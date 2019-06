Senates Tariceanu: Extraordinary session of Parliament, 1-5 July

Parliament will be convened in an extraordinary session 1-5 July, announced Senate's President Calin Popescu-Tariceanu."We decided to convene an extraordinary session, next week, 1-5 July, to discuss the appointments to the Fiscal Council and to the National Bank," Popescu-Tariceanu… [citeste mai departe]