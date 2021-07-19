Airport wait times for those entering country with no digital certificate can go up to 40 minutes

Stiri Recomandate

Valori ridicate de trafic pe DN39, Constanța- Mangalia. Care sunt rutele aleternative

Având în vedere faptul că pe DN 39, între Mangalia și Constanța, sunt înregistrate valori ridicate de trafic, polițiștii din cadrul Inspectoratului de Poliție Județean Constanța recomandă șoferilor următoarele rute alternative:DN… [citeste mai departe]

MAE condamnă operațiunile cibernetice maligne asupra Microsoft Exchange Server și a campaniei Grupării APT40

Astfel, potrivit unui comunicat emis presei, MAE își exprimă solidaritatea cu Statele Unite ale Americii, Regatul Unit al Marii Britanii și Irlandei de Nord și ceilalți parteneri… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO ULTIMA ORĂ Marcel Ciolacu anunță că liderii PSD se duc la DNA: Să ia măsuri față de hoțiile din pandemie

Marcel Ciolacu anunță că liderii PSD sunt la un pas de a recurge la un gest fără precedent în istorie! Președintele social-democraților a precizat că vrea să meargă,… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO| Localnici și pompieri cu suflet mare, în Apuseni: Mașină căzută într-un șanț, între Abrud și Câmpeni, repusă pe drum, în timpul inundațiilor

VIDEO| Localnici și pompieri cu suflet mare, în Apuseni: Mașină căzută într-un… [citeste mai departe]

O corabie militară antică şi morminte greceşti, descoperite în oraşul scufundat Thonis-Heracleion din Egipt

O echipă de scufundători a descoperit fragmente dintr-o corabie militară în oraşul antic scufundat Thonis-Heracleion - odinioară cel mai mare port egiptean la Mediterană -, precum… [citeste mai departe]

Când ar putea CREȘTE alocațiile de hrană în spitale. Anunțul lui Nicușor Dan

"Necesităţile sunt uriaşe şi pe multe direcţii, însă vă aduc aminte că am preluat această instituţie cu datorii curente de 3 miliarde de lei. (...) După o rectificare bugetară pozitivă la nivel naţional, dacă se întâmplă asta, o rectificare… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO Copii blocați, inundații și DJ 155F închis traficului la Durău

Un grup de copii este blocat la Duruitoarea, iar în aceeași zonă din județul Neamț, drumul județeam  DJ 155F (drumul axial Bicaz – Durău) este blocat pe ambele sensuri de mers. Mai multe autoturisme sunt blocate din cauza aluviunilor și a copacilor căzuți,… [citeste mai departe]

România, pe locul 10 în Europa în topul scumpirilor la benzină. Câți litri pot cumpăra românii cu salariul mediu pe economie

România se clasează pe locul 10 în topul țărilor din Europa cu cele mai mari scumpiri ale benzinei, cu o creștere de 12,7 % în primele șase… [citeste mai departe]

Anunț privind finalizarea proiectului ”DEZVOLTAREA SOCIETĂŢII ACTIVE DOMENIUS INVESTMENT SRL PRIN ACHIZIŢIA DE ECHIPAMENTE DE ULTIMĂ GENERAŢIE”

ANUNȚ DE PRESĂ Pitesti, iulie 2021 Privind finalizarea proiectului ”DEZVOLTAREA SOCIETĂŢII ACTIVE… [citeste mai departe]

Arhiepiscopul Varsanufie: Rugăciunea nu este un act magic, nici Dumnezeu nu este un mijloc de satisfacere automată a dorințelor omului

„Este esențial ca fiecare creștin să înțeleagă faptul că rugăciunea nu este un act magic, nici Dumnezeu nu este un mijloc de satisfacere… [citeste mai departe]


Airport wait times for those entering country with no digital certificate can go up to 40 minutes

Publicat:
Airport wait times for those entering country with no digital certificate can go up to 40 minutes

The wait time for formalities in the airport for those entering the country that do not have their digital certificate can take up to 40 minutes at certain peak intervals, the recommendation being for vaccinated persons to have the green passport, and those not vaccinated to come with the necessary paperwork filled out, said, on Monday, the of the Bucharest Airports National Company (CNAB), .

He mentioned that passengers that have the digital passport have at their disposal green corridors, special corridors, so that their wait times in the airport, after…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

EU delays push for digital levy to focus on global tax deal

15:15, 12.07.2021 - The European Union said Monday that it would postpone its push for a digital levy to focus on a broader deal for a minimum global tax deal struck by the world’s largest economies, according to Bloomberg. The EU’s levy plan had been strongly criticized and U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen was meeting…

Andrei Baciu: We are on schedule with the implementation of the digital green certificate on July 1

16:25, 15.06.2021 - Romania is on schedule with the procedures for implementing the digital green certificate on July 1, the Secretary of State in the Ministry of Health Andrei Baciu said on Tuesday. "We are on schedule for the objective assumed on July 1. Even before this press conference, we had another working meeting…

EU clears way for the EU Digital COVID Certificate

13:15, 14.06.2021 - The Presidents of the three EU institutions, the European Parliament, the Council of the EU and the European Commission attended the official signing ceremony for the Regulation on the EU Digital COVID Certificate, marking the end of the legislative process. EU Digital COVID Certificate was signed into…

Coronavirus/ Green scenario throughout entire country

14:15, 31.05.2021 - Bucharest and all the counties of the country remain in the green scenario from the point of view of SARS-CoV-2 infections, the highest incidence rate per thousand inhabitants being in Alba County - 0.57, informs, on Monday, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), agerpres reports. In Bucharest…

Greece ready to use digital green certificate to save its tourism sector

13:05, 28.05.2021 - Greece is ready to use a COVID-19 travel certificate before its EU-wide launch on July 1 to attract foreign travellers and save its tourism sector from a second summer lost to the coronavirus, according to Reuters. The European Council and parliament last week reached a deal on the digital green certificate…

Over 5,500 people - vaccinated at 'marathon' in Bucharest

16:46, 08.05.2021 - More than 5,500 people had been vaccinated until Saturday at noon, at the "marathon" organised in Bucharest, an event open to all who want to be immunised against the SARS-CoV-2 virus. According to the organisers, 5,547 people have been vaccinated since Friday afternoon, as follows: 3,361…

PM Citu: We are expressing gratitude for what veterans mean to us: heroes

11:50, 29.04.2021 - The combats of the veterans and the courage with which they fought on the front show the profile of generations for which fulfilled duty towards their country and nation represents a supreme gesture of honour, Prime Minister Florin Citu said in a message on April 29, Veterans Day in Romania, report…

MEP Vlad Botos: I am asked, warned, threatened to not support digital green certificate in EP

14:35, 28.04.2021 - Member of the European Parliament Vlad Botos, former chairman of the western Arad branch of the Save Romania Union (USR), states that in the recent period he received numerous messages by which he is asked to not support the digital green certificate in the European Parliament, report agerpres. "I…


