2023
USD 4.4866
EUR 4.9433
CHF 5.1351
GBP 5.7241
CAD 3.3465
XAU 277.018
JPY 3.1182
CNY 0.6223
AED 1.2215
AUD 2.9397
MDL 0.2545
BGN 2.5275

