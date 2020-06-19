ALDE urges gov't to ask EU for approval to use the European funds as collateral for loans

ALDE urges gov't to ask EU for approval to use the European funds as collateral for loansPublicat:
The Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) has urged the government to get the European Union's approval to use EU money "as collateral for loans," warning that otherwise "it will be too late" for Romanians who will lose their jobs.
"Klaus Werner Iohannis came out at the press conference after the European Council summit. He told us in full confidence that they agree to disagree. We say once again to the government: get the approval from the European Union to use the EU money to as collateral for loans! Otherwise, when this money comes, if it comes, it will be much too late for the…
