84 new cases of infection with SARS-CoV-2, at over 11,300 tests done in last 24 hours

După o pauză de 12 ani, un film românesc este selectat la Festivalul Internațional de Film de la Veneția

După o pauză de 12 ani, un film românesc este selectat la Festivalul Internațional de Film de la Veneția

„Miracol”, cel mai nou lungmetraj regizat de Bogdan George Apetri a fost selecționat în cadrul celei de-a 78-a ediții a Festivalului Internațional de Film de la Veneția, cel mai vechi… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO Din 15 august se va circula pe pasajul Fartec

VIDEO Din 15 august se va circula pe pasajul Fartec

Primarul Allen Coliban a verificat astăzi, împreună cu reprezentanții mass-media, stadiul lucrărilor la Pasajul Fartec, pentru a se asigura că ultimul termen avansat în urma discuțiilor cu constructorul privind circulația pe pod va fi respectat. Ultimul act adițional semnat între primărie și constructor… [citeste mai departe]

Liviu Dragnea, huiduit la sediul DNA: ‘La pușcărie’

Liviu Dragnea, huiduit la sediul DNA: ‘La pușcărie’

Fostul lider PSD Liviu Dragnea a ajuns la sediul DNA. El a fost huiduit de Marian Ceaușescu: „La pușcărie!”. Dragnea nu a oferit nicio declarație în fața jurnaliștilor. Dragnea a fost chemat la DNA pentru a i se aduce la cunoștință sechestrul asigurător stabilit în Dosarul Tel Drum. Acesta… [citeste mai departe]

Atenționare de la MAE, din cauza unei greve anunțate în Italia. Ce trebuie să știe românii

Atenționare de la MAE, din cauza unei greve anunțate în Italia. Ce trebuie să știe românii

În cazul în care aveți planuri de călătorie către Italia sau vă aflați deja pe tărâm italian, e bine să aveți în vedere un mesaj venit în prima zi a acestei săptămâni din direcția Ministerului român al Afacerilor… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO SCANDAL MONSTRU înaintea de audierea lui Dragnea la DNA: o femeie a dat cu OUĂ în susținătorii #rezist

VIDEO SCANDAL MONSTRU înaintea de audierea lui Dragnea la DNA: o femeie a dat cu OUĂ în susținătorii #rezist

Scandal uriaș în fața sediului DNA, acolo unde susținătorii lui Liviu Dragnea și tabăra #rezist s-au adunat înainte ca fostul lider PSD să ajungă la audieri. Spiritele s-au încins… [citeste mai departe]

Student, împușcat pe stradă de un polițist pentru că nu purta mască

Student, împușcat pe stradă de un polițist pentru că nu purta mască

Lupta împotriva noului tip de coronavirus ia forme tot mai ciudate. Un student a fost ucis sâmbătă la Kinshasa de un poliţist care l-a acuzat că nu purta mască în timp ce filma pe stradă, au declarat duminică martori şi mass-media. Republica Democratică… [citeste mai departe]

A anunțat poliția că soția sa a murit în timp ce dormea - Detaliul CUTREMURĂTOR descoperit de oamenii legii

A anunțat poliția că soția sa a murit în timp ce dormea - Detaliul CUTREMURĂTOR descoperit de oamenii legii

Apelul la 112 a fost dat în această dimineață, în jurul orei 4:50. Polițiștii din cadrul Secției 4 Rurală Medgidia au fost sesizați de către un bărbat cu privire la faptul că… [citeste mai departe]

Bătut cu bestialitate și lăsat să zacă într-un parc din Drochia: Un bărbat a decedat la spital, după o săptămână de comă

Bătut cu bestialitate și lăsat să zacă într-un parc din Drochia: Un bărbat a decedat la spital, după o săptămână de comă

Un bărbat de 37 de ani, locuitor al municipiului Chișinău, a murit după ce a fost bătut cu cruzime de alți cinci tineri, care l-au lăsat… [citeste mai departe]

Cazuri noi de pestă porcină în Sălaj

Cazuri noi de pestă porcină în Sălaj

Pesta porcină africană (PPA) continuă să se extindă în Sălaj, județul nostru fiind pe locul al treilea la nivel național ca număr de cazuri active. Astfel, peste 170 de focare de pestă porcină africană erau active (la sfârșitul săptămânii trecute)la nivel național, în timp ce în Sălaj conform ultimului comunicat al ANSVSA,… [citeste mai departe]

Macabru! 24 de morți în doar trei zile pe șosele din România!

Macabru! 24 de morți în doar trei zile pe șosele din România!

  Bilanț sumbru pe șoselele din România în ultimele zile în urma unui val de accidente soldate cu zeci de morți și răniți. Doar în weekend 17 accidente rutiere au făcut 24 de morți. Suntem pe primul loc în UE în topul accidentelor rutiere soldate cu morți și răniți. Cu… [citeste mai departe]


84 new cases of infection with SARS-CoV-2, at over 11,300 tests done in last 24 hours

Publicat:
84 new cases of infection with SARS-CoV-2, at over 11,300 tests done in last 24 hours

A number of 84 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were registered in the last 24 hours, where over 11,300 tests were made, the (GCS) announced on Monday.

These are cases that did not have a prior positive test result.

, nationwide, there were 1,082,376 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus, and 1,047,291 patients were declared healed.

Nationwide, until this date, there were 8,627,966 RT-PCR tests done and 1,765,016 quick antigenic tests.

In the last 24 hours, there were 4,087 RT-PCR tests carried out…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


