84 new cases of infection with SARS-CoV-2, at over 11,300 tests done in last 24 hours

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- A number of 72 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the last 24 hours, with over 26,000 tests having been conducted, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Friday. These are cases that have not previously tested positive. As of Friday, 1,081,539 cases…

- A number of 79 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were registered in the last 24 hours, where over 25,000 tests were done, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Wednesday. These are cases that did not have a positive test result prior. Up until Wednesday, nationwide…

- A number of 307 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the past 24 hours, with more than 18,000 tests carried out, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Sunday. These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, the same source stated.…

- A number of 618 new cases with people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were registered in the last 24 hours, where over 31,000 tests were done, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Thursday. These are cases that did not have a positive test prior, the quoted source specifies. Until…

- As many as 707 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the past 24 hours, out of more than 31,500 tests being carried out, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Wednesday. These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, the source said.…

- A number of 392 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were registered in the last 24 hours, where 10,956 tests were done, informed, on Monday, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Monday. These are cases that did not have a positive test prior, the quoted source specifies.…

- A number of 1,305 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the last 24 hours, following over 37,400 tests, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Saturday. These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, the quoted source points out.…

- A number of 1,422 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were registered in the last 24 hours, where over 38,400 tests were done, informed on Friday, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS). These are cases which did not have a a positive test prior, the quoted source specifies.…