1,325 COVID-19 patients in intensive care out of 9,373 hospitalisations

Stiri Recomandate

STUDIU. Aproape trei sferturi dintre români se gândesc să-și schimbe meseria, din cauza pandemiei

STUDIU. Aproape trei sferturi dintre români se gândesc să-și schimbe meseria, din cauza pandemiei

Două treimi dintre muncitorii români sunt dispuși să se recalifice în profesii noi, ca urmare a pandemiei – arată noul studiu realizat de Boston Consulting Group (BCG) și The Network, cu membrul său… [citeste mai departe]

Bilanț coronavirus: 2.240 cazuri noi de infectare și 150 de decese

Bilanț coronavirus: 2.240 cazuri noi de infectare și 150 de decese

În utlimele 24 de ore, în România s-au înregistrat 2.240 de noi cazuri de infectare cu virusul SARS-CoV-2. Până astăzi, 28 aprilie, au fost confirmate în țară 1.051.779 de cazuri de persoane infectate cu noul coronavirus. 983.040 de pacienți au fost declarați vindecați.… [citeste mai departe]

O nouă tranşă de vaccin Janssen (Johnson&Johnson), de 48.000 de doze, a ajuns în România

O nouă tranşă de vaccin Janssen (Johnson&Johnson), de 48.000 de doze, a ajuns în România

O nouă tranşă de vaccin Janssen (Johnson&Johnson), constând în 48.000 de doze, a ajuns, miercuri, în România, anunţă Comitetul Naţional de Coordonare a Activităţilor privind Vaccinarea împotriva COVID-19 (CNCAV).… [citeste mai departe]

Adrian Severin, invitat la „Tu ce zici?”

Adrian Severin, invitat la „Tu ce zici?”

Marea Neagră: în căutarea războiului care era să fie… În ediția de miercuri, 28 aprilie a.c., invitatul emisiunii va fi prof.dr.Adrian Severin, politician care, vreme de un sfert de veac, a deținut mai multe funcții publice: deputat, ministru al Reformei, ministru de Externe, europarlamentar, președinte și, apoi,… [citeste mai departe]

Întrebarea unui profesor sucevean: „Dacă la ecologizare s-au putut strînge grupuri de copii, la școală de ce nu au putut să vină copii?”

Întrebarea unui profesor sucevean: „Dacă la ecologizare s-au putut strînge grupuri de copii, la școală de ce nu au putut să vină copii?”

Profesoara de istorie Tatiana Matei, de la Colegiul Național de Informatică „Spiru Haret” din Suceava, este… [citeste mai departe]

Incendiu PUTERNIC într-un hostel ilegal din Riga, care găzduia cetățeni străini: 8 morți și 9 răniți. Identitatea victimelor, NECUNOSCUTĂ

Incendiu PUTERNIC într-un hostel ilegal din Riga, care găzduia cetățeni străini: 8 morți și 9 răniți. Identitatea victimelor, NECUNOSCUTĂ

Potrivit oficialilor locali, hostelul era situat lângă principala gară feroviară a oraşului și găzduia în… [citeste mai departe]

Rata de infectare cu COVID-19 a scăzut în Argeș. 71 de cazuri noi și 3 decese

Rata de infectare cu COVID-19 a scăzut în Argeș. 71 de cazuri noi și 3 decese

Instituția Prefectului Argeș informează că, potrivit datelor furnizate de Direcția de Sănătate Publică, situația epidemiologică din județ se prezintă astfel: -incidența pe ultimele 14 zile: 1,47 (ieri 1,57); -persoane internate la ATI: 37… [citeste mai departe]

Cum s-a produs accidentul de pe strada Horea din Baia Mare, soldat cu trei răniţi

Cum s-a produs accidentul de pe strada Horea din Baia Mare, soldat cu trei răniţi

În seara zilei de marţi, la ora 19.27, polițiștii Biroului Rutier din Baia Mare au fost sesizați despre faptul că un tânăr de 26 ani din municipiu, aflat la volanul unui autoturism, pe strada Horea, dinspre strada 1 Mai, către Electrolizei,… [citeste mai departe]

Cum a sărbătorit Anthony Hopkins câştigarea Oscarului. Clipul publicat de Salma Hayek s-a viralizat

Cum a sărbătorit Anthony Hopkins câştigarea Oscarului. Clipul publicat de Salma Hayek s-a viralizat

Anthony Hopkins a fost desemnat cel mai bun actor într-un rol principal, în cadrul galei premiilor Oscar de anul acesta. Actorul nu a participat la înmânarea premiilor şi nici nu a intrat în direct… [citeste mai departe]

Dosar penal pentru un șofer din Frata după ce a fost prins băut la volan

Dosar penal pentru un șofer din Frata după ce a fost prins băut la volan

La data de 27 aprilie a.c., în jurul orei 20.20, polițiștii din cadrul Secției 4 Poliție Rurală Câmpia Turzii au depistat un bărbat de 43 de ani, din comuna Frata, în timp ce conducea un autoturism... Acesta este doar un sumar al știrilor. Vizitați siteul… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

1,325 COVID-19 patients in intensive care out of 9,373 hospitalisations

Publicat:
1,325 COVID-19 patients in intensive care out of 9,373 hospitalisations

As many as 9,373 people with COVID-19 are hospitalised at specialist care facilities, out of whom 1,325 in intensive care, the (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Wednesday. In Romania, 31,666 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus are in isolation at home and 9,532 are in institutional isolation.
Also, 44,932 people are in quarantine at home and 100 in institutional quarantine.

In the last 24 hours, 1,940 calls were reported to the 112 emergency line and 846 to the 0800 800 358 toll-free COVID-19…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Coronavirus/GCS 1,354 patients in intensive care, 10,443 patients hospitalized

13:30, 26.04.2021 - A number of 10,443 people with COVID-19 are hospitalized in the specialized health units, out of whom 1,354 in intensive care, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Monday. In total, 38,062 persons confirmed with SARS-CoV-2 infection are in isolation at home and 10,333 are in institutionalized…

Record 1,531 COVID-19 patients in intensive care out of 13,500 hospitalisations

13:25, 11.04.2021 - As many as 13,500 people with COVID-19 are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities, out of whom 1,531 in intensive care, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Sunday. In Romania, 62,273 people confirmed with the…

Romania: 1,454 COVID-19 patients in intensive care out of 13,476 hospitalisations

14:05, 02.04.2021 - As many as 13,476 people with COVID-19 are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities, out of whom 1,454 in intensive care, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Friday. In Romania, 68,924 people confirmed with…

935 COVID-19 patients in intensive care out of 6,895 hospitalisations

14:05, 17.02.2021 - As many as 6,895 people with COVID-19 are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities, out of whom 935 in intensive care, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Wednesday, according to AGERPRES. In Romania, 40,027…

Coronavirus/ 958 ICU patients, 7,089 people hospitalised with COVID-19

15:30, 11.02.2021 - As many as 7,089 people with COVID-19 are are being treated in health facilities, of whom 958 in intensive care, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reports on Thursday, according to AGERPRES. On the Romanian territory, 39,405 people confirmed with SARS-CoV-2 infection are in isolation…

Coronavirus latest/ 955 ICU patients, 7,233 people hospitalised with COVID-19

14:05, 10.02.2021 - As many as 7,233 COVID-19 patients are being treated in health facilities, of whom 955 are in intensive care, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reports on Wednesday, according to AGERPRES. 39,700 people confirmed with SARS-CoV-2 are in isolation at home, and 10,078 are in institutional…

Coronavirus latest/ 937 ICU patients, 7,337 people hospitalised with COVID-19

14:06, 09.02.2021 - As many as 7,337 COVID-19 patients are being treated in health facilities, of whom 937 are in intensive care, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reports on Tuesday, according to AGERPRES. 39,342 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus are in isolation at home, and 10,279 are in institutional…

954 COVID-19 patients in intensive care out of 7,483 hospitalisations

15:50, 05.02.2021 - As many as 7,483 people with COVID-19 are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities, out of which 954 in intensive care, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Friday, according to AGERPRES. In Romania, 39,641…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 28 aprilie 2021
Bucuresti 7°C | 14°C
Iasi 4°C | 11°C
Cluj-Napoca 6°C | 16°C
Timisoara 9°C | 18°C
Constanta 9°C | 13°C
Brasov 4°C | 15°C
Baia Mare 9°C | 15°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 25.04.2021

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 584.928,00 9.150.071,76
II (5/6) 7 27.853,71 -
III (4/6) 370 526,96 -
IV (3/6) 7.398 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 9.761.963,76

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 28 aprilie 2021
USD 4.0827
EUR 4.927
CHF 4.4586
GBP 5.6704
CAD 3.29
XAU 231.861
JPY 3.7471
CNY 0.6297
AED 1.1115
AUD 3.1619
MDL 0.228
BGN 2.5191

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec