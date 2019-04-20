Traian Basescu: I haven't lost any political battle, please help me not to lose the last!

Stiri Recomandate

Accident GRAV în Cluj - 11 victime! A fost activat planul roșu de intervenție

Accident GRAV în Cluj - 11 victime! A fost activat planul roșu de intervenție

11 persoane au fost rănite, din care două sunt în stare de inconştienţă, după ce un microbuz s-a răsturnat în afara părţii carosabile, pe DN 1, în localitatea clujeană Căpuşu, informează ISU Cluj.  "Din cele 11 victime, opt sunt minori, iar… [citeste mai departe]

ASU Politehnica a luat trei puncte mari cu Ripensia. Alb-violeţii s-au impus în urma unui penalty acordat în minutul 90

ASU Politehnica a luat trei puncte mari cu Ripensia. Alb-violeţii s-au impus în urma unui penalty acordat în minutul 90

Derby-ul timişorean nu a oferit foarte mult spectacol. Cu toate acestea cei care au ales calea „Marelui oval” au văzut trei bare şi un gol marcat după un final… [citeste mai departe]

Viorica Dancila: I will never be able to reach consensus with those who are against Romania

Viorica Dancila: I will never be able to reach consensus with those who are against Romania

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Saturday in Iasi that, although she militates for unity, she will never be able to reach a consensus with those who are against Romania.She referred to the leaders of the opposition… [citeste mai departe]

Liderul CS Navodari a inscris 11 eseuri si a trecut cu scor-fluviu de a doua clasata in play-off (galerie foto)

Liderul CS Navodari a inscris 11 eseuri si a trecut cu scor-fluviu de a doua clasata in play-off (galerie foto)

Echipa de rugby CS Navodari a inregistrat astazi a patra victorie din tot atatea meciuri in turneul play off al Diviziei Nationale de seniori.Prima in clasament, formatia pregatita… [citeste mai departe]

Caravană militară medicală la Hășmaș

Caravană militară medicală la Hășmaș

Medicii Spitalului Clinic Militar de Urgență „Dr. Victor Popescu” din Timișoara au fost prezenți sâmbătă, 20 aprilie 2019, între orele 10.00 și 17.00, în comuna arădeană Hășmaș. Zeci de persoane au venit din satele din jur să fie consultate gratuit de medicii militari. Preotul din comună a anunțat acțiunea în biserică… [citeste mai departe]

Liviu Dragnea, atac virulent la adresa lui Klaus Iohannis: De ce e omul ăla atât de nervos alături de slugile lui? Să-i fie rușine

Liviu Dragnea, atac virulent la adresa lui Klaus Iohannis: De ce e omul ăla atât de nervos alături de slugile lui? Să-i fie rușine

Liderul PSD Liviu Dragnea a lansat sâmbătă un atac la adresa Klaus Iohannis, după ce președintele a criticat activitatea ministrului… [citeste mai departe]

SEPSI CFR CLUJ (ora 21:00) LIVE STREAM VIDEO ONLINE în etapa a 6-a din PLAY OFF LIGA 1

SEPSI CFR CLUJ (ora 21:00) LIVE STREAM VIDEO ONLINE în etapa a 6-a din PLAY OFF LIGA 1

SEPSI CFR CLUJ LIVE STREAM VIDEO ONLINE PLAY OFF LIGA 1. George Găman va conduce la centru meciul Sepsi - CFR Cluj, care va avea loc, sâmbătă, de la ora 21:00, LIVE STREAM VIDEO ONLINE DIGISPORT TELEKOMSPORT. Găman va fi ajutat… [citeste mai departe]

Structura Catedralei Notre-Dame, stabilizată. Nu mai există riscul ca monumentul să se prăbuşească

Structura Catedralei Notre-Dame, stabilizată. Nu mai există riscul ca monumentul să se prăbuşească

Arhitecţii şi muncitorii au stabilizat structura afectată a Catedralei Notre-Dame, la patru zile după ce un incendiu a distrus parte din clădirea-simbol a Parisului, şi pompierii au părăsit locul… [citeste mai departe]

Dragnea se consideră răspunzător pentru pensia uriașă a lui Lazăr: Uite că e posibil! Am mărit pensiile și pentru buni și pentru răi

Dragnea se consideră răspunzător pentru pensia uriașă a lui Lazăr: Uite că e posibil! Am mărit pensiile și pentru buni și pentru răi

Liderul PSD a spus sâmbătă, la Iași, cu privire la pensia pe care o va câștiga procurorul Augustin Lazăr, că PSD a… [citeste mai departe]

ACCIDENT GRAV. Un șofer a adormit la volan. 11 vitime! Microbuzul era plin cu ELEVI. FOTO

ACCIDENT GRAV. Un șofer a adormit la volan. 11 vitime! Microbuzul era plin cu ELEVI. FOTO

Accidentul de pe DN 1, din Cluj, în care 11 oameni, între care patru copii, au fost răniți, sâmbătă, a fost produs de un șofer care, din primele cercetări, a adormit la volan. Microbuzul era plin cu elevi… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Traian Basescu: I haven't lost any political battle, please help me not to lose the last!

Publicat:
Traian Basescu: I haven't lost any political battle, please help me not to lose the last!

People's (PMP) honorary chairman urged on Saturday the members and supporters of PMP to support him in the elections to the , asking their help not to lose the last political battle.

"I haven't lost any political battle, please help me not to lose the last one," Basescu said in the end of the meeting at Romexpo, where he presented the programme of his party for the European elections.

He maintains that the elections of 26 May are the most important for the , "because the EU itself is in a crisis situation," and…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

#Europeanelections2019/ PSD tops ballot paper, followed by USR PLUS alliance, Pro Romania

09:03, 18.04.2019 - The Central Electoral Bureau (BEC) decided on Wednesday by drawing lots the order of the parties on the ballot paper in the May 26 elections to the European Parliament, with majority party Social Democratic Party (PSD), the opposition 2020 alliance of Save Romania Union (USR) and PLUS, and the Pro…

PMP's Basescu, about announcement on move of Romanian Embassy to Jerusalem: 'Act of foolishness'

09:26, 28.03.2019 - Senator Traian Basescu, Romania's two-term president (2004-2009 and 2009-2014), who opens the list of PMP (People's Movement Party) candidates in the European Parliament election, reiterated on Wednesday that "it is an act of foolishness" what the Government did through Prime Minister Viorica Dancila…

PMP's Tomac: With Traian Basescu opening EP election's list, we hope in 10pct score

16:17, 17.03.2019 - The People's Movement Party (PMP) leader Eugen Tomac on Sunday said in eastern Vaslui that his party envisages to grab 10pct of the votes in the May European Parliament's election, a scrutiny that is a test for the PMP and a momentum to relaunch this political party."Let's go to battle, people,…

PMP's Tomac: I'm certain on 26 May all political life will reset

15:44, 17.03.2019 - I am certain that on 26 May the entire political life will reset, on Sunday said in northeastern Iasi the leader of the People's Movement Party (PMP) Eugen Tomac, adding that he is confident in his party's success in the EP election. "We're on schedule, we've achieved all targets as regards…

Dragnea: There will be reshuffle after Euro-elections if there are Cabinet members accepted as candidates

16:25, 10.03.2019 - PSD leader Liviu Dragnea told a news conference in Calarasi (south) on Sunday that there could be a governmental reshuffle after the European Parliament elections, but only if they are members of the Government accepted as candidates. "If there are members of the Cabinet accepted by the National…

Ciolos (USR-PLUS): Score in elections to EP, not important, but how many Romanians participate in voting

20:46, 08.03.2019 - PLUS party leader Dacian Ciolos said on Friday in Timisoara that for the USR-PLUS Alliance the stakes of the elections to the European Parliament are not the score it will get, but the number of Romanians who will be mobilized to vote.  "It is not the score that is important but how many Romanians…

Parliament: Florin Mituletu-Buica appointed head of AEP

17:19, 27.02.2019 - The Senate and the Deputies' Chamber on Wednesday appointed in a joint meeting Florin Mituletu-Buica as head of the Permanent Electoral Authority, after the former head Daniel Barbu resigned.In a secret vote, 252 MPs opted in favour of Florin Mituletu-Buica and 127 against. The counter-candidate…

Ex-PM Ciolos says it was USR asking him to open the joint list for EP elections

00:07, 03.02.2019 - Former Prime Minister Dacian Ciolos on Saturday stated it was USR (Save Romania Union) who asked him to be the first name on the joint list of USR-PLUS (Liberty, Unity and Solidarity Party) for the European Parliament elections and that he was ready to pull out, so that he will no longer figure on…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 20 aprilie 2019
Bucuresti 5°C | 16°C
Iasi 4°C | 15°C
Cluj-Napoca 5°C | 17°C
Timisoara 5°C | 21°C
Constanta 5°C | 12°C
Brasov 1°C | 13°C
Baia Mare 8°C | 18°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 18.04.2019

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 291.190,00 18.700.609,00
II (5/6) 5 29.119,00 -
III (4/6) 406 358,60 -
IV (3/6) 7.961 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 19.230.629,00

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 19 aprilie 2019
USD 4.2327
EUR 4.7607
CHF 4.1761
GBP 5.5053
CAD 3.1661
XAU 173.56
JPY 3.7834
CNY 0.6313
AED 1.1523
AUD 3.0277
MDL 0.2362
BGN 2.4341

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec